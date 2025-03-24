All Assassin's Creed games rumored and confirmed to release after Shadows

With the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, fans eagerly look forward to what's next in store for Ubisoft's beloved open-world stealth franchise. We have an inkling of the upcoming lineup of franchise entries, some of which have officially been confirmed by the publisher while others have bene rumored or leaked from external sources.

Here is a list of every game in the pipeline post-Shadows, including both confirmed names and otherwise. Read on to learn more

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe (Confirmed)

Hexe release date is to be confirmed yet (Image via Ubisoft)

Following a teaser from official sources depicting the logo, Hexe is confirmed to be the next main series entry in the saga. We do not know much about it except the fact that it is development at Ubisoft Montreal will follow the brutal Witch Trials that emerged in 16th-century Europe and is touted as the "darkest" series entry yet.

Assassin's Creed Codename Stardust (Rumored)

Not much is known about this series entry yet. As per Insider Gaming, it is reportedly another remake, but it's unknown which entry it will be based on. It could be the original Assassin's Creed or even the more popular sequel, AC2. Fans must wait and find out.

Assassin's Creed Codename Nebula (Rumored)

Another little-known project in development is codenamed Nebula and presents the most unique premise of any AC entry thus far. It will supposedly take place across three different regions: The Aztec Empire, India, and the Meditteranean. It is also seemingly being helmed by Ubisoft Sofia.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade (Confirmed)

Jade is set for smartphones (Image via Ubisoft)

Jade is an upcoming series entry in development for Android and iOS platforms. While not the first smartphone outing, it strives to be an ambitious open-world debut for the series on mobile platforms. First confirmed in 2022, followed by a gameplay demo, the game is set in the Qin Dynasty ancient China in the third-century BC. Players will be able to parkour across the Great Wall of China and follow an action-packed narrative with a custom avatar.

Assassin's Creed Netflix collaboration (Confirmed)

Revealed at the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase, Ubisoft is collaborating with Netflix for not just an animated series but also an exclusive game for smartphones. It will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers, though the details are non-existent at the moment.

Assassin's Creed Invictus (Confirmed)

Invictus is set to be a multiplayer entry in the franchise. It is reported to be like Fall Guys in the sense that multiple players will compete against one another in different game modes. Players will be able to choose powerups between rounds and familiar assassins, like Ezio, will make an appearance in the roster.

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag remake (Rumored)

Renowned for its naval combat, Black Flag is a fan-favorite (Image via Ubisoft)

2013's Black Flag is often regarded as one of the best series entries yet, thanks to its engrossing narrative and sea-faring gameplay. It is reportedly set for a 2025 launch and may feature brand-new and upgraded systems instead of being a safe recreation of the original. However, nostalgic fans will only again be able to step back into the boots of protagonist Edward Kenway and take on pirate ships in naval combat.

Assassin's Creed Codename Raid (Rumored)

Raid is said to be another multiplayer installment however focused on PvE co-op instead of fighting other players. Reportedly being developed by Ubisoft Chengdu, it is said to be free-to-play and allows four players to play together as assassins across various franchise entries.

Assassin's Creed Codename Echoes (Rumored)

This is said to be the third multiplayer entry in the works, in development by the France-based Ubisoft Annecy. It is unclear what direction the studio will take for this game or what kind of progression, monetization and more are in the works, so fans will have to wait and see.

Assassin's Creed Nexus 2 VR (Rumored)

A new VR experience might be on the horizon (Image via Ubisoft)

The original Nexus was released exclusively as a VR experience for the Meta Quest lineup of virtual reality headsets by developer Red Storm Entertainment. A successor is now reported to be in the works, so fans of the original can look forward to how a free-form first-person take on the stealth formula will evolve further.

