Activision at E3 2019: Event Schedule Details Announced

Image Courtesy: Activision Blog

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently teased their trailer on YouTube. Also in their previous announcement, Playstation and XBOX one has listed this game on their official online stores. Apart from this, this game can support up to 2-20 online multiplayer players. As of now, these are the only features revealed which are going to be introduced in the game. But fans are eagerly waiting for the other features they can see in this game.

For this, Activision has posted on their Blog about their E3 Event. Activision has arrived at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, ready to reveal more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In this event, they are going to announce game features at the E3 event. So the schedule of this event is written in detail below:-

When: Sunday, June 9, 4:30 PM

Where: YouTube Live @ E3

Who: Representatives from Infinity Ward’s Narrative, Gameplay and Art Teams.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 11:15 AM

Where: E3 on Twitch

Who: Infinity Ward Art Director Joel Emslie.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 12:20 PM

Where: IGN at E3

Who: Infinity Ward Art Director Joel Emslie.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 3:00 PM

Where: E3 Coliseum Panel

Who: Representatives from Infinity Ward’s Narrative, Gameplay and Art Teams.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 9:00 AM

Where: GameSpot at E3

Who: Infinity Ward Art Director Joel Emslie.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 10:00 AM

Where: Facebook at E3

Who: Infinity Ward Art Director Joel Emslie.

Also, Activision has posted in their blog about this upcoming event:

We can’t wait to share more about what’s to come for Activision in the future: Be sure to check back here, as well as the following social media channels, for the latest E3 announcements, news, and surprises!

From above statement, it is clear that there is a Hidden Surprise for Call of Duty Franchise fans in this event.

Source: Activision Blog

