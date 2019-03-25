×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AIU Esports: India's inter-university CS:GO tournament

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
36   //    25 Mar 2019, 07:39 IST

The details of the tournament.
The details of the tournament.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) along with Elite Esports of India and SRM Chennai is hosting an inter-university CS:GO Championship. 

The tournament will be held between March 29-31 and we will be seeing top universities from across the country send their best CS:GO teams to Chennai to battle it out for the first place. 

The tournament, held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai will be played in two separate divisions. One of these divisions will feature 12 teams exclusively of boys while the other division will be having 12 all-girls teams. We will hence be seeing two champions on the 31st of March from each of the two divisions. 

The one of a kind competitive gaming tournament will be live streamed on Facebook so that everyone can catch the action from the comfort of their homes as well. The entire tournament across both divisions will be live streamed on the official Elite Esports of India Facebook page. The link to the same can be found here.

29th March will be the league round, followed by the semifinals on the 30th of March and the finals will eventually be held on the 31st of March. 

One of the main features of the tournament is that the best players will be selected for a USA funded esports organization by the name of Elite X. We will thus undoubtedly be getting a very talented Indian CS:GO squad after the tournament. 

Elite X, the US-funded esports team.
Elite X, the US-funded esports team
.

The Elite Esports of India (the organizers) are fully owned by the Sports Industry of India Inc.- a company which is trying to complete revolutionize the way college sports are played in India. One of the endeavours of the company is esports as well. 

A still from a past tournament by the Elite Esports of India.
A still from a past tournament by the Elite Esports of India.

The Elite Esports of India has successfully hosted a few esports tournaments for colleges in the past. These can be checked out in their YouTube channel here

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write about gaming and esports.
Entity Gaming CSGO Roster Update - Marks first Esport player transfer in India
RELATED STORY
Cricket vs eSports: Putting the numbers into perspective
RELATED STORY
ESL announces Top Tier $300,000 Dota 2 Tournament in Mumbai, India
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Rise of Team Hyphen in Indian Esports Scenario
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Map Madness Tournament Result Are Out, Skull Town Takes the First Position 
RELATED STORY
HyperX announced as official sponsor of the Esports Championship Series
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier is officially starting on March 19, how to buy Apex Legends Battlepasss
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Tournament In-Game Qualifiers Explained 
RELATED STORY
IEM Katowice Major 2019: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Easy Steps to Qualify PUBG Mobile India Series Tournament In Game Qualifiers 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us