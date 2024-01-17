Ace Combat 7 is coming to Nintendo Switch: Release date, pre-order details, DLCs, and more explored

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, the niche yet beloved combat flight simulation title from Bandai Namco Entertainment, is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch later this year. Bandai Namco announced the news via a gameplay trailer and revealed a ton of information, including details on the DLCs. The developer is offering the Deluxe Edition of the title, coupled with a host of additional content, including the Season Pass.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC back in 2017 and was received quite well among fans, making it one of the best-reviewed titles in the series.

With the upcoming Nintendo Switch release, the Ace Combat series will finally be making its Nintendo debut, opening the niche franchise to a whole new audience.

Here's everything you need to know about Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on Nintendo Switch, including the game's release date, pre-order details, and more.

When is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition coming to Nintendo Switch?

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch. Apart from the game's official release date, the announcement trailer also gave fans a look at the title running in real time on the console.

Judging by the trailer, it seems the Nintendo Switch port is using the PS4 version as its base. The visuals of the port, at least those shown in the trailer, seem to be on par with the PS4 version, with almost identical lighting and texture work. However, it is possible that the final release might have some cutbacks.

How to pre-order Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on Nintendo Switch

Although the Nintendo Switch port was announced with an official release date, pre-orders for the game have yet to go live on the Nintendo eShop. Once the pre-orders go live, you can easily place your pre-orders using the following steps:

Go to Nintendo E-shop from the Switch's dashboard and head to the "Coming Soon" section.

Alternatively, you can search for the game using the search tab.

Once you land on the game's store page, choose your preferred edition and proceed to Payment.

Once you complete payment for the game's pre-order, it will be added to your Nintendo account and will be ready to pre-load before its official release.

Do note that we will be updating this article with relevant information once pre-orders for the title go live on Nintendo eShop.

What DLCs are included with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch?

Over the last few years, the title received multiple content updates and DLCs, further adding to the already expansive roster of aircraft that players get access to in the base game. It also received DLCs themed around Top Gun: Maverick, with multiple aircraft, cosmetics, and emblems that were featured in the film.

The Top Gun: Maverick DLCs, alongside a host of other additional content, will be added to the Nintendo Switch version of the game at a later date, as confirmed by Bandai Namco on their official website.

Here's a rundown of everything that will included in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch:

The base game

Aircraft sets: ADF-11F Raven Set, ADF-01 FALKEN Set, ADFX-01 Morgan Set

Exclusive new missions: Unexpected Visitor, Anchorhead Raid, Ten Million Relief Plan

Music Player mode

F-104C Avril aircraft

F-4E Phantom II aircraft

Aircraft skins from past games in the franchise

Emblems from past games in the franchise

As confirmed by Bandai Namco, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on the Nintendo Switch won't feature any pre-order exclusive skins or bonuses.