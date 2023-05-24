All Battle Talus locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is home to some memorable boss fights. From iconic enemies related to older games in The Legend of Zelda series like the Gleeoks to newly added enemy types such as Flux Constructs, Breath of the Wild's sequel boasts a wide variety of bosses for players to test their combat abilities against.

One of the newest enemy types is the Battle Talus, which is essentially the "evolved" and more powerful version of the Stone Talus in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These mobile stone constructs might not be the toughest enemy types in the game, but they are one of the most challenging early-game bosses in the game.

The Battle Talus bosses can be found throughout Hyrule, especially in the regions where you're most likely to find Bokoblin and Moblin camps. Here's a comprehensive guide on all the Battle Talus locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Battle Talus enemies can be found throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Battle Talus are not as tough as their small counterparts, the Stone Talus, but they still pose a significant threat, especially during the early-game sections of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Unlike the Stone Talus, a Battle Talus usually houses a small Bokoblin camp on its back, with around five to six Bokoblins accompanying it.

Here's a list of all the Battle Talus locations and co-ordinates in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Towards the west of Hyrule Castle (0206 0534 0001): You can reach here by simply fast traveling to the nearest Skyview Tower.

Towards the south of Lanayru Wetlands (1258 -1181 0111): Near the Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower.

Hyrule Field, near Mount Daphnes (-1360-0790 0010): Can be reached by navigating to Mount Daphnes (make sure to get a frost-resistant armor set to tackle the unbearable cold in the region).

Towards the east of Hyrule Castle (-0774 0793 0001): Can be reached by navigating to Hyrule Castle.

Tabantha Frontier, near Strock Lake (-1447 1038 0137): Can be reached by navigating to the nearest Skyview Tower in Strock Lake.

Towards the south of Hyrule Ridge (-1360 -0790 0010): Can be reached by navigating to the Hyrule Ridge.

Hyrule Fields, near the Hyrule Garrison Ruins (-0104 -0787 0041): Can be reached by simply navigating to Hyrule Ruins Garrison.

Although the Battle Talus are quite slow (their pace and movement are quite similar to the "Roaming Mausoleums" in FromSoftware's Elden Ring), they make up for their lack of agility with the sheer amount of Bokoblin reinforcement they carry with them at all times. It is recommended to first dispatch the Bokoblins on the Battle Talus' backs before you attempt to fight the boss creatures.

You can also use Link's "Ascend" ability to scale the Battle Talus' backs and defeat the Bokoblins using an exploding arrow. This is also the fastest and most efficient way of dealing with the Battle Talus in the game.

You can get more details on how to easily defeat the Battle Talus in our in-depth boss guide.

