All announcements from Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025

The latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in July 2025 presented a bunch of exciting third-party games headed to Nintendo's consoles. While many of them are launching on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, several are also cross-generational and will make their way to the predecessor system. From major AAA hits to indie gems, there is something for everybody.With the live stream spanning 27 minutes and 34 seconds in length, there were numerous announcements. Below, we have compiled a list of all games featured in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025.All games announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025Provided below is the full list of games announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025. They include a mix of both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, alongside their release dates or windows.Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026Once Upon a Katamari (Nintendo Switch) - October 24, 2025Just Dance 2026 (Nintendo Switch) - October 14, 2025Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - November 14, 2025Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - October 23, 2025EA Sports FC26 (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 26, 2025Pacman World 2 Re-Pac (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 26, 2025Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 30, 2025Persona 3 Reload (Nintendo Switch 2) - October 23, 2025Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (New Trailer) (Nintendo Switch 2)EA Sports Madden NFL 26 (Nintendo Switch 2) - August 14, 2025Chillin By The Fire (Nintendo Switch 2) - July 31, 2026Apex Legends (Nintendo Switch 2) - August 5, 2025Hela (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026Star Wars: Outlaws (Nintendo Switch 2) - September 4, 2025Chronos: The New Dawn (Nintendo Switch 2) - September 5, 2025Yakuza Kiwami (Nintendo Switch 2) - November 13, 2025Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Nintendo Switch 2) - November 13, 2025Goodnight Universe (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - November 11, 2025NBA Bounce (Nintendo Switch) - September 26, 2025Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland (Nintendo Switch) - Fall 2025Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Nintendo Switch 2) - July 31, 2025SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Nintendo Switch) - August 29, 2025, Demo available todayBorderlands 4 (Nintendo Switch 2) - October 3, 2025The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026, Demo available todayOctopath Traveler 0 (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - December 4, 2025Fans who missed the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025 can watch it here.Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 console review