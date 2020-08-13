Aawara007’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The unprecedented growth of Free Fire has resulted in several players taking up content creation as a career option. The game has a massive audience on platforms like YouTube. Some of the creators have millions of followers and are immensely popular among battle royale enthusiasts.

Aawara007 is a very popular content creator from India. He runs a Youtube channel called Black Flag Army.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire stats, K/D ratio and more.

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID is 87479880, and his IGN is AAWARA007. He is also the leader of the Guild BFA_YT.

Aawara007’s stats

Lifetime stats

Aawara007’s Lifetime stats

Aawara007 has played 12257 matches in the squad mode and has over 3123 Booyah! to his name, with a notable win-rate of 25.48%. He also has over 37900 kills in the squad mode with a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 4.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has emerged victorious in 796 games. Aawara007 has a very impressive K/D ratio of 4.70 in the duo mode.

He has won 257 matches in the solo mode, maintaining a high K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked Stats

Aawara007’s Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, he has played over 502 squad matches with a K/D ratio of 5.19. He has played relatively lesser solo and duo matches in the current season. Aawara007 has 19 duo victories to his name with a splendid K/D ratio of 5.81.

Black Flag Army YouTube channel

He began streaming Free Fire content over one and a half year ago. His first stream dates backs to September 2018. Currently, there are more than 1.05 million people subscribed to his channel. Aawara007 also has amassed over 67 million views on his videos.

Click here to check out his YouTube channel.

You can also check out his Instagram account by clicking here.