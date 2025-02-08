All available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Choosing the right weapon can be a game-changer in Monster Hunter Wilds. Each weapon offers a distinct playstyle, from powerful greatswords to nimble bows. Whether you prefer slow, calculated strikes or lightning-fast combos, there’s something for everyone.
MH Wilds has brought back all 14 classic weapon types, each with its own strengths and mechanics. Some prioritize brute force, while others rely on agility, precision, or even ranged attacks. This article breaks down all the available armaments in Wilds, their abilities, and whether they can guard against incoming attacks.
Listing all 14 available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds
Choosing the right weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds
Each weapon in MH Wilds brings something unique to the table. If you prefer raw power, the Great Sword or Hammer are great picks. On the other hand, if you like speed and agility, Dual Blades or the Long Sword will serve you better. The Gunlance and Lance are great for defensive play, while ranged options like the Bow and Bowguns let you attack from a distance.
With all these options, the best way to find your ideal weapon is to experiment. Stick with what feels right, and with enough practice, you’ll be slaying monsters like a pro.