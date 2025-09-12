All announcements at Nintendo Direct September 2025

The latest Nintendo Direct September 2025 was a lengthy one, packed with many reveals, both speculated and surprising. Starting with a celebration of the Super Mario franchises' 40th Anniversary, we saw a slew of announcements revolving around the iconic Nintendo platformer with both media and game reveals. This was followed by upcoming game showcases for both the Switch consoles.

From first party to third party, here's everything shown at the Nintendo Direct September 2025. Read on to know more.

All major reveals at Nintendo Direct September 2025

Super Mario Galaxy Movie

What new adventures await Mario and friends this time? (Image via Nintendo)

Following the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and the series' 40th Anniversary, a brand-new film entry is in the works. It is developed by Illumination in collaboration with Nintendo to create a new 2D animated movie loosely based on the beloved Nintendo Wii game. The cast from the previous movie will be reprising their roles, like Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), and more.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2

Newcomers can experience two of the best platformers of the 2010s on Switch (Image via Nintendo)

To celebrate the movie, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2, two of the most iconic platformers on the Nintendo Wii, are coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 2, 2025, in one complete package. As a bundle, fans are in for a thrilling platforming journey across the stars in these two award-winning games.

Mario Tennis Fever

Engage in heated sports battles in a new Mario Tennis game (Image via Nintendo)

An all-new Mario Tennis is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2. Players will be able to play as their beloved characters across a variety of game modes, including Ranked, as well as using motion controls. Those who like going solo can partake in an Adventure mode where Mario and gang have been turned into babies. It launches on February 12, 2026.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park

Return to Wonder for a new adventure with friends (Image via Nintendo)

The critically acclaimed platformer is headed to Nintendo Switch 2 with brand new content. This includes a new multiplayer mode featuring various co-op minigames like coin collecting, tag, and more. It launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2026.

Yoshi & the Mysterious Book

Yoshi returns to his SNES platformer roots with this one (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct September 2025 also showcased a colorful new Yoshi game to be in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. This time, the beloved green dinosaur adventures through a vibrant book, uncovering new flora and other wonders. The game is headed to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC

More content is coming to Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

Donkey Kong and Pauline visit DK Island for an all-new adventure as a paid DLC. This includes a new, exciting roguelike mode where Donkey Kong must collect emeralds. Random skill upgrades will help players go all in to see how much they can gather in a run. It is available today on the Nintendo eShop, alongside a demo for the base game.

Pokemon Pokopia

Befriend familiar Pokemon and fulfil their needs (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct revealed a new Pokemon spin-off to be headed to Nintendo Switch 2, seemingly inspired by Animal Crossing. Called Pokemon Pokopia, it stars a human-shaped DItto who must aid fellow Pokemon by indulging in farming and crafting to create the perfect peaceful haven when it drops in 2026.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Released earlier this year on other systems, it will make its way to Switch 2 next year with DLC (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Nintendo Direct September also revealed that the critically acclaimed hack & slash from Omega Force arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in its full glory. Battle armies of foes in a new Three Kingdoms experience while micromanaging allies across the battlefield. It is slated to launch on January 22, 2026.

Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly remake (Early 2026)

A cult classic returns to terrify a new generation (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The beloved PS2 classic Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 remake in early 2026, as per the Nintendo Direct. Follow the story of sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura as they are trapped in a ghost-filled village and must fight their way through using the supernatural Camera Obscura.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined

The underrated Dragon Quest entry returns on modern platforms

A surprise remake of the PS1 game Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 5, 2026. The Nintendo Direct highlighted all-new 3D graphics as the Hero and their friends set out on a journey across worlds to track down the history of their island.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date

Samus has a new mode of tackling challenges (Image via Nintendo)

The hotly anticipated FPS adventure game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 finally has a release date, as shown at the Nintendo Direct September 2025. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on December 4, 2025. The new trailer also showcased all-new mechanics, including a bike that helps Samus to navigate across vast sandbox levels.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 9 Requiem

The beloved horror series finally arrives on Switch 2 (Image via Capcom)

The upcoming Resident Evil 9: Requiem is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, putting players in the shoes of the new series heroine, Grace. Additionally, two previous mainline entries, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, are also on the way, replete with all the content in their Gold Editions. All three games arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27, 2026.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

It takes place alongside other series entries (Image via Nintendo)

The latest entry in Intelligent Systems' beloved strategy RPG franchise has been revealed as Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave for Nintendo Switch 2. Boasting an all-new story in an exciting fantasy setting featuring unfamiliar characters, more hardcore, tactical fun awaits fans in 2026, though the Nintendo Direct did not showcase a concrete release date.

What else was shown at the Nintendo Direct September 2025?

A ton of other first and third-party reveals were also showcased at the latest Nintendo Direct. Here's a rundown:

Nintendo Switch:

Storm Lancers (Available Today)

Dinkum (November 5, 2025 | Timed console exclusive)

Popucom (Holiday 2025)

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Spring 2026)

Mortal Kombat Legacy Nintendo Switch (Oct 30, 2025 Digital and Dec 12, 2025 Physical)

Lynked: Banner of the Spark (Available Today)

Little Nightmares 3 (October 10, 2025)

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined (February 5, 2026)

Virtual Boy NSO with Accessory (February 17, 2026)

Suika Game Planet (Winter 2025)

Pokemon Legends ZA (October 16, 2025) | Mega Dimensions DLC (TBA)

Danganronpa 2x2 (Early 2026)

LEGO Voyagers (Sept 15, 2025)

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD Remake (October 30, 2205)

Nintendo Switch 2:

Mortal Kombat Legacy (October 30, 2025, Digital and December 12, 2025, Physical)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (January 22, 2025)

Lynked: Banner of the Spark (Available Today)

Hades 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (September 25, 2025, Digital and November 25, Physical)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (November 6, 2025)

Virtual Boy NSO with Accessory (February 17, 2026)

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Fall 2025)

Overcooked 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Holiday 2025)

Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Fall 2025)

Human Fall Flat (Spring 2026)

Powerwash Simulator 2 (Fall 2025)

Suika Game Planet (Winter 2025)

Pokemon Legends ZA Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (October 16, 2025) | Mega Dimensions DLC (TBA)

Danganronpa 2x2 (Early 2026)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflections (March 13, 2026)

Two Point Museum (October 28, 2025)

Disgaea 7 Complete (October 10, 2025)

EA FC26 (September 26, 2025)

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD Remake (October 30, 2025)

Virtua Fight 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Winter 2025)

Little Nightmares 3 (October 10, 2025)

Persona 3 Reload (October 23, 2025)

Missed the Nintendo Direct September 2025? You can watch the full showcase above.

