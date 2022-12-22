All Amazon Prime Gaming rewards (December 2022)

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the most lucrative subscriptions available to players worldwide. The service offers plenty of extra content across many games and even offers premium titles for free. This comes at a low monthly charge, and the service is even bundled with Prime memberships in many regions.

With Prime Gaming becoming available to new regions like India, many new members have joined the service over the last few days. There are plenty of offerings in the last month of the year, which includes DLC content and free games. While it's only possible for someone to take advantage of it, knowing the full offerings is always useful.

This will allow gamers to sort through the available rewards and determine whether their game has been included. Since all the rewards are free and come with existing memberships, it never hurts for subscribers to try out new things.

Disclaimer: Offers live as of December 22, 2022. Most of these offers will expire well into January 2023.

Prime Gaming has recently expanded to more regions, and new users can get some amazing offers

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Gaming rewards in December can be sorted into two main categories - DLC and complete games. Let's first look at all the bonus content that the service is offering across more than ten games. Each of these DLCs comes with the service itself and doesn't require any additional charge to redeem, even if the content they offer is premium.

World of Tanks - Double Celebration Package

New World - Frost-lined Bundle

League of Legends - Prime Gaming capsule

FIFA 23 - Pack 3

Aion Classic - Cute Solorious Outfit Selection Box

Legends of Runeterra - Rare Prismatic Chest + 3 Rare Wild Cards

Black Desert - Pet Kuku

Grand Theft Auto V - Get upto $500,000 in the online mode

Madden 23 - Zero Chill Ultimate Team Pack

Apex Legends - Revenant Candy Bundle

Roblox - Knife Crown

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 - Showdown Bundle

Madden 23 - Harvest Ultimate Team Pack (expires today)

World of Warships: Legends - Heroes Companion (expires today)

Lost Ark - Battle Items Chest Pack (ends tomorrow)

Planetside 2 - Prime Frontline Bundle (ends tomorrow)

Battlefield 2042 - Boris True Champion Specialist Skin

Two Point Hospital - Hypercube Bundle

Genshin Impact - Prime Bundle #1 of 8

Fall Guys - Meowstronaut Bundle

League of Legends: Wild Rift - Random Skin Chest

Valorant - Slay Ride Buddy

Destiny 2 - Sturm Exotic Bundle

Rogue Company - Future Tech Dallas Outfit

Call of Duty: Mobile - Battle Hardened Neon Fire Bundle

Smite - Smite World Championship Skin Bundle

Paladins - Star Silver Kinessa Skin

DKO: Divine Knockout - Ametarasu Bushido Skin

World of Warships - Santa's Gift SuperDrop

Call of Duty Warzone-Vanguard - Cauldron Operator Bundle

Dead by Daylight - Gingerbrat Charm

Realm Royale Reforged - Divine Ice Queen Mage Skin

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis - December 2022 Pack

Lineage II - Holiday Joy Pack

Lineage II: Aden - Holiday Celebration Kit

Red Dead Online - Emote

Marvel's Avengers - Iron Man, Illustrious

Two Point Campus - Cheeseball Bundle

PUBG - Premium Supply Pack 10

Raid: Shadow Legends - Shield Artifact Pack

Guild Wars 2 - Aurene Logo Cape

Runescape - 7 days premium membership

Angry Birds Friends - Power-ups

Minecraft Dungeons - Fauna Faire Adventure Pass

Prime Gaming membership also comes with free games for all subscribers. At the time of writing, eight can be redeemed for free. The following are titles available for Prime Gaming members.

Quake

Spinch

Desert Child

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Banners of Ruin

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Doors: Paradox

More offers could be added in December for Prime Gaming subscribers. There's also a list of giveaways coming up towards the end of the month, and gamers can find some interesting titles.

