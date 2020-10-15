Addison Rae Easterling is an American Social Media personality/dancer. Currently, Addison Rae is the second most followed person on TIkTok, with a total of 64.9 million fans and 4 billion total likes! Further, the Social media star has also garnered a large community on Instagram, with around 29.6 million followers.

Now 20, Addison Rae joined TIkTok back in 2019. Her initial claim to fame were the regular dancing videos that she would upload on various trending songs. She was, until November 2019, a Sports Broadcasting student at Louisiana University. She quit upon reaching one million followers on TIkTok, which happened around the end of October 2019.

Addison Rae 'Ya Dig' TikTok deleted following hateful comments online: The Internet's 'toxic' side

As is true for most Social media personalities of today, Addison Rae is no stranger to getting negative comments on various videos. This is despite her loyal worldwide community . Recently(30th September), the TikToker had posted a video in which she was seen lip-syncing to a duet with another account.

The song in question was called ‘Ya Dig’, and Addison Rae impersonated the entire original video, including the facial expressions. While quite a few of her viewers found the video to be hilarious, a lot of people decided to mock and insult her based on the clip.

People began insulting her, and said that she was untalented, unlike the singers whose song she had used for the video. Within hours, the situation became so dire that Addison Rae ended up deleting the clip from TikTok altogether.

The next day, she posted the following tweet shedding light on the toxic behavior and unnecessary hatred that she had been exposed to. As you can see, she encouraged people to be kind, and said that there is nothing to gain from being hateful.

to everyone who comments hurtful things on mine and others posts.... what do you truly gain? I know it can feel as though bringing someone else down will make you feel better but it’s only temporary. love others and bring them up. being kind is so much more fulfilling!! — addison rae (@whoisaddison) September 30, 2020

This was followed by another tweet in which she condemned the ‘online bullying’ that many people on the internet engage in.

bullying people isn’t comedy — addison rae (@whoisaddison) October 1, 2020

However, with quite a few of the comments being negative, she ended up posting a series of tweets asking people to be nice to each other on the internet.

Since the incident, quite a few of her videos have been seen to have negative comments. Addison Rae was obviously affected, and posted the following tweets in the next few days.

just because u don’t like someone doesn’t mean bullying them is okay — addison rae (@whoisaddison) October 5, 2020

Needless to say, the internet is full of toxicity, and quite a few people end up spreading hatred and negative comments about others. Considering the fact that Addison Rae is one of the biggest social media stars in the world, people will be surprised as to how difficult it is for somebody like her to escape toxicity.