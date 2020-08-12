A Twitch Streamer telling viewers to “go die” shows everything wrong with the platform

A small-time Twitch streamer, MilquetoastQT, has been telling viewers to “go die” and pushing a far right political agenda. This, in addition to multiple outbursts, show how Twitch and other social media is failing to adequately push back against far right political activists, even when their activism is actively harmful to Twitch’s own viewer base.

Is Twitch a platform for political activism?

Twitch has been the premier streaming platform for years now, with competition only recently beginning to pose any threat to Twitch’s dominance. And so for much of Twitch’s existence, rules could be enforced as the company pleased because there really wasn’t an alternative location to create or consume the same type of media.

However, with the rise of YouTube and FacebookGaming, in addition to numerous other smaller streaming platforms, Twitch can no longer be considered the only game in town. This changing landscape in the streaming community shows why Twitch needs to develop and enforce a more consistent policy for its streamers.

Because Twitch currently allows for “IRL” or “Just Chatting” streams, the range of content available on Twitch for both streamers and viewers alike has expanded significantly, something which has both helped the platform and opened the door for a different type of controversial content.

Twitch content policy, when does it get enforced?

Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 9, 2019

In Twitch’s content policy and community guidelines Twitch outlines the kind of behavior and content they don’t want to be associated with their platform. These kinds of policies are what you might expect, they don’t want their platform to host illegal activities, pornography, violence or harassment, or self-destructive behavior.

As a general rule, these policies are meant to be broad and vague in order to ensure that creators understand that Twitch has the power to remove anyone from their platform based on judgements about their content. Twitch is a private entity and will always be more concerned with maintaining their brand than their relationship with a negative streamer. Or so it seemed.

As is expected from a site like this, there is a certain amount of content that either comes close to violating, or outright does violate, these guidelines, but manages to slip through the cracks. This can happen because a channel is too small, or because Twitch hadn’t been made aware of it yet.

The inverse is also true, as many suspected Twitch of allowing big streamers to violate their guidelines in part due to the revenue they generated for the website, although recent bannings have changed that perception.

But still, there is a certain tendency for certain content creators to get away with more than others based on beliefs and worries related to their political ideology.

MilquetoastQT’s political activism

A woman can never be a man's equal.



PERIOD.



Complementarianism is human nature. (This means men have to be men. DUH).



Egalitarianism is a perversion doomed to failure. BY. NATURE. ITSELF.https://t.co/QJvysXybg5 — MLQQ (@MilquetoastQT) August 10, 2020

The reason for the political background is that MilquetoastQT’s content is almost entirely him talking to viewers about politics and social problems from the perspective of someone who is from the very far right extreme.

During his streams, he frequently links to a men’s rights website, and pushes talking points common to the “Manosphere” political community, a community which includes Incels, RedPillers, Men Going Their Own Way (MGTOW), Pick-up Artists, and so on.

This entire movement is a response to feminism, and they often frame their positions as a return to “tradition,” or couch their views by implying physical differences between genders' bodies warrant societal differences between gender norms.

There is no question that this streamer’s main content fits Twitch’s definition of hateful conduct and harassment. However, because of the very bizarre political spectrum present in America, this streamer can pretend these are legitimate political views, and act indignant at the presence of criticism.

Extremism and what you can do about it

The anti-racism movement unfolding today is a response to a system designed to have two rulebooks: https://t.co/hlgPLespje pic.twitter.com/yDg0SlDeJI — Life After Hate (@lifeafterhate) June 3, 2020

A lot of these extremists groups tend to appeal to young men, and the demographics frequently overlap with gamers in general, which is why some may be looking to Twitch to find a home, or even to recruit. For many these groups offer a form of acceptance or comfort that can be really appealing. But they also offer an excuse for what could be perceived as a personal struggle.

The fact is, people caught up in these kinds of movements rarely ever end up leading happier, healthier, and more fulfilled lives. Oftentimes participation in these groups encourages new members to self-isolate, worsening the problems that made them seek out a group to begin with.

Joining an incel group, or following a pick-up artist, or becoming a redpiller isn’t going to lead you to a good life of companionship. It’s just going to train you not to respect women and encourage you to hurt people who have little to no involvement in your life.

If you don’t want to become someone like that, or you don’t want your friends to become like that, take a look at LifeAfterHate, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people move on from extremism.