ACT Fibernet Powers India's biggest Gaming, Animation Media & Entertainment Expo – Indiajoy 2018

Press Release
NEWS
News
14   //    27 Nov 2018, 16:27 IST


Image result for act fibernet logo

Bengaluru, 26th November 2018: ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) India’s largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), today announced its partnership with Indiajoy as their official ‘Connectivity Partners’. As part of the association, ACT Fibernet will provide high-speed Fibernet connectivity to the entire exhibition centre ensuring delegates, participants and visitors are seamlessly connected digitally.

Indiajoy 2018 is the biggest and the first, gaming, animation, media and entertainment expo to be hosted in India. The event will bring together corporations, studios, content developers, delegates, consumers, hardware manufacturers and students, through series of Networking, Trade Exhibitions, Product Launches, B2B and B2C events. With more than 10,000 participants expected to be a part of the event, uninterrupted connectivity is essential to enable an immersive and fulfilling gaming and viewing experience. ACT Fibernet is bringing its world-class futuristic internet service that is equipped to deliver GIGA (1000 Mbps) speeds to elevate the experience at the event. 

Speaking on the association, Parth Biswas, COO, ACT Fibernet said, “This is the first time a gaming, animation media and entertainment event of this stature is happening in India and we are thrilled to be a part of it. It is in our constant endeavour to support and encourage platforms that showcase new products and innovations. We are committed to support the event by offering our best Fibernet connectivity which we believe will truly add value to all the stakeholders.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ravi Kiran, Indiajoy said, “Indiajoy is an aggregator platform, bringing together this prestigious international event in one place to open up opportunities for AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming and Comic) industry. Animation, VFX, Gaming all require extremely fast, reliable and low latency connectivity and ACT Fibernet is our chosen partner in this regard. ACT Fibernet is the leader in the fibernet in India, and we are extremely pleased to have them on board. We are excited about the event and we are positive to deliver a truly rewarding experience to all our partners and participants.”

Press Release
NEWS
