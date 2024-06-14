Collecting all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance can take a while. In typical JRPG fashion, Atlus' latest iteration of SMT 5 offers over 160 hours of playtime, with two different stories to play and over 100 demons to collect. You have a lot to cover if you want to obtain the trophies and become the ultimate Nahobino.

This article will cover all the available achievements and trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 and which objectives you must complete to obtain them.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the story of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Proceed with caution.

List of all achievements and Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Achievements and trophies can be unlocked by completing certain objectives (Image via Atlus)

Here are all of the obtainable Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance:

Platinum Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

King Eternal, Immortal, Unbroken: Obtained all trophies

Gold Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Demi-fiend Overcome: Defeated the Demi-fiend

Defeated the Demi-fiend Right of the Godborn: Defeated Satan

Defeated Satan Compendium Loremaster: Filled the Demon Compendium to 100% completion

Silver Trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Farewell, My Friend: Assumed the throne and created a world without demons

Assumed the throne and created a world without demons The Will of the Godborn: Decided the fate of a merciless world wrought with terrifying foes

Decided the fate of a merciless world wrought with terrifying foes We Shall Protect Our Tokyo: Defeated Masakado

Defeated Masakado Architect of Divine Providence: Learned 120 Miracles

Learned 120 Miracles Savior of Lost Children: Found 200 Miman

Found 200 Miman Almighty Fixer: Completed 90 or more subquests

Completed 90 or more subquests He Who Revels in Carnage: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Challenge Mode

Bronze trophies in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Defier of the Condemnation: Fused with the Proto-fiend Aogami

Fused with the Proto-fiend Aogami Defender of Law, Ever and Always: Re-created the world and upheld God’s order

Re-created the world and upheld God’s order The World of the Myriad Gods: Re-created the world and saved Tokyo

Re-created the world and saved Tokyo Man Is a Thinking Reed: Destroyed the throne in the name of a world for humanity

Destroyed the throne in the name of a world for humanity Genesis from Apocalypse: Took the girl’s hand, and created a world where all wishes are fulfilled

Took the girl’s hand, and created a world where all wishes are fulfilled Primordial Chaos: Took the girl’s hand, and returned all to chaos, unto a new beginning.

Took the girl’s hand, and returned all to chaos, unto a new beginning. Dig Two Graves : Defeated Agrat’s projection twice

: Defeated Agrat’s projection twice Mortal Hubris in Seven Agonies: Defeated Ishtar without weakening her system of Magatsuhi at all

Defeated Ishtar without weakening her system of Magatsuhi at all The Makings of a King: Completed the subquest Fionn’s Resolve

Completed the subquest Fionn’s Resolve The Sun Will Rise Again: Completed the subquest The Succession of Ra

Completed the subquest The Succession of Ra Battle-Hardened God : Won a battle after triggering reinforcements four times

: Won a battle after triggering reinforcements four times Silver-Tongued God : Recruited 30 demons through negotiation during battles

: Recruited 30 demons through negotiation during battles Macca Beam : Paid a total of 100,000 Macca through negotiation during battles

: Paid a total of 100,000 Macca through negotiation during battles Omnipotent Strikes: Dealt over 9999 damage in a single blow

Dealt over 9999 damage in a single blow Press Turn King: Struck enemy weaknesses during battle 100 times

Struck enemy weaknesses during battle 100 times Press Turn Usurper: Managed to Evade, Null, Repel, or Drain enemy attacks 50 times

Managed to Evade, Null, Repel, or Drain enemy attacks 50 times You Ready? : Used Magatsuhi Skills during battle 20 times

: Used Magatsuhi Skills during battle 20 times Talisman Collector : Collected 36 different talismans

: Collected 36 different talismans Periapt Collector: Collected 21 different periapts

Collected 21 different periapts Eat Or Be Eaten : Defeated a Magatsuhi Demon

: Defeated a Magatsuhi Demon Shaper Eyes and Sharper Blade : Defeated a Mitama demon.

: Defeated a Mitama demon. Compendium Scholar: Filled the Demon Compendium to over 75% completion

Filled the Demon Compendium to over 75% completion The Whims of Fate: Triggered a fusion accident

Triggered a fusion accident Ever-Changing Essence : Performed Essence Fusion 20 times

: Performed Essence Fusion 20 times Conductor of Divine Providence : Learned 5 Miracles

: Learned 5 Miracles Seeker of Lost Children : Found 100 Miman

: Found 100 Miman Aogami Extraction Squad: Examined Aogami husks 20 times

Examined Aogami husks 20 times Archaeophile: Acquired relics from relic spots 400 times

Acquired relics from relic spots 400 times Scholar of Idolatry: Examined 19 different demon statues

Examined 19 different demon statues Abscess Absolution : Destroyed 24 Abscesses

: Destroyed 24 Abscesses Guardian of Glory : Obtained 50 Amalgams

: Obtained 50 Amalgams Scavenger God : Examined Search Points 100 times

: Examined Search Points 100 times A Humble Offering: Given gifts to demons in a demon haunt 20 times

Given gifts to demons in a demon haunt 20 times True Blue Buddy: Earned recognition from demons in a demon haunt 10 or more times

Earned recognition from demons in a demon haunt 10 or more times Netherworld Handyman: Completed 5 subquests

Completed 5 subquests Purger of Memories: Experienced all virtual trainer battle sequences in Original Mode

That covers all the achievements and Trophies you can collect in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

