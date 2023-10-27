All Alan Wake 2 voice actors, revealed

After several years of waiting, Alan Wake 2 is finally here. The game brings a good story, improves on the mechanics of its predecessor, and takes the terror to a more aggressive level. About 13 years have passed since the events of the first title, and bestselling author Alan Wake is still missing. Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is sent to Bright Falls to investigate the ritualistic murders and uncover its heinous secrets.

Nowadays, the production of a video game has many important stages. Most of these projects have complex characters whose development is similar to that of literary or cinematic figures. To imbue these stories with more realism, companies decide to hire voice actors to embody and depict the various characters.

In Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment has expanded the cast and the narrative to deliver a memorable experience. A list of the voice actors in this new entry has also been revealed.

Alan Wake 2 has a varied cast. Some of the voice actors are known for roles in popular TV shows, such as Game of Thrones or The Morning Show, while others have experience in games like Max Payne.

List of revealed Alan Wake 2 voice actors so far

Alan Wake

Alan shares the protagonism in this game (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

Matthew Porretta

Previous works

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Control

Red Dead Online

Agent Kiran Estevez

Voice actor

Janina Gavankar

Previous works

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Redfall

Forspoken

God of War Ragnarok

The Morning Show

Tim Breaker

Voice actor

Shawn Ashmore

Previous works

The Rookie

The Free Fall

Aftermath

The Boys

Devil’s Gate

Mr. Door

Mr. Door is a peculiar character in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

David Harewood

Previous works

Blood Diamond

The Merchant of Venice

Supergirl

Homeland

The Sandman

Alex Casey

Alex Casey can help Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

James McCaffrey

Previous works

Max Payne 3

Max Payne 2

Max Payne

Blue Bloods

Control

Saga Anderson

This character is very important to Alan (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Voice actor

Melanie Liburd

Previous works

Game of Thrones

The idol

This is us

Dark Matter

CSI

As you've seen, many of the actors in Alan Wake 2 have an impressive track record. If you want to know more about this title, you can read our guide about the difficulty modes in the game.