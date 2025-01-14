In Dynasty Warriors Origins, mastering weapons and Battle Arts is the ultimate path to becoming a battlefield legend. The protagonist of the classic 1 vs.1000 title wields a variety of weapons, from standard ones like the sword and spear to more specialized choices such as gauntlets and the crescent blade.
Each weapon comes with its unique set of Battle Arts, offering a diverse combat experience tailored to different playstyles. This article highlights every weapon and its Battle Arts to uncover what makes Dynasty Warriors Origins a thrilling journey through epic combat.
Listing all available weapons and Battle Arts in Dynasty Warriors Origins
1) Sword
The Sword is the quintessential starting weapon, balancing speed, power, and versatility. Perfect for newcomers, it offers reliable combos and quick strikes, making it easy to chain attacks while staying mobile.
Available Battle Arts for Sword:
- Divine Eagle Dance
- Palm Strike [Sp.]
- Swallow Slash
- Flying Dragon Slash
- Falcon Flurry [Sp.]
- Absconding Slash
- Shadowless Blade
- Shadow Dance
- Mad Blade Rush
2) Spear
The Spear brings extended reach and precision to the battlefield. Unlocked during the Battle of Guangyang, it excels at keeping enemies at bay with sweeping attacks and focused thrusts.
Available Battle Arts for Spear:
- Piercing Vengeance
- Savage Thrust Barrage
- Wild Rush
- Aerial Assault [Sp.]
- Rising Dragon Vortex
- Spree of Devastation
- Dragon Flash
- Dance of the Whirlwind
3) Gauntlets
Gauntlets are a brawler’s dream, focusing on fast, up-close combat. Earned after the Battle of Guangzong, they allow for quick combos that overwhelm enemies with relentless strikes.
Available Battle Arts for Gauntlets:
- Flying Kick
- Maw of the Tiger
- Flowing Form
- Elbow Strike
- Hurricane Kick
- Wrath of Earth
- Ardent Energy Strike [Sp.]
- Heaven and Earth’s Wrath
- Stone Strike Blast
4) Wheels
These circular blades are deadly mid-range weapons that allow for rapid and precise attacks. Acquired after the Suppression of You Province, the Wheel is all about finesse and control.
Available Battle Arts for Wheel:
- Relentless Rings
- Triple Tempest
- Claw of the Predator
- Crawling Dragon
- Harvest Moon
- Flying Lotus Gambit
- Flying Spirit Wave
- Tornado Slam [Sp.]
- Twin Tiger Blast
5) Podao
The Podao is a single-edged infantry weapon known for its devastating charged attacks. Its long blade makes it a powerhouse for delivering crushing blows to single targets or groups.
Available Battle Arts for Podao:
- Dragon Sweep Slash
- Blade Typhoon
- Lingering Tempest Slash
- Bounding Earth Strike
- Burgeoning Devastation
- Ardent Aura Slash
- Sea of Flames [Sp.]
- Fierce Focus
- Sharp Fang Flurry
6) Staff
A versatile and agile weapon, the Staff offers quick, spinning strikes that clear out crowds with ease. It’s perfect for handling multiple enemies at once.
Available Battle Arts for Staff:
- Soaring Sky Dance
- Shadow Step
- Ruinous Wave
- Tiger Paw Bash
- Brutal Barrage
- Vaulting Leap
- Chaotic Flurry [Sp.]
- Double Wave Slam
- Thrashing Inferno Sweep
7) Twin Pikes
Twin Pikes are dual-wielded weapons that focus on speed and wide-range attacks. These weapons thrive in dealing with groups of enemies in AOE, especially when chaining combos.
Available Battle Arts for Twin Pikes:
- Ascension
- Battle Roar
- Double Bite
- Shadow Rush
- Furious Dual Rush
- Wings of the Phoenix [Sp.]
- Sky Sunder
- Earth Blast
- Roaring Maelstrom
8) Lance
The Lance is a weapon of both offense and defense, with a unique ability to counter while charging attacks. Its sweeping strikes and precise thrusts make it ideal for controlling the flow of battle.
Available Battle Arts for Lance:
- Crouching Tiger Strike [Sp.]
- Skirmisher Strike
- Tenacious Heart
- Vengeful Stormquake
- Relentless Charge
- Spirit Wave
- Battle Cry Blast
- Focused Will
- Crushing Earth Gambit
9) Crescent Blade
The Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins specializes in wide, sweeping attacks that deal massive area-of-effect damage. With proper timing and combo mastery, it’s a devastating weapon for handling large groups.
Available Battle Arts for Crescent Blade:
- Relentless Whirl Slash [Sp.]
- Adamantine Flesh
- Star Sunder Slash
- Mist Walk
- Dragon Tail Swipe
- Great Mountain Throw
- Azure Dragon Bellow
- Bursting Wave Slash
10) Halberd
The Halberd is the ultimate weapon, unlocked after completing the main campaign. Combining high damage, mobility, and versatility, it’s the most powerful weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Available Battle Arts for Halberd:
- Boundless Launch [Sp.]
- Hellraiser
- Divine Wrath
- Force Quake
- Defiant Shockstorm
- Dance of the Demon
- Sky Blaze
- Sky Crusher
- Meaning Tempest
11) Universal
Universal abilities, unlocked through passive skill trees, can be used with any weapon. These versatile Battle Arts add adaptability to your arsenal.
Available Universal Battle Arts:
- Whirlwind Kick
- Tempest Dance
- Aerial Retribution
- Power Shot [Sp.]
- Ice Luan [Sp.]
- Boundless Sunburst
- Peacebringer
- Dispersion Arrow
Dynasty Warriors Origins releases on January, 17,2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, you can early access the game as well.
