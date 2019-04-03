AIU Esports: National University CS:GO Tournament results

The winning SRM Spikers (men) with their trophy.

The finals of the pan India CS:GO tournament conducted by the Elite Esports of India was held on March 30 for both men and women divisions. Both divisions saw a reversal of results as the men's team, the SRM Spikers defeated LPU Tigers, 2-0. The women's division saw the LPU Tigers absolutely dominate over the SRM Spikers in a 2-0 series as well.

The final was conducted with great enthusiasm at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Men's Division

SRM Spikers, playing at home won the best of 3 series against the LPU Tigers, 2-0.

The first match was played in Mirage and both teams gave their absolute one hundred per cent. The SRM Spikers clutched the match 16-9 against the LPU Tigers. SRM's KLue got 28 kills with 13 deaths.

The second match was a very close one with both teams jugling the close rounds. The match was played in Cache. Again, the SRM Spikers showed that they were the better side today by winning the match 16-12. With this, they clutched the trophy.

The best player from the LPU Tigers was Amar Pratap Singh who plays under the alias "Masterfella".

The best player from the winning SRM Spikers was Aubhro Pratim Manna who's in-game name is "KLue". He had the most overall kills in the men's tournament as well.

You can watch the men's finals here-

Women's Division

The LPU Tigers put up a very dominating performance against the SRM Spikers and dismantled them in both games to clutch the victory 2-0. This was an exact reversal of what we saw on the men's side.

The first map was Cache and LPU Tigers won 16-4. LPU's Star Shadow got 24 kills from just 7 deaths.

The second map was played in Dust II and the LPU continued their amazing performance by clutching the game 16-7. With this, they clutched the series 2-0.

The women's finals can be seen here -

The tournament was a part of the newly included esports competitions at the Association of India Universities (AIU) which features a huge number of Indian Universities and Colleges taking part in their competitions.

It was conducted by the Elite Esports of India in collaboration with Gan G Gaming. The high-end systems for the tournament were provided by Yashe Gaming Cafe.