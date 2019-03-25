AIU Esports: India's inter-university CS:GO tournament

Wasif Ahmed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 36 // 25 Mar 2019, 07:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The details of the tournament.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) along with Elite Esports of India and SRM Chennai is hosting an inter-university CS:GO Championship.

The tournament will be held between March 29-31 and we will be seeing top universities from across the country send their best CS:GO teams to Chennai to battle it out for the first place.

The tournament, held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai will be played in two separate divisions. One of these divisions will feature 12 teams exclusively of boys while the other division will be having 12 all-girls teams. We will hence be seeing two champions on the 31st of March from each of the two divisions.

The one of a kind competitive gaming tournament will be live streamed on Facebook so that everyone can catch the action from the comfort of their homes as well. The entire tournament across both divisions will be live streamed on the official Elite Esports of India Facebook page. The link to the same can be found here.

29th March will be the league round, followed by the semifinals on the 30th of March and the finals will eventually be held on the 31st of March.

One of the main features of the tournament is that the best players will be selected for a USA funded esports organization by the name of Elite X. We will thus undoubtedly be getting a very talented Indian CS:GO squad after the tournament.

Elite X, the US-funded esports team .

The Elite Esports of India (the organizers) are fully owned by the Sports Industry of India Inc.- a company which is trying to complete revolutionize the way college sports are played in India. One of the endeavours of the company is esports as well.

A still from a past tournament by the Elite Esports of India.

The Elite Esports of India has successfully hosted a few esports tournaments for colleges in the past. These can be checked out in their YouTube channel here.