Admiral Bulldog Predicts The International Compendium Predictions - The International 8

Rounak Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    09 Aug 2018, 17:58 IST


Bul
Admiral Bulldog Predicts The international Compendium Predictions

Every year Valve hosted annual DOTA2 tournament The International introduces the annual Compendium. The Compendium is part of the interactive Battle Pass. The Battle Pass sales contributes directly to The International's Prize Pool. The compendium offers you a chance to predict certain events, Heroes and players for various categories in the game through out The International. As this TI8 is almost here let’s look at what Admiral Bulldog has to say about this year’s Compendium Predictions.

Hero Predictions

Even though a lot of people selected Chen as the Most Picked Hero, Bulldog’s vote is on Crystal Maiden. As he votes on Enchantress for the Most Banned Hero, going against the popular belief of IO being banned the most. Here’s a picture of his whole Hero Predictions Tab


<p>
Hero Predictions of Admiral Bulldog

Team Predictions

Which team will win? That’s the first question in that tab and the biggest question as well for 2500 battle points and he takes less than 5 seconds to select Virtus.Pro. Well, The Tea Eye winner is pretty confident. Here’s Bulldog’s entire Team Predictions Tab


<p>
Team Predictions of Admiral Bulldog

Player Predictions

For the Player Predictions Bulldog has a lot of faith on Miracle- and Resolution. As he repeats Miracle- Twice and Resolution Thrice on the Prediction Tab. Let’s have a look at Pogchamp’s Player Prediction Tab


<p>
Player Predictions of Admiral Bulldog

Tournament Predictions

The total number of games played at the Main Event? 45-49 as Bulldog says. While the total number of the heroes picked would be 101+ he predicts. Here are his Tournament Predictions


<p>
Tournament Predictions of Admiral Bulldog

Let us know if you think Bulldog's predictions are worth giving a shot. Word in the Rat World is Tea Eye Winner is never wrong. We can't wait to find out the truth.

The International 2018 Dota 2
Rounak Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
