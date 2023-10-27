All Alan Wake 2 Deer Head locations

Alan Wake 2 is a horror video game by Remedy Entertainment. The title has several new features, characters, mechanics, and collectibles. The most important of these collectibles are the Deer Heads. It is not mandatory to find all the Deer Heads in the game, but if you are someone who likes to complete as many tasks as possible, it can be an enjoyable experience.

Here is a guide to all the places you can find Deer Heads in Alan Wake 2.

Where to find all Deer Heads in Alan Wake 2

Deer Heads are collectibles in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Deer Heads are objects that are scattered throughout Alan Wake 2 and are used to obtain rewards. Each one you find will be saved by Saga, who appears to be collecting them. With each object she gets, she will tell you how many more she needs.

If you collect all the Deer Heads in the game, Saga will receive some extra supplies. You can only collect these items if you are playing with her.

Here is a list of areas where you can find Deer Heads in the title:

Cauldron Lake

Inside the caravan, you will find a Deer Head hanging on the wall. Interact with it to collect it.

Search for Cabin Six, and you will hear a strange noise. Follow it until you come to a deer at the end of the passage. Finding it will unlock a new area, and you will find your collectible there.

Bright Falls

Go back to your car and choose Bright Falls as your destination. Next to the car is the Elderwood Palace Lodge. You can find a Deer Head in the Private Room in the far right corner of the Lodge.

Go to the coffee shop in town. You can find a Deer Head in a room in the back.

At the Ranger Station, go up the stairs, and you will find another Deer Head.

Witchfinder's Station

Search for a building in the north of the map, and you will find a Deer Head in the first room.

Watery

In the restroom of Suomi Hall, you will find a Deer Head on one of the walls.

In Alan Wake 2, for plot reasons, you end up in a trailer park. Besides a trip, you also get a Deer Head.

Search for the Kalevela Knights Workshop, and you will see the Deer Head you need in one of the back corners.

Inside the Ranger Hut, you will find several rooms. Identify the dining room, and you will find a Deer Head.

Valhalla Nursing Home

A Deer Head awaits you on the wall of the lounge on the second floor.

Wellness Center

When you reach the security room, access the computer with the code 170823 and unlock the doors. Walk north, and you will find the staff room. Behind the receptionist is an item in a box. Pick it up and go to the door on the right side of the security room to find a Deer Head.

This is the end of our guide on where to find Deer Heads in Alan Wake 2.