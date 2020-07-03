Addressing the ‘Fortnite shutdown’ rumors: Will the game be cancelled in 2020?

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, though annual revenues have taken a slight hit over the past couple of years.

This has led to multiple rumours and theories of the game shutting down, with a fresh wave hitting the internet recently.

Credit: hdqwalls.com

Fortnite has an extraordinarily large user base around the world. To maintain and increase interest, developers have been regular in using storyline twists and other organic methods to introduce new equipment, skins and map changes into the game.

This has reaped handsome results, as Fortnite has made around 2 billion USD every year since its inception. While the rate of increase might have stagnated a bit since 2018, it is only because it has reached the optimum gamer base, and there is no denying that Fortnite is the biggest game in the world, as of now.

The slight stagnation, and the often elaborate ways in which developers have introduced changes in the past, have led to rumors about shutdown at different points of times. In this article, we look at the latest ‘Fortnite shutdown’ rumors, the first wave of which emerged in 2018!

Will Fortnite be cancelled in 2020?

Credit: dailystar.co.uk

The first major controversy that hit the game was in 2018, when Korean company Bluehole announced plans to file a lawsuit against Epic Games due to copyright infringements with respect to PUBG. This caused a great deal of distress among the games fans, while some fake Epic Games Twitter accounts posted that Fortnite will be shutting down, owing to the lawsuit and demanding development.

Credit: piunikaweb.com

Then, in October 2019, rumors were spread on social media as a result of the ‘black hole’ event. Here, the manner in which the entire map was sucked into a black hole made people think that the game was done for, once and for all.

Credit: fortniteintel.com

Further, similar Twitter accounts came out and posted claims about Fortnite shutting down, which led to another bout of mass hysteria among fans. In both these situations, the rumors were sparked due to social media and its tendency to exaggerate, and this seems to be the case this time around as well!

Credit: piunikaweb.com

Users on Twitter had speculated that the game would come to an end in June 2020, and Fortnite became the latest casualty in an already-bludgeoning list of games that were apparently ending, this year. This includes Minecraft, Roblox and some other apps, like Tik Tok.

Credit: cbc.ca

However, Epic Games has said nothing to this effect, instead speaking a lot on the contrary! The 13.20 update has brought forth a variety of skins, map changes and new equipment that should keep gamers busy for months together. Further, the reason cited for the supposed shutdown of the game is the stagnation in revenue, but as already explained, Fortnite is still the biggest game in the world, and that might continue for years to come!

Credit: react2424.com