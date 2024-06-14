Collecting all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance can take a while. In typical JRPG fashion, Atlus' latest iteration of SMT 5 offers over 160 hours of playtime, with two different stories to play and over 100 demons to collect. You have a lot to cover if you want to obtain the trophies and become the ultimate Nahobino.
This article will cover all the available achievements and trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 and which objectives you must complete to obtain them.
Note: This article contains spoilers for the story of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Proceed with caution.
List of all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
Here are all of the obtainable Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance:
Platinum Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
- King Eternal, Immortal, Unbroken: Obtained all trophies
Gold Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
- Demi-fiend Overcome: Defeated the Demi-fiend
- Right of the Godborn: Defeated Satan
- Compendium Loremaster: Filled the Demon Compendium to 100% completion
Silver Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
- Farewell, My Friend: Assumed the throne and created a world without demons
- The Will of the Godborn: Decided the fate of a merciless world wrought with terrifying foes
- We Shall Protect Our Tokyo: Defeated Masakado
- Architect of Divine Providence: Learned 120 Miracles
- Savior of Lost Children: Found 200 Miman
- Almighty Fixer: Completed 90 or more subquests
- He Who Revels in Carnage: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Challenge Mode
Bronze trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
- Defier of the Condemnation: Fused with the Proto-fiend Aogami
- Defender of Law, Ever and Always: Re-created the world and upheld God’s order
- The World of the Myriad Gods: Re-created the world and saved Tokyo
- Man Is a Thinking Reed: Destroyed the throne in the name of a world for humanity
- Genesis from Apocalypse: Took the girl’s hand, and created a world where all wishes are fulfilled
- Primordial Chaos: Took the girl’s hand, and returned all to chaos, unto a new beginning.
- Dig Two Graves: Defeated Agrat’s projection twice
- Mortal Hubris in Seven Agonies: Defeated Ishtar without weakening her system of Magatsuhi at all
- The Makings of a King: Completed the subquest Fionn’s Resolve
- The Sun Will Rise Again: Completed the subquest The Succession of Ra
- Battle-Hardened God: Won a battle after triggering reinforcements four times
- Silver-Tongued God: Recruited 30 demons through negotiation during battles
- Macca Beam: Paid a total of 100,000 Macca through negotiation during battles
- Omnipotent Strikes: Dealt over 9999 damage in a single blow
- Press Turn King: Struck enemy weaknesses during battle 100 times
- Press Turn Usurper: Managed to Evade, Null, Repel, or Drain enemy attacks 50 times
- You Ready?: Used Magatsuhi Skills during battle 20 times
- Talisman Collector: Collected 36 different talismans
- Periapt Collector: Collected 21 different periapts
- Eat Or Be Eaten: Defeated a Magatsuhi Demon
- Shaper Eyes and Sharper Blade: Defeated a Mitama demon.
- Compendium Scholar: Filled the Demon Compendium to over 75% completion
- The Whims of Fate: Triggered a fusion accident
- Ever-Changing Essence: Performed Essence Fusion 20 times
- Conductor of Divine Providence: Learned 5 Miracles
- Seeker of Lost Children: Found 100 Miman
- Aogami Extraction Squad: Examined Aogami husks 20 times
- Archaeophile: Acquired relics from relic spots 400 times
- Scholar of Idolatry: Examined 19 different demon statues
- Abscess Absolution: Destroyed 24 Abscesses
- Guardian of Glory: Obtained 50 Amalgams
- Scavenger God: Examined Search Points 100 times
- A Humble Offering: Given gifts to demons in a demon haunt 20 times
- True Blue Buddy: Earned recognition from demons in a demon haunt 10 or more times
- Netherworld Handyman: Completed 5 subquests
- Purger of Memories: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Original Mode
That covers all the achievements and Trophies you can collect in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.
Check out more SMT5 Vengeance guides:
- How to level up quickly in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
- How to defeat White Rider in SMT5 Vengeance
- Should you take the girl's hand in SMT5 Vengeance
- Best early game demons in SMT5 Vengeance