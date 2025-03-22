  • home icon
All Assassin Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 11:57 GMT
All Assassin Skills for Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)
Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released, and gamers have already begun their journey as their preferred protagonist. Both Naoe and Yasuke have their skill trees that enhance their abilities. In Naoe's case, her abilities are more focused on stealth, which is why there is a separate ability tree for her Assassin Skills.

Unlocking these during your playthrough can help make her an experienced assassin. Here are all the Assassin Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.

All available Assassin Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

All Assassin Skills (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)
Your Knowledge Rank is tied to your skills, which play a significant role in unlocking them. Here are all of Naoe's Assassin Skills in the game.

Knowledge Rank 1

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Assassin MasterySpend 3 / 10 / 17 / 28 / 38 / 48 / 59 / 69 Mastery PointsIncrease Adrenaline Gain on Assassination by + 5% / 10% / 15% / 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40%.
ExecutionerSpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease damage on vulnerable enemies by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Ground AssassinateTBDAssassinate regular enemies while they are on the ground and remove Health
Shoji Door Assassination 2 Mastery Points While using a Katana, Naoe can Assassinate a target through a shoji panel.
Hidden Blade TBDAssassinate regular enemies and remove Health Segments.
Eagle Vision TBDHighlight enemies around you.
Knowledge Rank 2

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
NightcrawlerSpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease damage during the night by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Improved Ground Assassinate 3 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Ground Assassinations.
Double Assassinate 3 Mastery Points While using a Tanto, Naoe can Assassinate two targets standing close together with a single attack.
Assassination Damage I 3 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segments with Assassinations.
Knowledge Rank 3

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Vigor I 3 Mastery Points Increase Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Reinforced Blade 4 Mastery Points Hidden Blade can now be used against large enemies.
Improved Sense 2 Mastery Points Increase the longevity of Eagle Vision's effect after deactivation.
Knowledge Rank 4

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Frontrunner Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase damage while Health is full by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Vigor II 5 Mastery Points Increase Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Assassination Damage II 5 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Assassinations.
Knowledge Rank 5

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Rush Assassinate 7 Mastery Points While using a Kusarigama, Naoe can close the distance and deal Assassination Damage to a single target.
Hand Of The Creed 5 Mastery Points Hidden Blade can no longer be denied when enemies see Naoe coming.
Knowledge Rank 6

Assassin SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Vigor III TBDIncrease Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Assassination Damage III TBDNaoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Assassinations.
How to unlock skills for Naoe

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a system called Knowledge Rank, which can be leveled up by finishing side quests and open-world activities. Once you have attained a specific level, the Mastery Points you have earned during your playthrough can be utilized to unlock Assassin Skills. These points are acquired by finishing different types of objectives and side quests across the game.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
