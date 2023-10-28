Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus (NG+) mode: Potential release date, how to access, and more

Alan Wake 2 is the latest horror game that has fascinated fans of the genre. Once again, we approach the adventures of this famous author, but from more than one perspective. Now, an investigator joins his adventures and must deduce the cause of several murders that seem to bear a ritual purpose. In addition to the basic narrative, the game will feature a New Game Plus (NG+) mode.

This additional mode has become increasingly prevalent in multiple games, as it allows players to restart the story with some advantages so they can find new items, prizes, and other elements.

Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode possible release period

Alan Wake is a great horror game

Alan Wake 2's NG+ would come as an update and allow you to keep all the weapons and upgrades you unlocked during the original playthrough. As of writing, this update is due to arrive sometime in November. It would also add a new mode called "Nightmare" and an alternative story.

Players will receive new pages of Alan's manuscript and unpublished video content. Besides that, two paid expansions will come later. This article will be updated once we have concrete information about it.

Potential ways to access the New Game Plus mode in Alan Wake 2

NG+ will feature an alternative story

With its release pending, players cannot access the NG+ mode in Remedy Entertainment's latest entry. However, speculations can be made regarding the potential requirements for unlocking this mode.

The first of these could be the arrival of its free DLC or paid expansions. The game plus mode will be part of the free update, as is prevalent in the video game industry.

The second stipulation will most likely be to complete the game at least once. This means finishing the entire main story without having to accrue collectibles such as deer heads and more. It won't be necessary to finish side quests or the story on a specific difficulty mode.

Alan Wake 2 was released on October 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The sequel arrives over a decade after the original game, which is considered one of the best in the horror genre.

