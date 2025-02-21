  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

All CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:12 GMT
All the 82 CD locations and their prices in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
All the 82 CD locations and their prices in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Collection-oriented players of Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may be interested in all the different CD locations scattered across the game. There are 82 CD locations to find, each featuring iconic SEGA soundtracks that enhance the players' vibrant adventure across Hawaii. You can purchase these collectibles at various shops, get them in exchange for points at minigame counters, or unlock them through special rewards.

Ad

To help fans on this quest, here’s a detailed breakdown of all the CD locations and prices in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Listing all CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Check out all the CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Check out all the CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with CDs hidden across different districts. From pawn shops to exclusive minigame exchanges, each area has unique soundtracks waiting to be discovered. On that note, here are all the different CD locations in the game, alongside the prices of the CDs:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

East Waikiki

  • Treasure select Pawn:
  • Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 1 – $30
  • Gambling Hall:
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 25 tags each

Little Japan

  • Fortune exchange shop:
  • Daytona Soundtrack CD – 2 points
  • Space Harrier Soundtrack CD – 2 points
  • After Burner Soundtrack CD 1,2, and 3 – 2 points each
  • Yamabiko:
  • Nights Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each
  • Rhythm Thief Soundtrack CD – $30
  • Feel The Magic: XY/XX Soundtrack CD – $30
  • Valkyria Chronicles Soundtrack CD – $30
  • Ganryujima Armory:
  • Kamurocho Lullaby CD – $30
  • Fubuki Kouta CD – $30
  • Open Road Shogi Points exchange:
  • Puyo Puyo Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 15 points each
  • Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Soundtrack CD 1,2 and 3 – 15 points each
Ad

Sicko Snap Points exchange

  • Border Break Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 300 points each

Diamond Head

  • Pool Prize exchange:
  • Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 20 points

Anaconda

  • Treasure Select Pawn:
  • Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 1 – $30
  • Hau'oli Hula Shop:
  • I Wanna Take You Home CD – $30
  • Penalty Box:
  • Virtua Fighter Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – $30 each

Chinatown

  • Treasure Select Pawn:
  • Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 2 – $30

Downtown

  • Crazy Delivery rewards:
  • Sonic Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 150 points each

Shipper's Wharf

  • Dragon Kart Prize exchange:
  • Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points each
  • Maimai DX Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points
  • Chunithm Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points
Ad

River St.

  • Treasure Select Pawn:
  • Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 2 – $30

Cultural District

  • Melia's Leis And Flowers:
  • I'm Gonna Make Her Mine CD – $15
  • Hyper Ecstasy:
  • Queen of Passion CD – $30

Revolve

  • Special Reward:
  • Midnight Desire CD – Complete the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender

Black Boat

  • Heartbeat CD – $30

Casino Prize exchange (Bar District)

  • Persona 5 Tactica Soundtrack CD – 25 chips
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio Soundtrack CD – 25 chips

Golf Prize Exchange

  • Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CDs 5, 6, 7, and 8 – 50 points each

Nolan's Boat

Ad
  • Out Run Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30

Bang Bang Prize exchange

  • Angry Birds Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, 3, and 4 – 350 points each
  • Total War: Pharaoh Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – 350 points each

The Wooden Whale

  • Border Break (AC) Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – $30 each

Casino Prize exchange (Hotel District)

  • Persona 3 Reload Soundtrack CD – 25 points
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Soundtrack CD – 25 points

Street Vendor

  • Fantasy Zone Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each
  • North Star Soundtrack CD – $30

Grayson's weapons at sea

  • Out Run Soundtrack CD 3 and 4 – $30 each
Ad

Tips for collecting CDs

Pirates anthem from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Pirates anthem from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

To cover all the CD locations in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you may have to play every nook and cranny of Honolulu. Prioritize playing minigames for points and tags required for specific exchanges. Remember to return to shops as well, as stock can sometimes rotate or replenish.

Ad

Additionally, doing the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender will also reward a special CD, so do make an effort to establish relationships in the game.

That concludes our guide on all the different CD locations (and prices) in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Also read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Chain Hook guide

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी