All announcements from Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:17 GMT
Nintendo Direct July 2025 all announcements
An all new Monster Hunter Stories game was announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025 (Image via Capcom)

The latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in July 2025 presented a bunch of exciting third-party games headed to Nintendo's consoles. While many of them are launching on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, several are also cross-generational and will make their way to the predecessor system. From major AAA hits to indie gems, there is something for everybody.

Ad

With the live stream spanning 27 minutes and 34 seconds in length, there were numerous announcements. Below, we have compiled a list of all games featured in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025.

All games announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Provided below is the full list of games announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025. They include a mix of both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, alongside their release dates or windows.

  • Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026
  • Once Upon a Katamari (Nintendo Switch) - October 24, 2025
  • Just Dance 2026 (Nintendo Switch) - October 14, 2025
  • Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - November 14, 2025
  • Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - October 23, 2025
  • EA Sports FC26 (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 26, 2025
  • Pacman World 2 Re-Pac (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 26, 2025
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - September 30, 2025
  • Persona 3 Reload (Nintendo Switch 2) - October 23, 2025
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (New Trailer) (Nintendo Switch 2)
  • EA Sports Madden NFL 26 (Nintendo Switch 2) - August 14, 2025
  • Chillin By The Fire (Nintendo Switch 2) - July 31, 2026
  • Apex Legends (Nintendo Switch 2) - August 5, 2025
  • Hela (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026
  • Star Wars: Outlaws (Nintendo Switch 2) - September 4, 2025
  • Chronos: The New Dawn (Nintendo Switch 2) - September 5, 2025
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Nintendo Switch 2) - November 13, 2025
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Nintendo Switch 2) - November 13, 2025
  • Goodnight Universe (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - November 11, 2025
  • NBA Bounce (Nintendo Switch) - September 26, 2025
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland (Nintendo Switch) - Fall 2025
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Nintendo Switch 2) - July 31, 2025
  • SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Nintendo Switch) - August 29, 2025, Demo available today
  • Borderlands 4 (Nintendo Switch 2) - October 3, 2025
  • The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Nintendo Switch 2) - 2026, Demo available today
  • Octopath Traveler 0 (Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2) - December 4, 2025
Ad

Fans who missed the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025 can watch it here.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 console review

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications