AKM vs SCAR-L: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

Assault rifles are the most commonly used weapons in PUBG Mobile. Guns in this category are typically consistent performers. ARs offer a medium to high ammo capacity, with decent damage stats and stability in combat situations.

We compare the AKM and Scar-L, two popular ARs in PUBG Mobile

AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 47; Rate of fire: 0.100s; Reload duration: 2.90s

The AKM is one of the most used ARs in the game, mostly because of its high hit damage of 47. This gun has a satisfactory fire rate of 0.10 seconds, and an average initial bullet speed of 715 m/s. It uses the 7.62mm ammo type with a 30-round magazine. The AKM is best for short to medium-range combats.

Some disadvantages of using this firearm are its unreliable recoil pattern, which is challenging to master, and its inability to knockdown enemy players over extensive ranges with the automatic fire mode.

The AKM suffers over long ranges because it has low bullet speed and a tight recoil pattern. The gun suffers bullet drop over long ranges, which makes landing headshots on moving targets almost impossible.

Advertisement

SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.096s; Reload duration: 2.20s

The SCAR-L is a well-liked assault rifle in the game. It is easy to use thanks to its lenient recoil pattern, which players can master with minimal effort. It has a hit damage of 41, which is on the lower side when compared to other ARs in PUBG Mobile.

This gun has a fire rate of 0.096 seconds, and an above-average reload time of 2.20 seconds. SCAR-L uses the 5.56mm ammo type and has a 30-round magazine size. The weapon is mostly used for short to medium-range fights.

The most significant disadvantage of this firearm is its low hit damage. Its bullet speed is also just about average when compared to guns like M416.

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Middle East Headlines)

AKM and SCAR-L are fantastic ARs, and both accept almost similar attachments. The former has greater hit damage but comes with a problematic recoil pattern, and is slower both in recoil timings and bullet speed. The SCAR-L solves recoil issues but offers low hit damage, though it has a faster reload time and bullet speed.

Overall, the AKM is for players who are accurate with an AR, and who can manage its recoil. The SCAR-L is for players who want a reliable assault rifle which can spray down opponents without the hassle of controlling the weapon too much.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.