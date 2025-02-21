Collection-oriented players of Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may be interested in all the different CD locations scattered across the game. There are 82 CD locations to find, each featuring iconic SEGA soundtracks that enhance the players' vibrant adventure across Hawaii. You can purchase these collectibles at various shops, get them in exchange for points at minigame counters, or unlock them through special rewards.

To help fans on this quest, here’s a detailed breakdown of all the CD locations and prices in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Listing all CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Check out all the CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with CDs hidden across different districts. From pawn shops to exclusive minigame exchanges, each area has unique soundtracks waiting to be discovered. On that note, here are all the different CD locations in the game, alongside the prices of the CDs:

East Waikiki

Treasure select Pawn :

: Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 1 – $30

Gambling Hall :

: Phantasy Star Online 2 Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 25 tags each

Little Japan

Fortune exchange shop :

: Daytona Soundtrack CD – 2 points

Space Harrier Soundtrack CD – 2 points

After Burner Soundtrack CD 1,2, and 3 – 2 points each

Yamabiko :

: Nights Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each

Rhythm Thief Soundtrack CD – $30

Feel The Magic: XY/XX Soundtrack CD – $30

Valkyria Chronicles Soundtrack CD – $30

Ganryujima Armory :

: Kamurocho Lullaby CD – $30

Fubuki Kouta CD – $30

Open Road Shogi Points exchange :

: Puyo Puyo Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 15 points each

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Soundtrack CD 1,2 and 3 – 15 points each

Sicko Snap Points exchange

Border Break Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 300 points each

Diamond Head

Pool Prize exchange :

: Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 20 points

Anaconda

Treasure Select Pawn :

: Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 1 – $30

Hau'oli Hula Shop :

: I Wanna Take You Home CD – $30

Penalty Box :

: Virtua Fighter Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – $30 each

Chinatown

Treasure Select Pawn :

: Super Hang-On Soundtrack CD 2 – $30

Downtown

Crazy Delivery rewards :

: Sonic Soundtrack CD 1,2,3 and 4 – 150 points each

Shipper's Wharf

Dragon Kart Prize exchange :

: Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points each

Maimai DX Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points

Chunithm Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – 10 points

River St.

Treasure Select Pawn :

: Galaxy Force Soundtrack CD 2 – $30

Cultural District

Melia's Leis And Flowers :

: I'm Gonna Make Her Mine CD – $15

Hyper Ecstasy :

: Queen of Passion CD – $30

Revolve

Special Reward :

: Midnight Desire CD – Complete the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender

Black Boat

Heartbeat CD – $30

Casino Prize exchange (Bar District)

Persona 5 Tactica Soundtrack CD – 25 chips

Metaphor: ReFantazio Soundtrack CD – 25 chips

Golf Prize Exchange

Super Monkey Ball Soundtrack CDs 5, 6, 7, and 8 – 50 points each

Nolan's Boat

Out Run Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30

Bang Bang Prize exchange

Angry Birds Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, 3, and 4 – 350 points each

Total War: Pharaoh Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – 350 points each

The Wooden Whale

Border Break (AC) Soundtrack CDs 1, 2, and 3 – $30 each

Casino Prize exchange (Hotel District)

Persona 3 Reload Soundtrack CD – 25 points

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Soundtrack CD – 25 points

Street Vendor

Fantasy Zone Soundtrack CD 1 and 2 – $30 each

North Star Soundtrack CD – $30

Grayson's weapons at sea

Out Run Soundtrack CD 3 and 4 – $30 each

Tips for collecting CDs

Pirates anthem from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

To cover all the CD locations in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you may have to play every nook and cranny of Honolulu. Prioritize playing minigames for points and tags required for specific exchanges. Remember to return to shops as well, as stock can sometimes rotate or replenish.

Additionally, doing the Aloha Link with the Revolve Bartender will also reward a special CD, so do make an effort to establish relationships in the game.

That concludes our guide on all the different CD locations (and prices) in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

