All Assassin Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released, and gamers have already begun their journey as their preferred protagonist. Both Naoe and Yasuke have their skill trees that enhance their abilities. In Naoe's case, her abilities are more focused on stealth, which is why there is a separate ability tree for her Assassin Skills.
Ad
Unlocking these during your playthrough can help make her an experienced assassin. Here are all the Assassin Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.
All available Assassin Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Increase Adrenaline Gain on Assassination by + 5% / 10% / 15% / 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40%.
Executioner
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase damage on vulnerable enemies by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Ground Assassinate
TBD
Assassinate regular enemies while they are on the ground and remove Health
Shoji Door Assassination
2 Mastery Points
While using a Katana, Naoe can Assassinate a target through a shoji panel.
Hidden Blade
TBD
Assassinate regular enemies and remove Health Segments.
Eagle Vision
TBD
Highlight enemies around you.
Ad
Knowledge Rank 2
Assassin Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Nightcrawler
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase damage during the night by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Improved Ground Assassinate
3 Mastery Points
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Ground Assassinations.
Double Assassinate
3 Mastery Points
While using a Tanto, Naoe can Assassinate two targets standing close together with a single attack.
Assassination Damage I
3 Mastery Points
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segments with Assassinations.
Ad
Knowledge Rank 3
Assassin Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Vigor I
3 Mastery Points
Increase Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Reinforced Blade
4 Mastery Points
Hidden Blade can now be used against large enemies.
Improved Sense
2 Mastery Points
Increase the longevity of Eagle Vision's effect after deactivation.
Ad
Knowledge Rank 4
Assassin Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Frontrunner
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase damage while Health is full by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Vigor II
5 Mastery Points
Increase Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Assassination Damage II
5 Mastery Points
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Assassinations.
Ad
Knowledge Rank 5
Assassin Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Rush Assassinate
7 Mastery Points
While using a Kusarigama, Naoe can close the distance and deal Assassination Damage to a single target.
Hand Of The Creed
5 Mastery Points
Hidden Blade can no longer be denied when enemies see Naoe coming.
Ad
Knowledge Rank 6
Assassin Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Vigor III
TBD
Increase Naoe's Adrenaline Chunks by 1
Assassination Damage III
TBD
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Assassinations.
Ad
How to unlock skills for Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows features a system called Knowledge Rank, which can be leveled up by finishing side quests and open-world activities. Once you have attained a specific level, the Mastery Points you have earned during your playthrough can be utilized to unlock Assassin Skills. These points are acquired by finishing different types of objectives and side quests across the game.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.