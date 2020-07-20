A Twitter user calls out Pokimane for being 'eye candy', her reaction has the internet in splits

At this point, it's almost official that 'Gamer Girl', an FMV game developed by Wales Interactive, is one of the most-disliked things on the internet. Sony's PlayStation account uploaded the game's trailer a few days ago on YouTube, and then took it down within minutes following the massive backlash.

The trailer received heavy scrutiny from users for a horde of reasons, one being that the title 'Gamer Girl' is in no way a good fit for the game. Many reported that it stereotyped the fact that every streamer has to 'game'; coupled with the fact that the only game the trailer showcased was Mario Kart.

Twitch streamer and popular YouTuber Pokimane was quick to point out the issue above, and tweeted her thoughts on the same.

Here is what Pokimane had to say about the 'Gamer Girl' trailer:

"gamer girl"

>pretends to play scuffed mario kart for .2 seconds — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 17, 2020

Twitter user calls out Pokimane for being a pretend-gamer

The veteran Twitch streamer is no stranger to controversies, and has been called out for her stance on several issues in the past. Recently, however, a Twitter user, Tom, seemingly took it upon himself to brawl head-on with Pokimane.

Tom tweeted "Nobody watches you for your gaming or personality" while tagging Pokimane, indicating that the streamer is merely a pretty face, which makes up for her less-than-entertaining streams. While the argument about whether Pokimane's streams are enthralling or not is up for debate, many users were quick to bring up the 'simp' card that Pokimane has been associated with for quite some time now.

Thank god you are there to protect all these thirsty gamer losers who are giving you money. How dare anyone criticising them! It's all good as long as you are making money. — Julian Alman (@Snf4le) July 19, 2020

Others responded by noting how she completely missed the point of the trailer, and instead chose to highlight the 'Mario Kart' segment.

Wait...THIS is what you respond with? That she is playing Mario Kart and not that she is potentially abducted, assaulted, and/or murdered?



Wow.



In other news, each and every girl is a “gamer” if they feel they are. The need to divide is so obnoxious and immature. — Aubs (@ThisIsAubs) July 18, 2020

Pokimane responds to Tom

Needless to say, Pokimane did not hold back. While tagging Tom, the user who initiated the debate, she quickly ended it all with a response that was witty and savage both at the same time.

Pokimane's response to the Twitter user is as savage as it gets (Image Credits: Twitter)

This isn't the first time the Twitch streamer has been a hotbed for controversies. Earlier this year, Pokimane was called out by multiple YouTubers for 'setting the wrong example' while calling out a fellow content creator for criticizing her on the platform.