All Alan Wake 2 voice actors, revealed

After several years of waiting, Alan Wake 2 is finally here. The game brings a good story, improves on the mechanics of its predecessor, and takes the terror to a more aggressive level. About 13 years have passed since the events of the first title, and bestselling author Alan Wake is still missing. Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is sent to Bright Falls to investigate the ritualistic murders and uncover its heinous secrets.
Nowadays, the production of a video game has many important stages. Most of these projects have complex characters whose development is similar to that of literary or cinematic figures. To imbue these stories with more realism, companies decide to hire voice actors to embody and depict the various characters.
In Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment has expanded the cast and the narrative to deliver a memorable experience. A list of the voice actors in this new entry has also been revealed.
Alan Wake 2 has a varied cast. Some of the voice actors are known for roles in popular TV shows, such as Game of Thrones or The Morning Show, while others have experience in games like Max Payne.
List of revealed Alan Wake 2 voice actors so far
Alan Wake
Voice actor
- Matthew Porretta
Previous works
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Control
- Red Dead Online
Agent Kiran Estevez
Voice actor
- Janina Gavankar
Previous works
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Redfall
- Forspoken
- God of War Ragnarok
- The Morning Show
Tim Breaker
Voice actor
- Shawn Ashmore
Previous works
- The Rookie
- The Free Fall
- Aftermath
- The Boys
- Devil’s Gate
Mr. Door
Voice actor
- David Harewood
Previous works
- Blood Diamond
- The Merchant of Venice
- Supergirl
- Homeland
- The Sandman
Alex Casey
Voice actor
- James McCaffrey
Previous works
- Max Payne 3
- Max Payne 2
- Max Payne
- Blue Bloods
- Control
Saga Anderson
Voice actor
- Melanie Liburd
Previous works
- Game of Thrones
- The idol
- This is us
- Dark Matter
- CSI
As you've seen, many of the actors in Alan Wake 2 have an impressive track record. If you want to know more about this title, you can read our guide about the difficulty modes in the game.