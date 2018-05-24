AIGF announces India Gaming Conclave 2018

India Gaming Conclave 2018 to be held on 29th May 2018

Representative image

Mumbai, 24th May 2018: AIGF (All India Gaming Federation), a not-for-profit apex Industry body for the skill gaming Industry in India announces the second edition of its annual IP event - ‘India Gaming Conclave’ on 29th May 2018. The content of the India Gaming Conclave 2018 has been compiled keeping in mind the needs of operators across online poker, fantasy and rummy businesses.

The key issues that will be discussed this year include advertising content regulation, de-constructing taxation in regulated markets, Investments in the skill gaming Industry and responsible gaming. The highlight of the event will be the introduction to the AIGF advisory panel & the launch of the AIGF skill games charters. The AIGF Advisory Panel is a high powered six-member committee made up of distinguished and notable experts from law & order, finance, data science, academia and psychiatry will oversee the implementation of the skill games charters and other responsible gaming initiatives.

Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan Chairman Law Commission of India will be the Guest of Honor at the India Gaming Conclave and will be joined by other eminent personalities including Justice R.V.Eswar, Former Judge, Delhi High Court, Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia, Football icon, Ms. Christina Thakor- Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1017 Gaming UK, Ms.Birgitte Sand Director, Danish Gambling Authority to name a few.

Speaking on the 2018 edition of India Gaming Conclave, Roland Landers, CEO AIGF said, “We are delighted to felicitate our eminent advisory panel at the India Gaming Conclave 2018. It is satisfying to have succeeded in putting together good governance initiatives for our members through the self- regulation charters and third party audits that augurs extremely well for the growing skill gaming Industry in India”.

Sharing her excitement on her participation, Ms. Christina Thakor- Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1017 Gaming UK said, “I am honoured to be a part of the India Gaming Conclave 2018. It is a great platform facilitating the exchange of ideas & expertise and we hope to share best of our practices with the Indian operators. I wish all the success to the AIGF, its members and partners”.

The recently published FICCI M&E Report 2018, compiled by EY, highlighted that the Indian Skill Gaming Industry had a robust growth of 25% in revenues in 2017 and that standardisation among operators by implementation of best practices will reduce the burden of inspection and reporting.