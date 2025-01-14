In Dynasty Warriors Origins, mastering weapons and Battle Arts is the ultimate path to becoming a battlefield legend. The protagonist of the classic 1 vs.1000 title wields a variety of weapons, from standard ones like the sword and spear to more specialized choices such as gauntlets and the crescent blade.

Each weapon comes with its unique set of Battle Arts, offering a diverse combat experience tailored to different playstyles. This article highlights every weapon and its Battle Arts to uncover what makes Dynasty Warriors Origins a thrilling journey through epic combat.

Listing all available weapons and Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins

1) Sword

Swords as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Sword is the quintessential starting weapon, balancing speed, power, and versatility. Perfect for newcomers, it offers reliable combos and quick strikes, making it easy to chain attacks while staying mobile.

Available Battle Arts for Sword:

Divine Eagle Dance

Palm Strike [Sp.]

Swallow Slash

Flying Dragon Slash

Falcon Flurry [Sp.]

Absconding Slash

Shadowless Blade

Shadow Dance

Mad Blade Rush

2) Spear

Spears as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Spear brings extended reach and precision to the battlefield. Unlocked during the Battle of Guangyang, it excels at keeping enemies at bay with sweeping attacks and focused thrusts.

Available Battle Arts for Spear:

Piercing Vengeance

Savage Thrust Barrage

Wild Rush

Aerial Assault [Sp.]

Rising Dragon Vortex

Spree of Devastation

Dragon Flash

Dance of the Whirlwind

3) Gauntlets

Gauntlets in weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Gauntlets are a brawler’s dream, focusing on fast, up-close combat. Earned after the Battle of Guangzong, they allow for quick combos that overwhelm enemies with relentless strikes.

Available Battle Arts for Gauntlets:

Flying Kick

Maw of the Tiger

Flowing Form

Elbow Strike

Hurricane Kick

Wrath of Earth

Ardent Energy Strike [Sp.]

Heaven and Earth’s Wrath

Stone Strike Blast

4) Wheels

Wheels as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

These circular blades are deadly mid-range weapons that allow for rapid and precise attacks. Acquired after the Suppression of You Province, the Wheel is all about finesse and control.

Available Battle Arts for Wheel:

Relentless Rings

Triple Tempest

Claw of the Predator

Crawling Dragon

Harvest Moon

Flying Lotus Gambit

Flying Spirit Wave

Tornado Slam [Sp.]

Twin Tiger Blast

5) Podao

Podaos as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Podao is a single-edged infantry weapon known for its devastating charged attacks. Its long blade makes it a powerhouse for delivering crushing blows to single targets or groups.

Available Battle Arts for Podao:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Blade Typhoon

Lingering Tempest Slash

Bounding Earth Strike

Burgeoning Devastation

Ardent Aura Slash

Sea of Flames [Sp.]

Fierce Focus

Sharp Fang Flurry

6) Staff

Staff as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

A versatile and agile weapon, the Staff offers quick, spinning strikes that clear out crowds with ease. It’s perfect for handling multiple enemies at once.

Available Battle Arts for Staff:

Soaring Sky Dance

Shadow Step

Ruinous Wave

Tiger Paw Bash

Brutal Barrage

Vaulting Leap

Chaotic Flurry [Sp.]

Double Wave Slam

Thrashing Inferno Sweep

7) Twin Pikes

Twin Pikes as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Twin Pikes are dual-wielded weapons that focus on speed and wide-range attacks. These weapons thrive in dealing with groups of enemies in AOE, especially when chaining combos.

Available Battle Arts for Twin Pikes:

Ascension

Battle Roar

Double Bite

Shadow Rush

Furious Dual Rush

Wings of the Phoenix [Sp.]

Sky Sunder

Earth Blast

Roaring Maelstrom

8) Lance

Lances as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Lance is a weapon of both offense and defense, with a unique ability to counter while charging attacks. Its sweeping strikes and precise thrusts make it ideal for controlling the flow of battle.

Available Battle Arts for Lance:

Crouching Tiger Strike [Sp.]

Skirmisher Strike

Tenacious Heart

Vengeful Stormquake

Relentless Charge

Spirit Wave

Battle Cry Blast

Focused Will

Crushing Earth Gambit

9) Crescent Blade

Crescent Blades as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins specializes in wide, sweeping attacks that deal massive area-of-effect damage. With proper timing and combo mastery, it’s a devastating weapon for handling large groups.

Available Battle Arts for Crescent Blade:

Relentless Whirl Slash [Sp.]

Adamantine Flesh

Star Sunder Slash

Mist Walk

Dragon Tail Swipe

Great Mountain Throw

Azure Dragon Bellow

Bursting Wave Slash

10) Halberd

Halberds as weapons and Battle Arts (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Halberd is the ultimate weapon, unlocked after completing the main campaign. Combining high damage, mobility, and versatility, it’s the most powerful weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Available Battle Arts for Halberd:

Boundless Launch [Sp.]

Hellraiser

Divine Wrath

Force Quake

Defiant Shockstorm

Dance of the Demon

Sky Blaze

Sky Crusher

Meaning Tempest

11) Universal

Universal in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Universal abilities, unlocked through passive skill trees, can be used with any weapon. These versatile Battle Arts add adaptability to your arsenal.

Available Universal Battle Arts:

Whirlwind Kick

Tempest Dance

Aerial Retribution

Power Shot [Sp.]

Ice Luan [Sp.]

Boundless Sunburst

Peacebringer

Dispersion Arrow

Dynasty Warriors Origins releases on January, 17,2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, you can early access the game as well.

