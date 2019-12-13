All about the loadout in PUBG Mobile TDM and how to change them

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile had released the new 0.16.0 update on the 11th of December, 2019. The patch brought along a host of much-needed changes such as healing on the go, continuous application of bandages and the RageGear Mode amongst many.

PUBG Mobile TDM Loadout

The 0.16.0 update also added a loadout feature to EvoGround modes that requires players to level up to get access to better weapons and attachments as each weapon has a distinct mastery level.

The firearms, ammo and attachments that were previously present at the spawn point have been removed. The update does not give access to endless ammo like before. However, enemies will drop all resources at their disposal after getting killed.

How to change the loadout in PUBG Mobile TDM matches

Players across various Evo levels using different weapons are having to compete with each other. However, it is important to note that players have a host of guns to choose from and equip before their match begins at all levels. Here's how to go about it.

After launching the app, tap on the mode/map selection button

Tap on EvoGround Mode and select one of the TDM maps

Tap on the 'Loadout' option with a crate icon to the bottom right of the screen

Tap on the main/secondary weapon to choose from a host of options available at each level

Tap on the 'Equip' button to the bottom right to continue using a weapon

Tap on 'Explosive' and 'Tactical' to equip a frag and a stun grenade

It is advisable to have different gun combinations at different levels to quickly switch between loadouts whenever necessary

Thus, the players, despite the change in the process of selection of weapons, still have plenty of opportunities to equip themselves adequately before making their way onto the battle field.