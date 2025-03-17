AI Limit: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

The upcoming sci-fi ARPG AI Limit is all set to release globally on March 27, 2025. The game takes place in a post-apocolyptic world where you will have to fight evil powers generated by a mysterious technology. According to their Steam page, the game is a souls-like action RPG title.

The game will be releasing on selected platforms only for now. At launch, the game will only be coming on PlayStation 5 and PC. While there is no official word about this from the developers as of now, we may get an Xbox port down the line. The game will not be releasing on previous generation of consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

That said, if you are considering to play the game on PC, read further to know what the system requirements are for AI Limit.

System requirements to run AI Limit on PC

To play AI Limit on your PC, you will need at least 12GB of RAM. The recommended RAM, however, is 16GB. The days when you could game with just 8GB RAM are far behind us. Fortunately, though, you don't need a beefy graphics card or a hardcore processor to play this game.

You will need 12GB RAM to play the game (Image via CE-Asia)

You can run it on a GTX 1060, but if you want the best possible experience, the developers suggest an RTX 3060 or over. The rest of the required specifications to play AI Limit are mentioned below:

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD.

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: SSD Required.

