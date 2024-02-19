All AFK Arena redeem codes (February 2024)

The AFK Arena redeem codes process allows players to acquire various in-game resources every month. Consequently, February 2024 also has many gifts for players looking to boost their gaming profile. These codes offer rewards ranging from valuable in-game currency to powerful hero chests.
This article presents the latest AFK Arena redeem codes for February 2024, along with detailed instructions on how to claim them on both Android and iOS platforms.
AFK Arena redeem codes for February 2024
Here are the 19 AFK Arena redeem codes that are currently available to claim, along with their attached rewards:
- LOVE214: Large Hero EXP Chest, Large Hero’s Essence Chest, 1k Diamonds, Large Gold Chest
- bj6xb8kehv: 10 Time Emblems
- at7i63zyga: 60 Honorable Elite Hero Soulstone, 10 Stargazer Scroll, 10 Faction Scroll
- Don2024: Awakened Eugene Hero Chests and 20 Common Hero Scrolls
- 6c3k6jfuqi: Free rewards
- 9wf6pjg7td: Diamonds, Hero’s Essence, and Rare Hero Soulstones
- 8mjeki46pm: 1,000 Diamonds / 3x 8 Hours Dust Chest / 3x 8 Hours XP Chest / 3x Hours Gold Chest
- AFK100: 40 Common Hero Scrolls
- AFKPUMPKIN: 20 Common Hero Scrolls
- 6cu3xfrmnd: 3,000 Diamonds, 6x Hours of Hero’s EXP, Hero’s Essence
- mystery2023: Mirror Image
- special2023: Powers of Reflection
- graveborn: Gallant Souls x1
- wilder: Tuneful Spring x1
- mauler: Undying Flame x1
- lightbearer: Light of Piety x1
- afk888: 300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold
- misevj66yi: 500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones
- uf4shqjngq: 30 Common Hero Scrolls
These codes offer a wide array of rewards, from essential resources like Diamonds and Hero’s Essence to valuable hero chests and scrolls.
How to redeem AFK Arena codes on Android and iOS
Redeeming AFK Arena codes is a straightforward process on both Android and iOS. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
- Launch the game.
- Within the game, copy your designated 'ID' from the top left part of the home screen. Your 'ID' will be displayed after clicking on the player portrait.
- Click on the Settings button. Obtain the verification code listed under the Services tab. Copy this code, as it will be needed during the redemption process.
- Access the official redemption page by clicking on this link.
- On the official redemption page, enter your player ID and the verification code you obtained earlier.
- Click on the 'Log In' button to proceed.
- Once you're logged in, enter the currently active redeem code in the designated field and click on the 'Redeem' button.
- Claim your rewards via the in-game mailbox.
Note that AFK Arena redeem codes tend to have expiration dates, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, new codes may be released periodically. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates regarding the game.
Note: AFK Arena is banned in India. Thus, the redemption page won't open if you are accessing it from the country.