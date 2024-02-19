All AFK Arena redeem codes (February 2024)

The AFK Arena redeem codes process allows players to acquire various in-game resources every month. Consequently, February 2024 also has many gifts for players looking to boost their gaming profile. These codes offer rewards ranging from valuable in-game currency to powerful hero chests.

This article presents the latest AFK Arena redeem codes for February 2024, along with detailed instructions on how to claim them on both Android and iOS platforms.

AFK Arena redeem codes for February 2024

Here are the 19 AFK Arena redeem codes that are currently available to claim, along with their attached rewards:

LOVE214: Large Hero EXP Chest, Large Hero’s Essence Chest, 1k Diamonds, Large Gold Chest

Large Hero EXP Chest, Large Hero’s Essence Chest, 1k Diamonds, Large Gold Chest bj6xb8kehv: 10 Time Emblems

10 Time Emblems at7i63zyga: 60 Honorable Elite Hero Soulstone, 10 Stargazer Scroll, 10 Faction Scroll

60 Honorable Elite Hero Soulstone, 10 Stargazer Scroll, 10 Faction Scroll Don2024: Awakened Eugene Hero Chests and 20 Common Hero Scrolls

Awakened Eugene Hero Chests and 20 Common Hero Scrolls 6c3k6jfuqi: Free rewards

Free rewards 9wf6pjg7td: Diamonds, Hero’s Essence, and Rare Hero Soulstones

Diamonds, Hero’s Essence, and Rare Hero Soulstones 8mjeki46pm: 1,000 Diamonds / 3x 8 Hours Dust Chest / 3x 8 Hours XP Chest / 3x Hours Gold Chest

1,000 Diamonds / 3x 8 Hours Dust Chest / 3x 8 Hours XP Chest / 3x Hours Gold Chest AFK100: 40 Common Hero Scrolls

40 Common Hero Scrolls AFKPUMPKIN: 20 Common Hero Scrolls

20 Common Hero Scrolls 6cu3xfrmnd: 3,000 Diamonds, 6x Hours of Hero’s EXP, Hero’s Essence

3,000 Diamonds, 6x Hours of Hero’s EXP, Hero’s Essence mystery2023: Mirror Image

Mirror Image special2023: Powers of Reflection

Powers of Reflection graveborn: Gallant Souls x1

Gallant Souls x1 wilder: Tuneful Spring x1

Tuneful Spring x1 mauler: Undying Flame x1

Undying Flame x1 lightbearer: Light of Piety x1

Light of Piety x1 afk888: 300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold

300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold misevj66yi: 500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones

500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones uf4shqjngq: 30 Common Hero Scrolls

These codes offer a wide array of rewards, from essential resources like Diamonds and Hero’s Essence to valuable hero chests and scrolls.

How to redeem AFK Arena codes on Android and iOS

Another AFK Arena redeem code (Image via AFK Arena / X)

Redeeming AFK Arena codes is a straightforward process on both Android and iOS. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Launch the game. Within the game, copy your designated 'ID' from the top left part of the home screen. Your 'ID' will be displayed after clicking on the player portrait. Click on the Settings button. Obtain the verification code listed under the Services tab. Copy this code, as it will be needed during the redemption process. Access the official redemption page by clicking on this link. On the official redemption page, enter your player ID and the verification code you obtained earlier. Click on the 'Log In' button to proceed. Once you're logged in, enter the currently active redeem code in the designated field and click on the 'Redeem' button. Claim your rewards via the in-game mailbox.

Note that AFK Arena redeem codes tend to have expiration dates, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, new codes may be released periodically. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates regarding the game.

Note: AFK Arena is banned in India. Thus, the redemption page won't open if you are accessing it from the country.