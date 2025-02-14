All Avowed Achievements for PC & Xbox

|Achievements/Trophies
|Description
|Xbox Gamerscore Points
|Avowed
|Complete Avowed on any difficulty
|100
|A Cistern Warning
|Confront your assassin in the Cistern
|15
|A Proper Introduction
|Uncover the secret of Naku Tedek
|15
|You've Got It From Here
|Sail to Paradis from Fort Northreach
|15
|Fire Extinguisher
|Save Fior mes Iverno from being razed by the Steel Garrote
|15
|Spectral Evidence
|Complete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis
|15
|It'll Cost Ya
|Confront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep
|15
|Allochory
|Release Sapadal from their prison
|15
|Parasitoid
|Destroy Sapadal and absorb their power
|15
|Everyone Disliked That
|Have every companion leave your party as a result of siding with the Steel Garrote
|15
|Luckier Than They Know
|Unlock all of Kai's abilities
|15
|A Little Power Goes a Long Way
|Unlock all of Giatta's abilities
|15
|Bullseye
|Unlock all of Marius' abilities
|15
|Slay!
|Unlock all of Yatzli's abilities
|15
|Pantheon Purist
|Collect and place all of the God Shrine Totems & Fragments
|30
|Peak Performance
|Reach max level
|30
|Pathfinder
|Find all items from Treasure Maps
|30
|Pillars of Eternity
|Cleanse all the Strangled Adra across all regions
|30
|We Remember
|Complete all Ancient Memories
|30
|Gotta Cache 'Em All
|Find and open all Pargrunen Caches across the Living Lands
|30
|Bounty Hunter
|Complete all Bounties from all regions
|30
|Kith Lord
|Discover all Party Camps across the Living Lands
|30
|Two Bears High-Fiving
|Summon a bear to fight another bear
|15
|Dungeon Siege
|Enter every dungeon across all regions
|30
|Alpha Strike Protocol
|Kill 15 enemies using stealth attacks
|15
|Jingle, Jangle, Jingle
|Equip a fully upgraded set of armor
|15
|Tyranny
|Be knighted as a member of the Steel Garrote
|15
|Pentiment
|Complete every side quest
|30
|Big Iron On Your Hip
|Equip a fully upgraded weapon
|15
|Grounded
|Slay 10 Spiders and 10 Beetles
|15
|The Outer Worlds
|Unlock all Fast Travel beacons
|15
|A Test of Your Reflexes
|Complete Avowed on the difficulty Path of the Damned
|30
|Get in the Statue, Envoy
|Contemplate Death
|15
|We're All in This Together
|Complete all companion moments in the Garden
|15
|Dream Fungi Rotation
|Try Aiko's drugs with your companions
|15
|Skeyt Digger
|Demand payment for your services 5 times
|15
|Reverse Card
|Kill Captain Ngunu with his own poison
|15
|Retirement Plan
|Sell your future corpse to Elia
|15
|Hawkeye
|Find the hidden room in Fort Northreach
|15
|That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't Read
|Ignore the warning note and pull the lever in the Sand Sea Ruins
|15
|Tired of Being Nice
|Resort to violence in a conversation 10 times
|15
|Can't We All Get Along?
|Resolve a potential conflict peacefully 5 times
|15
|A Well Overflowing
|Max out an attribute
|15
|Pants on Fire
|Lie 15 times
|15
|Training Arc
|Complete all training sessions with companions
|15
|Now Riposte!
|Parry an enemy's attacks 25 times
|15
|Cooking By the Book
|Cook every recipe at your Party Camp
|15
|Historian
|Collect all volumes of the History of the Living Lands in the Eothasian Temple
|15
|Explorer
|Complete Sanza's map of the Living Lands
|15
|Play Dead
|Wear Necropants and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time
|15