Esports & Gaming

All Alan Wake 2 voice actors, revealed

By Ernesto Alejandro Guerra Valdés
Modified Oct 27, 2023 00:40 GMT
Alan Wake 2
Alana Wake's cast is impressive (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

After several years of waiting, Alan Wake 2 is finally here. The game brings a good story, improves on the mechanics of its predecessor, and takes the terror to a more aggressive level. About 13 years have passed since the events of the first title, and bestselling author Alan Wake is still missing. Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is sent to Bright Falls to investigate the ritualistic murders and uncover its heinous secrets.

Nowadays, the production of a video game has many important stages. Most of these projects have complex characters whose development is similar to that of literary or cinematic figures. To imbue these stories with more realism, companies decide to hire voice actors to embody and depict the various characters.

In Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment has expanded the cast and the narrative to deliver a memorable experience. A list of the voice actors in this new entry has also been revealed.

Alan Wake 2 has a varied cast. Some of the voice actors are known for roles in popular TV shows, such as Game of Thrones or The Morning Show, while others have experience in games like Max Payne.

List of revealed Alan Wake 2 voice actors so far

Alan Wake

Alan shares the protagonism in this game (Image via Remedy Entertainment)
Alan shares the protagonism in this game (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

  • Matthew Porretta

Previous works

  • Robin Hood: Men in Tights
  • Alan Wake
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
  • Control
  • Red Dead Online

Agent Kiran Estevez

youtube-cover

Voice actor

  • Janina Gavankar

Previous works

  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Redfall
  • Forspoken
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • The Morning Show

Tim Breaker

youtube-cover

Voice actor

  • Shawn Ashmore

Previous works

  • The Rookie
  • The Free Fall
  • Aftermath
  • The Boys
  • Devil’s Gate

Mr. Door

Mr. Door is a peculiar character in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)
Mr. Door is a peculiar character in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

  • David Harewood

Previous works

  • Blood Diamond
  • The Merchant of Venice
  • Supergirl
  • Homeland
  • The Sandman

Alex Casey

Alex Casey can help Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)
Alex Casey can help Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

  • James McCaffrey

Previous works

  • Max Payne 3
  • Max Payne 2
  • Max Payne
  • Blue Bloods
  • Control

Saga Anderson

This character is very important to Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)
This character is very important to Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

  • Melanie Liburd

Previous works

  • Game of Thrones
  • The idol
  • This is us
  • Dark Matter
  • CSI

As you've seen, many of the actors in Alan Wake 2 have an impressive track record. If you want to know more about this title, you can read our guide about the difficulty modes in the game.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...