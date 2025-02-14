All Avowed Achievements for PC & Xbox

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 14, 2025 18:33 GMT
Avowed Achievements list (Image via Obsidian)
Avowed Achievements list (Image via Obsidian)

Avowed has 50 achievements for PC and Xbox players to pick up during their time in-game. While some of them will likely be straightforward (Complete the game on any difficulty), others are secret achievements that players may find tricky to complete.

Ad

Does Avowed have trophies at launch? No. This is because the game is not releasing on PlayStation. For Xbox players, the game has 1000 Gamerscore Points to pick from completing all achievements.

Avowed Achievements list explored

The full list of Avowed achievements is as follows:

Achievements/TrophiesDescriptionXbox Gamerscore Points
AvowedComplete Avowed on any difficulty100
A Cistern WarningConfront your assassin in the Cistern15
A Proper IntroductionUncover the secret of Naku Tedek15
You've Got It From HereSail to Paradis from Fort Northreach15
Fire ExtinguisherSave Fior mes Iverno from being razed by the Steel Garrote15
Spectral EvidenceComplete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis15
It'll Cost YaConfront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep15
AllochoryRelease Sapadal from their prison15
ParasitoidDestroy Sapadal and absorb their power15
Everyone Disliked ThatHave every companion leave your party as a result of siding with the Steel Garrote15
Luckier Than They KnowUnlock all of Kai's abilities15
A Little Power Goes a Long WayUnlock all of Giatta's abilities15
BullseyeUnlock all of Marius' abilities15
Slay!Unlock all of Yatzli's abilities15
Pantheon PuristCollect and place all of the God Shrine Totems & Fragments30
Peak PerformanceReach max level30
PathfinderFind all items from Treasure Maps30
Pillars of EternityCleanse all the Strangled Adra across all regions30
We RememberComplete all Ancient Memories30
Gotta Cache 'Em AllFind and open all Pargrunen Caches across the Living Lands30
Bounty HunterComplete all Bounties from all regions30
Kith LordDiscover all Party Camps across the Living Lands30
Two Bears High-FivingSummon a bear to fight another bear15
Dungeon SiegeEnter every dungeon across all regions30
Alpha Strike ProtocolKill 15 enemies using stealth attacks15
Jingle, Jangle, JingleEquip a fully upgraded set of armor15
TyrannyBe knighted as a member of the Steel Garrote15
PentimentComplete every side quest30
Big Iron On Your HipEquip a fully upgraded weapon15
GroundedSlay 10 Spiders and 10 Beetles15
The Outer WorldsUnlock all Fast Travel beacons15
A Test of Your ReflexesComplete Avowed on the difficulty Path of the Damned30
Get in the Statue, EnvoyContemplate Death15
We're All in This TogetherComplete all companion moments in the Garden15
Dream Fungi RotationTry Aiko's drugs with your companions15
Skeyt DiggerDemand payment for your services 5 times15
Reverse CardKill Captain Ngunu with his own poison15
Retirement PlanSell your future corpse to Elia15
HawkeyeFind the hidden room in Fort Northreach15
That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't ReadIgnore the warning note and pull the lever in the Sand Sea Ruins15
Tired of Being NiceResort to violence in a conversation 10 times15
Can't We All Get Along?Resolve a potential conflict peacefully 5 times15
A Well OverflowingMax out an attribute15
Pants on FireLie 15 times15
Training ArcComplete all training sessions with companions15
Now Riposte!Parry an enemy's attacks 25 times15
Cooking By the BookCook every recipe at your Party Camp15
HistorianCollect all volumes of the History of the Living Lands in the Eothasian Temple15
ExplorerComplete Sanza's map of the Living Lands15
Play DeadWear Necropants and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time15

If you are wondering whether you should try out the RPG, check out our Avowed review to make up your mind.

also-read-trending Trending

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी