All Avowed Achievements for PC & Xbox

Avowed has 50 achievements for PC and Xbox players to pick up during their time in-game. While some of them will likely be straightforward (Complete the game on any difficulty), others are secret achievements that players may find tricky to complete.

Does Avowed have trophies at launch? No. This is because the game is not releasing on PlayStation. For Xbox players, the game has 1000 Gamerscore Points to pick from completing all achievements.

Avowed Achievements list explored

The full list of Avowed achievements is as follows:

Achievements/Trophies Description Xbox Gamerscore Points Avowed Complete Avowed on any difficulty 100 A Cistern Warning Confront your assassin in the Cistern 15 A Proper Introduction Uncover the secret of Naku Tedek 15 You've Got It From Here Sail to Paradis from Fort Northreach 15 Fire Extinguisher Save Fior mes Iverno from being razed by the Steel Garrote 15 Spectral Evidence Complete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis 15 It'll Cost Ya Confront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep 15 Allochory Release Sapadal from their prison 15 Parasitoid Destroy Sapadal and absorb their power 15 Everyone Disliked That Have every companion leave your party as a result of siding with the Steel Garrote 15 Luckier Than They Know Unlock all of Kai's abilities 15 A Little Power Goes a Long Way Unlock all of Giatta's abilities 15 Bullseye Unlock all of Marius' abilities 15 Slay! Unlock all of Yatzli's abilities 15 Pantheon Purist Collect and place all of the God Shrine Totems & Fragments 30 Peak Performance Reach max level 30 Pathfinder Find all items from Treasure Maps 30 Pillars of Eternity Cleanse all the Strangled Adra across all regions 30 We Remember Complete all Ancient Memories 30 Gotta Cache 'Em All Find and open all Pargrunen Caches across the Living Lands 30 Bounty Hunter Complete all Bounties from all regions 30 Kith Lord Discover all Party Camps across the Living Lands 30 Two Bears High-Fiving Summon a bear to fight another bear 15 Dungeon Siege Enter every dungeon across all regions 30 Alpha Strike Protocol Kill 15 enemies using stealth attacks 15 Jingle, Jangle, Jingle Equip a fully upgraded set of armor 15 Tyranny Be knighted as a member of the Steel Garrote 15 Pentiment Complete every side quest 30 Big Iron On Your Hip Equip a fully upgraded weapon 15 Grounded Slay 10 Spiders and 10 Beetles 15 The Outer Worlds Unlock all Fast Travel beacons 15 A Test of Your Reflexes Complete Avowed on the difficulty Path of the Damned 30 Get in the Statue, Envoy Contemplate Death 15 We're All in This Together Complete all companion moments in the Garden 15 Dream Fungi Rotation Try Aiko's drugs with your companions 15 Skeyt Digger Demand payment for your services 5 times 15 Reverse Card Kill Captain Ngunu with his own poison 15 Retirement Plan Sell your future corpse to Elia 15 Hawkeye Find the hidden room in Fort Northreach 15 That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't Read Ignore the warning note and pull the lever in the Sand Sea Ruins 15 Tired of Being Nice Resort to violence in a conversation 10 times 15 Can't We All Get Along? Resolve a potential conflict peacefully 5 times 15 A Well Overflowing Max out an attribute 15 Pants on Fire Lie 15 times 15 Training Arc Complete all training sessions with companions 15 Now Riposte! Parry an enemy's attacks 25 times 15 Cooking By the Book Cook every recipe at your Party Camp 15 Historian Collect all volumes of the History of the Living Lands in the Eothasian Temple 15 Explorer Complete Sanza's map of the Living Lands 15 Play Dead Wear Necropants and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time 15

If you are wondering whether you should try out the RPG, check out our Avowed review to make up your mind.

