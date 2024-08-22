All available Stances in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong features a dynamic combat system that demands players learn each attack of the enemies and bosses and then adapt accordingly to punish them at each opening. This action RPG has various mechanics like dodging, shapeshifting, and stance switching to add depth to the combat.

There are three main stances in the game: Smash, Pillar, and Thrust, all of which help players adapt. One can change their stance if they need to hit an enemy from a distance, gain higher ground to avoid certain attacks, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about Stances in Black Myth Wukong.

What are Stances in Black Myth Wukong?

Improve the stances using sparks (Image via Game Science)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

One of the most important things to master in Black Myth Wukong is knowing when to use each Stance. To master this, first, you will need to know what each of the Stances does:

Read More: Best skills for Ring of Fire spell in Black Myth Wukong

Thrust Stance

The Thrust Stance is a good balance between attack and defense, wherein you can perform heavy attacks, but from a distance. While in this Stance, the Destined One can knock an enemy from afar by increasing the length of his Staff. You can put Sparks into this stance to upgrade the attacks.

Smash Stance

This Stance is mainly for offensive moves, wherein the Destined One can perform certain flips and tricks to execute a powerful combo of heavy attacks that can significantly dent an enemy's health bar. However, being completely focused on offense, very few defensive options are available when in the Smash Stance.

The heavy attacks need to be charged, which leaves the Destined One wide open for enemy attacks. The only ability that provides some defense during this Stance is the Resolute Strike, which can be unlocked after spending sparks. If you perfectly time Resolute Strike during an enemy attack, you can effectively nullify their damage.

Also read: Can you parry attacks in Black Myth Wukong?

Learn the Boss's attacks and use your stances wisely (Image via Game Science)

Pillar Stance

Many consider this the best Stance in the game, in which the Destined One climbs his staff and gives himself a vantage point from where he can dodge all kinds of attacks. After spending enough sparks in the Stance, he also unlocks various attacks that he can perform while in the Pillar Stance.

Each Stance must be cycled per your play style and the boss's attack patterns. There's a shrine near each boss in the game; save before attempting each boss and get an idea of the Boss's attack patterns. If you die in the process, try again, but this time prioritize the right stances for the right opportunities.

Spoiler alert: when you reach the game's last chapter, you will get to unlock a special fourth unnamed Stance.

