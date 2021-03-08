Alcatraz removed from CoD Mobile Battle Royale

In a gut punch to CoD Mobile Battle Royale fans, it seems that the map Alcatraz has been removed from the Battle Royale playlist. To make matters worse, Blitz too seems to be locked until 10 March 2021, leaving Battle Royale fans with no option but to play Classic BR which was criticized as long and time consuming.

To make matters worse, the developers had not mentioned that Alcatraz would be removed, which left players feeling as if the rug was being pulled from under their feet.

Fans react to Alcatraz being removed from CoD Mobile Battle Royale

📢 Alcatraz removed from Battle Royale Playlist #CODMOBILE pic.twitter.com/zNd7KB0Z7h — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) March 8, 2021

Added as part of CoD Mobile's Season 11 Anniversary update, Alcatraz made its debut on 15 October 2020. Alcatraz was earlier featured in the CoD franchise as a blackout map for Call Of Duty Black Ops 4.

The CoD mobile version of Alcatraz was extremely popular as it featured faster paced gameplay than its other counterparts. The map featured only 40 players that were dropped randomly and each player could only respawn 5 times per match, making it the perfect game mode for players looking for quick and gritty action.

Since its removal, players have been lamenting the change on Twitter, begging Activision to reconsider and add the map back to the game.

THEY FUCKING REMOVED THE ALCATRAZ AND I'M NOT HAPPY ABOUT IT



I DON'T WANNA WASTE MY TIME RANKING UP IN CLASSIC IT'S TIME CONSUMING BRUH pic.twitter.com/NSQztSzT70 — Corex (@realcorex) March 8, 2021

Was really disappointed when you removed br Alcatraz, what's the reason tho? That was my fave game mode @PlayCODMobile 😭 — L1SA (@lalissime_) March 8, 2021

NOOOOOOOOOOO



MY FAVORITE 😔 — Merc 5 (@LJZombieYT) March 8, 2021

Why? it's my favourite mode — Teaguedarkcat (@teaguedarkcat) March 8, 2021

Why would they remove such a thing. pic.twitter.com/4IYjCtgC1W — peekmeboii (@peekmeboii) March 8, 2021

Oh F**ck NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HtdmUPLdK9 — Tata 💜✨ | Call Of Duty Stan Account ✨ (@Tata_COD) March 8, 2021

Activision has not mentioned when or if Alcatraz will be coming back. But, as things stand right now with locking the Blitz as well, there is effectively no short round Battle Royale experience in CoD Mobile for a little while.

