Collection-oriented players of Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may be interested in all the different CD locations scattered across the game. There are 82 CD locations to find, each featuring iconic SEGA soundtracks that enhance the players' vibrant adventure across Hawaii. You can purchase these collectibles at various shops, get them in exchange for points at minigame counters, or unlock them through special rewards.
To help fans on this quest, here’s a detailed breakdown of all the CD locations and prices in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Listing all CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with CDs hidden across different districts. From pawn shops to exclusive minigame exchanges, each area has unique soundtracks waiting to be discovered. On that note, here are all the different CD locations in the game, alongside the prices of the CDs:
East Waikiki
- Treasure select Pawn:
- Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 1 – $30
- Gambling Hall:
- Phantasy Star Online 2 Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 25 tags each
Little Japan
- Fortune exchange shop:
- Daytona Soundtrack CD – 2 points
- Space Harrier Soundtrack CD – 2 points
- After Burner Soundtrack CD 1,2, and 3 – 2 points each
- Yamabiko:
- Nights Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each
- Rhythm Thief Soundtrack CD – $30
- Feel The Magic: XY/XX Soundtrack CD – $30
- Valkyria Chronicles Soundtrack CD – $30
- Ganryujima Armory:
- Kamurocho Lullaby CD – $30
- Fubuki Kouta CD – $30
- Open Road Shogi Points exchange:
- Puyo Puyo Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 15 points each
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Soundtrack CD 1,2 and 3 – 15 points each
Sicko Snap Points exchange
- Border Break Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 300 points each
Diamond Head
- Pool Prize exchange:
- Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 20 points
Anaconda
- Treasure Select Pawn:
- Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 1 – $30
- Hau'oli Hula Shop:
- I Wanna Take You Home CD – $30
- Penalty Box:
- Virtua Fighter Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – $30 each
Chinatown
- Treasure Select Pawn:
- Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 2 – $30
Downtown
- Crazy Delivery rewards:
- Sonic Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 150 points each
Shipper's Wharf
- Dragon Kart Prize exchange:
- Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points each
- Maimai DX Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points
- Chunithm Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points
River St.
- Treasure Select Pawn:
- Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 2 – $30
Cultural District
- Melia's Leis And Flowers:
- I'm Gonna Make Her Mine CD – $15
- Hyper Ecstasy:
- Queen of Passion CD – $30
Revolve
- Special Reward:
- Midnight Desire CD – Complete the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender
Black Boat
- Heartbeat CD – $30
Casino Prize exchange (Bar District)
- Persona 5 Tactica Soundtrack CD – 25 chips
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Soundtrack CD – 25 chips
Golf Prize Exchange
- Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CDs 5, 6, 7, and 8 – 50 points each
Nolan's Boat
- Out Run Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30
Bang Bang Prize exchange
- Angry Birds Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, 3, and 4 – 350 points each
- Total War: Pharaoh Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – 350 points each
The Wooden Whale
- Border Break (AC) Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – $30 each
Casino Prize exchange (Hotel District)
- Persona 3 Reload Soundtrack CD – 25 points
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Soundtrack CD – 25 points
Street Vendor
- Fantasy Zone Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each
- North Star Soundtrack CD – $30
Grayson's weapons at sea
- Out Run Soundtrack CD 3 and 4 – $30 each
Tips for collecting CDs
To cover all the CD locations in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you may have to play every nook and cranny of Honolulu. Prioritize playing minigames for points and tags required for specific exchanges. Remember to return to shops as well, as stock can sometimes rotate or replenish.
Additionally, doing the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender will also reward a special CD, so do make an effort to establish relationships in the game.
That concludes our guide on all the different CD locations (and prices) in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Also read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Chain Hook guide
