All available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 08, 2025 09:42 GMT
Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)
Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Choosing the right weapon can be a game-changer in Monster Hunter Wilds. Each weapon offers a distinct playstyle, from powerful greatswords to nimble bows. Whether you prefer slow, calculated strikes or lightning-fast combos, there’s something for everyone.

MH Wilds has brought back all 14 classic weapon types, each with its own strengths and mechanics. Some prioritize brute force, while others rely on agility, precision, or even ranged attacks. This article breaks down all the available armaments in Wilds, their abilities, and whether they can guard against incoming attacks.

Listing all 14 available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Great Sword from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)
The Great Sword from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

WeaponPlaystyleKey FeaturesGuard Ability
Great SwordHeavy-hitting, slow, and methodicalA massive blade that delivers devastating blows. Although slow, it deals some of the highest damage in the game. Can block attacks, making it a good defensive option.Yes
Long SwordFast, fluid, and combo-heavyUses the Spirit Gauge, which builds up with successful attacks. When the Spirit gauge turns red, attacks become stronger. Allows counterattacks with precise timing. No
Sword & ShieldBalanced mix of offense and defenseHigh-speed attacks with the ability to block and use items while the weapon is drawn. No
Dual BladesHigh-speed, relentless attacksFeatures Demon Mode, which enhances attack speed and power. Further transforms into Archdemon Mode, granting even more agility and strength. Best for aggressive players.No
HammerBlunt force with high stun potentialA charged weapon that stuns monsters if you target their heads. High mobility for a heavy weapon. Works best with precise, well-timed strikes.No
Hunting HornSupport-based blunt weaponCan attack and play melodies that provide buffs to you. Now features Echo Bubbles, which give area-of-effect bonuses. No
LanceDefensive and preciseBest guarding capabilities in the game. Thrusting attacks are quick and have good reach. Ideal for methodical, defensive playstyles.Yes
GunlancePowerful and explosive melee weaponOffers explosive shelling attacks. Requires precise timing but deals massive burst damage. Can block strong attacks.Yes
Switch AxeMorphing weapon with two modesSwitches between Axe Mode (long reach) and Sword Mode (faster, stronger attacks). No
Charge BladeComplex but rewarding morphing weaponHas Sword Mode for mobility and Axe Mode for high burst damage. Phials store energy that can be used for massive explosive attacks. Strong blocking capability.Yes
Insect GlaiveAerial, high-mobility combatUses a Kinsect to extract buffs from monsters. Allows for airborne attacks, making it one of the most mobile melee weapons. Great for stylish play.No
Light BowgunFast, mid-range firearmFires different ammo types with high mobility. Features Rapid Fire Mode, allowing for continuous shots. Good for dodges and status effects.No
Heavy BowgunLong-range powerhouseFires high-damage ammo from a distance. Has Auto-Guard and the ability to block manually. Can enter Ignition Mode, consuming energy for powerful shots.Yes
BowVersatile, mid-range precision weaponUses a variety of arrow types. Features Tracers, which help arrows home in on monsters. No
Choosing the right weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Bow from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)
The Bow from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Each weapon in MH Wilds brings something unique to the table. If you prefer raw power, the Great Sword or Hammer are great picks. On the other hand, if you like speed and agility, Dual Blades or the Long Sword will serve you better. The Gunlance and Lance are great for defensive play, while ranged options like the Bow and Bowguns let you attack from a distance.

With all these options, the best way to find your ideal weapon is to experiment. Stick with what feels right, and with enough practice, you’ll be slaying monsters like a pro.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
