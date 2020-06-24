PUBG Mobile: Damage, stats and best attachments for AKM

AKM is one of the most popular and used firearms in PUBG Mobile.

In this article we take a look at its stats, including its best attachments.

AKM damage, stats and best attachments

PUBG Mobile has lots of weapons on offer. On top of that, it also provides various attachments that players can utilise to enhance said weapons, which are divided into categories like ARs, SMGs etc.

AKM is one of the most-used and popular rifles in PUBG Mobile. Players prefer to use this AR due to the fact that it can land fatal blows on enemies, thanks to the 7.62 ammunition. Initially, players will find it quite challenging to use thanks to the high recoil, but over time, it will become a great firearm for combat. Let's look at the gun in more detail:

Statistics of AKM in PUBG Mobile

Here are the stats of AKM from the loadout:

Power: 48

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 60

Capacity: 30

Stability: 61

However, different sources have different statistics. Many sources also claim that the loadout stats are not the exact ones, and that the official stats have not been given out by PUBG Mobile.

AKM has 3 attachment slots, which are muzzle, sight and magazine.

Best attachments for AKM in PUBG Mobile

#1 Compensator

The high recoil of the gun makes it difficult to land shots on enemies. The compensator is the best attachment for AKM as it reduces both its horizontal and vertical recoil. Players can also use Flash Hider as it slightly increases the stability of the gun.

#2 4x scope or red dot

The choice of sight is entirely subjective, and any scope will serve the purpose. Players can efficiently use the AKM depending on the range, since the gun is ideal for short and medium-range combat. Red dot and 4x scope can be beneficial.

#3 Quickdraw Extended mag (AR)

The Quickdraw Extended mag is the best for AR’s, as it not only increases the magazine's capacity but also reduces time taken for reload. The players can also use Quickdraw mag in case the extended one is not available.