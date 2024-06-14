All achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 14, 2024 19:54 GMT
achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance
A list of all obtainable trophies in SMT5 Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

Collecting all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance can take a while. In typical JRPG fashion, Atlus' latest iteration of SMT 5 offers over 160 hours of playtime, with two different stories to play and over 100 demons to collect. You have a lot to cover if you want to obtain the trophies and become the ultimate Nahobino.

This article will cover all the available achievements and trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 and which objectives you must complete to obtain them.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the story of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Proceed with caution.

List of all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Achievements and trophies can be unlocked by completing certain objectives (Image via Atlus)
Achievements and trophies can be unlocked by completing certain objectives (Image via Atlus)

Here are all of the obtainable Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance:

also-read-trending Trending

Platinum Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

  • King Eternal, Immortal, Unbroken: Obtained all trophies

Gold Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

  • Demi-fiend Overcome: Defeated the Demi-fiend
  • Right of the Godborn: Defeated Satan
  • Compendium Loremaster: Filled the Demon Compendium to 100% completion

Silver Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

  • Farewell, My Friend: Assumed the throne and created a world without demons
  • The Will of the Godborn: Decided the fate of a merciless world wrought with terrifying foes
  • We Shall Protect Our Tokyo: Defeated Masakado
  • Architect of Divine Providence: Learned 120 Miracles
  • Savior of Lost Children: Found 200 Miman
  • Almighty Fixer: Completed 90 or more subquests
  • He Who Revels in Carnage: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Challenge Mode

Bronze trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

  • Defier of the Condemnation: Fused with the Proto-fiend Aogami
  • Defender of Law, Ever and Always: Re-created the world and upheld God’s order
  • The World of the Myriad Gods: Re-created the world and saved Tokyo
  • Man Is a Thinking Reed: Destroyed the throne in the name of a world for humanity
  • Genesis from Apocalypse: Took the girl’s hand, and created a world where all wishes are fulfilled
  • Primordial Chaos: Took the girl’s hand, and returned all to chaos, unto a new beginning.
  • Dig Two Graves: Defeated Agrat’s projection twice
  • Mortal Hubris in Seven Agonies: Defeated Ishtar without weakening her system of Magatsuhi at all
  • The Makings of a King: Completed the subquest Fionn’s Resolve
  • The Sun Will Rise Again: Completed the subquest The Succession of Ra
  • Battle-Hardened God: Won a battle after triggering reinforcements four times
  • Silver-Tongued God: Recruited 30 demons through negotiation during battles
  • Macca Beam: Paid a total of 100,000 Macca through negotiation during battles
  • Omnipotent Strikes: Dealt over 9999 damage in a single blow
  • Press Turn King: Struck enemy weaknesses during battle 100 times
  • Press Turn Usurper: Managed to Evade, Null, Repel, or Drain enemy attacks 50 times
  • You Ready?: Used Magatsuhi Skills during battle 20 times
  • Talisman Collector: Collected 36 different talismans
  • Periapt Collector: Collected 21 different periapts
  • Eat Or Be Eaten: Defeated a Magatsuhi Demon
  • Shaper Eyes and Sharper Blade: Defeated a Mitama demon.
  • Compendium Scholar: Filled the Demon Compendium to over 75% completion
  • The Whims of Fate: Triggered a fusion accident
  • Ever-Changing Essence: Performed Essence Fusion 20 times
  • Conductor of Divine Providence: Learned 5 Miracles
  • Seeker of Lost Children: Found 100 Miman
  • Aogami Extraction Squad: Examined Aogami husks 20 times
  • Archaeophile: Acquired relics from relic spots 400 times
  • Scholar of Idolatry: Examined 19 different demon statues
  • Abscess Absolution: Destroyed 24 Abscesses
  • Guardian of Glory: Obtained 50 Amalgams
  • Scavenger God: Examined Search Points 100 times
  • A Humble Offering: Given gifts to demons in a demon haunt 20 times
  • True Blue Buddy: Earned recognition from demons in a demon haunt 10 or more times
  • Netherworld Handyman: Completed 5 subquests
  • Purger of Memories: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Original Mode

That covers all the achievements and Trophies you can collect in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

Check out more SMT5 Vengeance guides:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी