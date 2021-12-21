Active Genshin Impact Codes in December 2021: How to claim free Primogems

Genshin Impact players come across redeem codes every so often, awarding them with free Primogems, Mora, and other in-game items.

Upon using a redeem code, Genshin Impact players get rewards sent straight to their Genshin Impact mailbox. Codes are routinely given out in version livestreams, though codes sometimes appear spontaneuously as well.

As a nice surprise, a new code has just been released that gives players a handful of Primogems.

Redeem codes active now in Genshin Impact

Currently, the active Genshin Impact redeem codes are the following:

ETNU2DN5NZRR

GENSHINGIFT

The second of these codes is recurring, allowing players to claim rewards every now and then. This "GENSHINGIFT" code isn't expected to expire for the foreseeable future.

However, the other code is new and will expire at any time. Genshin Impact players should claim it as soon as they can for 60 Primogems and four Adventurer's Experience.

How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can enter their redeem codes in-game or on the official webpage. On the page, gamers just need to sign in with miHoYo, enter their server, Traveler nickname, and the code. Rewards will then be sent to the in-game mail.

Players can also use redeem codes in-game with the following steps:

Open Paimon's menu from the top-left of the screen. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Enter any active code. Claim rewards from the mail.

Rewards from the latest redeem code: ETNU2DN5NZRR (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new redeem code's reward of 60 Primogems isn't even half of what's needed for a single wish in Genshin Impact. However, this code stacks nicely on top of all the other free Primogems that the game offers. Furthermore, the 2.4 livestream may air soon, giving players another 300 Primogems through redeem codes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers who are still trying their best to get Itto, or who are saving for Ganyu or Shenhe instead, should capitalize on the new code while they still can. Genshin Impact codes sometimes expire within just a day, so there's no telling how long the code will remain active.

Edited by R. Elahi