Scammer creates phoney Alinity Twitch channel, posts fake links of "intimate images"

Following in the footsteps of some popular male streamers, Alinity seems to have become the first notable female to have a "fake stream" to her name.

The stream was noticed by Alinity's fans over the past few days, and it has been talked about by popular content creators like Jake Lucky. While various popular streamers have seen fake channels emerging on Twitch, this situation has more to it.

The fake channel has posted a number of links over the past few weeks, promising "intimate images" of Alinity. However, the links are believed to be dangerous, and are only part of the scam.

In a video that Jake Lucky posted on the Esports Talk YouTube channel, he hints at the fact that such fake streams can prove to be an even bigger issue for female streamers. It is no secret that the internet is full of people who obsess over the looks of some female streamers.

This includes personalities like Alinity, Pokimane and InvaderVie, among others. Moreover, just as in the case of male streamers such as Ninja and Shroud, these fake accounts have chatbots, and messages about giveaways being spammed.

Image via Esports Talk, YouTube

As you can see above, the ‘fans’ end up typing the same kind of things, and the giveaway links have been said to be a scam. In some cases, they may even be dangerous. In the present case, an account called ‘Alinity4359’ had cropped up on Twitch, along with random clips of the streamer.

The chats in these streams are always full of the kind of scams that you see in the picture above, Since being ousted, the account ‘Alinity4359’ seems to have been deactivated by the owner, as any news of the platform invoking a ban on the channel has yet to be reported.

Considering the extent of attention that the ‘looks’ of some of the notable female streamers get, this might as well become a recurring issue in the future.