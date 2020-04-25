AKM vs M416: Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile?

AKM vs M416

A popular conundrum among PUBG Mobile players is the choice of weapon between the M416 and the AKM.

On the battleground, players have to take their chances with whatever they find early in the game. At some stage, they might get the opportunity to swap the AKM for the M416, or vice versa. Both these guns have enough features to make them excellent weapons, and this makes the decision a hard one.

At that point, all PUBG Mobile players have asked themselves the following question: "Is the swap worth it?"

Therefore, in this article, we present you the weapon statistics of both these wonderful guns, and this will help you to decide which one is better according to the situation.

Statistics of the AKM

AKM

The AKM uses the 7.62mm cartridge. This type of ammunition is also compatible with the Kar98, SKS or the M24 sniper, and players will be sharing these rounds if they carry any of these weapons.

The AKM is a high damage per bullet assault rifle. That is why it has a power rating of 42 and this is where the rifle truly excels. It has the highest damage output out of all the assault rifles in PUBG Mobile.

The effective range of this gun is 60 and the stability of the AKM is rated at 34. However, the biggest downside of the AKM is its poor firing rate in CQC (Close Quarter Combat).

The AKM has a 30 round magazine, and like all primary weapons in PUBG Mobile, one can up their magazine size from 30 to 40 rounds using the extended mag. It is capable of selective firing- single shots or automatic.

The statistics of this gun can be improved if one can find the right attachments. A flash hider, a suppressor, and a compensator can significantly improve the stability of the gun. One can also attach 6 different sights: a holographic sight, a red dot, and 2x, 3x, 4x or 6x scopes.

Statistics of the M416

M416

The M416 is by far the most commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile. It uses the 5.56mm ammunition with a zeroing distance between 100 and 600 meters, and a power rating of 47. This type of ammunition is compatible with the M16A4, the Scar-L and the M249.

The muzzle slots are the same as the AKM, while one can meet the optimal configuration using the flash hider, the suppressor and the compensator. The magazines and sights are also exactly the same, but the M416 can also attach a grip and a tactical stock, making it a total of 5 attachment slots.

However, what sets the M416 apart from the crowd is its reloading speed. The default reload speed of this gun is about 2.1 seconds, but one can bring it down to 1.9 seconds with a quickdraw magazine. This gun is suitable for both close range and long range combat, and players will be able to transfer laser sprays if fully configured.

Conclusion

The AKM has better stats for power rating, range and stability, but it loses big time when you compare the firing rate with the M416.

The M416 can deal more damage per second, but it will require an extra bullet if you are facing an enemy with Level 2 armour.

Since now you know all the basic statistics of both the guns, you will be able to make a decision based on the stage of the game you are in. Select the right gun for your play style to get that chicken dinner!