All 10 Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has added a plethora of torn pages of the Toki Alley Tales book collection in the Inazuma region. By finding these Enigmatic Pages spread across the map, players can get an achievement as well.

Here are the locations of the 10 pages of the Toki Alley Tales (1) book. While there's a high possibility that players will stumble across some of these pages randomly while roaming, others can be found only after discovering hidden keys and solving puzzles.

Where to find 10 Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Pages in Genshin Impact

Here are the 10 Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Pages locations and how to find them:

Kujou Encampment

In total, there are three locations in the Kujou Encampment region that contain the Toki Alley Tales (1) pages.

For the first location, players can teleport to the primary waypoint and then jump from the cliff towards the south.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The enigmatic page can be spotted easily as it shines.

The second page is located on the western shore of the island. Once players reach the shore, they can find the page underneath an abandoned boat.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third page in Kujou Encampment is on the small island towards the west. There's a house and players can find the page stuck on one of the walls.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tatarasuna

The Tatarasuna region in Genshin Impact is the primary location to collect the Toki Alley Tales (1) torn pages in Genshin Impact.

The first page is on a shipwreck, which is marked on the image below:

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find the next three pages in Southern Tatarasuna.

The fifth page is on the island, and players have to climb a cliff near the shore to access it.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The sixth page is located on the main island's southern shore on a cliff:

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The seventh page is again on the southern shore of the Tatarasuna region.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The eighth page is located in the center of Tatarsuna. Players must reach the ground underneath the wooden paths, and collect the page near the water body.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 8 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The ninth page can be found on the top of the Tatarasuna region amidst the wooden bridges. The page is on the table inside an abandoned house marked in the image below:

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 9 (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to find three Keys to Some Place in Genshin Impact

Finding the tenth page is undoubtedly the toughest. To collect it, players have to first find three keys from common chests in the Tatarasuna region.

The first key is inside a common chest in the location marked below:

Key to Some Place 1 location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second key is inside a common chest that spawns on one of the wooden bridges:

Key to Some Place 2 location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third key is on the roof of a house inside a common chest:

Key to Some Place 3 location (Image via Genshin Impact)

After finding all three keys, players have to open the arsenal gate that is located in Tatarasuna's center.

Toki Alley Tales (1) Torn Page 10 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here's how the gate looks from a distance:

Arsenal Gate in Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Toki Alley Tales book collection is a must-read for players who love the Genshin Impact lore. By collecting the pages mentioned above, they can form the Toki Alley Tales (1) edition that explains Yoichi's tale.

As of now, the community can even complete the story quest for Kokomi, the newest five-star healer introduced with the 2.1 update.

