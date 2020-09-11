A week ago when the Indian government announced the ban on PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps, the mobile gaming industry lost their favorite battle royale game overnight.

However, some apps took advantage of PUBG Mobile’s ban and rose in their number of downloads and ended up attracting a lot of attention from players who were now looking for replacements to occupy their time. While games like COD Mobile and Free Fire were expected to see an increase in downloads, Ludo King's popularity took everyone by surprise.

In this article, we look at how Ludo King came to benefit from the ban on PUBG Mobile and ended up becoming the fastest-growing Indian gaming app on mobiles.

After the PUBG ban, Ludo King becomes the fastest-growing Indian game

Ludo King is based on the classic board game that we spent many afternoons playing with our friends and family. However, Ludo King brings the ultimate race to victory to the mobile platform by allowing players to play Ludo on their handsets.

Ludo King adds several features to the game, like various themes in which you can customize your gameplay. Another useful feature in the game is the voice chat, which you can use to talk to the players who you are playing against. Lastly, the game also allows cross-platform and local multiplayer games, which makes it attractive to players on multiple platforms.

Ludo King (Image credits: Google Play)

After the ban on PUBG Mobile, which accounted for a huge part of the mobile gaming sector, there was to be an expected rise in the downloads of competitive games. While COD Mobile and Free Fire were the top contenders to gain from the ban, due to their similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile, Ludo King ended up gaining quite a lot of new users.

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile on the 2nd of September 2020, Ludo King saw a rise in number of downloads of a total of 1.52 million, as confirmed by Entrackr. This surge in downloads was noticed in the days after the ban on PUBG Mobile and thus, may have been due to the same.

Whether or not Ludo King is the new king of mobile games in India, it has definitely raked in a lot of followers, taking full advantage of the ban on PUBG Mobile. Get the app here.