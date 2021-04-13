All champions and traits coming in Teamfight Tactics Set 5 "Reckoning"

With Teamfight Tactics’ second anniversary right around the corner, the League of Legends-based board game is finally about to launch its Set 5 called Reckoning.

Reckoning will bring a whole new set of champions to the game, along with the Shadow item system that will make the game significantly more exciting than before.

Teamfight Tactics Set 5 is planned to go live on April 28, with 58 champions and 27 traits.

Today’s list will go over all the champions and traits coming to Teamfight Tactics Set 5.

Champions and traits for Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning

#1. Champions

Aatrox

Aatrox (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Redeemed Legionnaire

Ability (Deathbringer Strike): Aatrox strikes his target, dealing a percentage of his attack damage and healing himself for a percentage of his maximum health.

Aphelios

Aphelios (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Nightbringer Ranger

Ability (Dark Vigil): Aphelios launches four attacks simultaneously, one at his target and the rest at enemies nearest to them, dealing a percentage of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage to each.

Ashe

Ashe (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Verdant Draconic Ranger

Ability (Enchanted Arrow): Ashe fires an arrow at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit and stunning them. If the arrow travels at least five hexes, the stun duration is doubled. Enemies within one hex receive 50% of the effects.

Brand

Brand (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Abomination Spellweaver

Ability (Sear): Brand launches a ball of fire at the nearest non-seared enemy, searing them for magic damage over 12 seconds. Seared enemies have reduced magic resist.

Darius

Darius (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Nightbringer God-King Knight

Ability (God-Wolf’s Carnage): Darius transforms into a God-Wolf, becoming unstoppable as he lunges towards a nearby enemy. Up to three God-Wolves join him in his hunt, each targeting their own prey. Enemies bitten by a God-Wolf are dealt a percentage of Darius’ attack damage as physical damage and have their armor reduced by 60% for six seconds. After biting his prey, Darius’ next three attacks restore health.

Diana

Diana (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Dragonslayer Nightbringer Assassin

Ability (Moonfall): Diana calls forth moonlight, drawing in all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them.

Draven

Draven (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Forgotten Legionnaire

Ability (Spinning Axes): Draven starts spinning an axe, empowering his next attack to deal a percentage of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage. It will return to his location after striking the target. If Draven catches it, it will refresh the buff. Draven can spin up to two axes at a time.

Garen

Garen (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Dawnbringer God-King Knight

Ability (God-Lion’s Justice): Garen calls down a sword that strikes a large area around his target, dealing a percent of each target’s maximum health in magic damage and reducing their magic resist. Garen gains a shield equal to a portion of his maximum health.

Gragas

Gragas (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Dawnbringer Brawler

Ability (Drunken Rage): Gragas drinks from his cask, granting him damage reduction for four seconds and causing his next basic attack to deal bonus magic damage.

Hecarim

Hecarim (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Forgotten Cavalier

Ability (Spirit of Dread): Hecarim creates an aura around himself for three seconds. Each enemy within the aura takes magic damage and heals Hecarim over the duration.

Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Draconic Renewer Caretaker

Ability (Upgrade!!!): Heimerdinger empowers his Baby Dragon, causing its next basic attack to be overcharged, launching three fireballs across the battlefield, dealing magic damage while burning enemies for a percentage of their maximum health as true damage over six seconds, and reducing healing by 50%. If Heimerdinger doesn’t have a turret, this spell will create one instead.

Ivern

Ivern (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Revenant Invoker Renewer

Ability (Daisy!): Ivern summons his Sentinel friend Daisy to fight with him, gifting her 100% of his ability power. Daisy immediately casts Shockwave upon arrival. If Daisy is already summoned, Ivern increases her ability power and commands her to cast Shockwave again.

Jax

Jax (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Ironclad Skirmisher

Ability (Empowered Strike): Jax slams his target for a percentage of his attack damage and gains stacking attack speed for the remainder of combat. Jax leaps to the nearest enemy if no target is in his attack range.

Kalista

Kalista (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Abomination Legionnaire

Ability (Pierce): Kalista hurls a spear towards the farthest enemy, dealing a percentage of her attack damage plus bonus physical damage to the first enemy it hits. If this kills the target, the spear continues and will deal the overkill damage to the next target it hits.

Karma

Karma (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Dawnbringer Invoker

Ability (Soulflare): Karma fires a burst of energy towards a random enemy’s location that detonates upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies and reducing Karma’s maximum mana. Karma empowers every third cast, increasing the radius of the explosion.

Katarina

Katarina (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Forgotten Assassin

Ability (Sinister Blade): Katarina throws a dagger at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage. When the dagger lands near the target Katarina teleports to it and immediately launches three additional daggers at the nearest enemies that deal magic damage.

Kayle

Kayle (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Redeemed Verdant Legionnaire

Ability (Divine Ascent): Passive: Kayle ascends every five seconds, gaining additional bonuses.

1st: Attacks deal a percentage of Kayle’s attack damage as bonus true damage.

2nd: Attacks explode around the target, dealing attack damage and bonus true damage to adjacent enemies.

3rd: Every 7th attack grants Kayle damage immunity for one second.

4th: Hits cause swords to rain down around the target, dealing magic damage.

Kennen

Kennen (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Hellion Skirmisher

Ability (Flame Rush): Kennen engulfs himself in flame, dashing behind his target, then to the farthest enemy. Enemies he passes through are zapped, dealing magic damage and stunning them

Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Dawnbringer Assassin

Ability (Taste their Fear): Kha’Zix slashes the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage. If the enemy has no adjacent allies, this damage is tripled.

Kindred

Kindred (Image via Riot Games)

Lamb

Cost: 5

Traits: Eternal Ranger Mystic

Ability (Lamb’s Respite): Lamb creates a zone around herself that prevents allies within from falling below a certain amount of health or dying. While Lamb’s Respite is active, Wolf is invulnerable

Wolf

Cost: N/A

Traits: N/A

Ability (Wolf’s Frenzy): Wolf returns to Lamb, healing them both and then launches himself at the lowest health enemy, dealing magic damage.

Kled

Kled (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Hellion Cavalier

Ability (Violent Tendencies): Passive: Kled enters combat on Skaarl, granting him a shield for a percentage of his maximum health. When the shield is broken he dismounts, granting him bonus attack speed and causing every fourth attack to deal bonus attack damage.

LeBlanc

LeBlanc (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Coven Assassin

Ability (Ethereal Chains): LeBlanc launches ethereal chains at two enemies nearest her, dealing magic damage and after a short delay stunning them.

Lee Sin

Lee Sin (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Nightbringer Skirmisher

Ability (Cripple): Lee Sin slams the ground, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies, and slowing their attack speed.

Leona

Leona (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Redeemed Knight

Ability (Solar Barrier): Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage for four seconds.

Lissandra

Lissandra (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Coven Renewer

Ability (1000 Daggers): Lissandra hurls a dagger towards an enemy with the highest attack damage, dealing magic damage to the first target it hits. After hitting its initial target or at its final destination, the dagger explodes, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies. All enemies hit by this spell have their attack damage reduced.

Lulu

Lulu (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Hellion Mystic

Ability (Whimsey): Lulu casts an enchantment on the three units nearest to her. If this enchants an ally, they gain bonus attack speed for four seconds. If this enchants an enemy, they are transformed into a docile feline for two seconds, stunning them and causing them to take increased damage

Lux

Lux (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Redeemed Mystic

Ability (Prismatic Illumination): Lux launches her wand towards her farthest ally, which returns to her shortly after reaching them. Lux and each ally touched by the wand are shielding for three seconds. Additionally, Lux empowers her next basic attack to deal additional magic damage.

Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Dragonslayer Legionnaire

Ability (Infernal Rise): Mordekaiser shields himself for a percentage of his maximum health for five seconds, empowering his mace to deal bonus magic damage and gain one hex of range for the duration.

Morgana

Morgana (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Nightbringer Coven Mystic

Ability (Soul Shackles): Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing magic damage. After three seconds, all chained enemies are dealt additional magic damage and stunned.

Nautilus

Nautilus (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Ironclad Knight

Ability (Anchor Slam): Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up, stunning them, and dealing magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the target receive half of this effect.

Nidalee

Nidalee (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Dawnbringer Skirmisher

Ability (Aspect of the Cougar): Nidalee transforms into a cougar, leaping behind her target. While in cougar form, Nidalee’s attack range is reduced to one hex, she gains 45% dodge chance, and whenever she dodges or critically strikes her next basic attack deals bonus magic damage.

Nocturne

Nocturne (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Revenant Assassin

Ability (Umbra Blades): Every third attack, Nocturne slashes all adjacent enemies for a percentage of his attack damage and heals himself for a percentage of the damage dealt. If only one target is hit, Nocturne increases his attack speed for three seconds.

Nunu & Willump

Nunu & Willump (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Abomination Brawler

Ability (Consume): Willump bites his target, dealing magic damage. If Willump’s target has less Health than he does before the bite, it deals additional damage and becomes true damage.

Pantheon

Pantheon (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Dragonslayer Skirmisher

Ability (Aegis Assault): Pantheon braces his shield, reducing all incoming damage for four seconds, dealing a percentage of his attack damage in the area in front of him over the duration.

Poppy

Poppy (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Hellion Knight

Ability (Buckler Toss): Poppy throws her buckler at the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield.

Rell

Rell (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Redeemed Ironclad Cavalier

Ability (Attract and Repel): Rell leaps into the air, creating a tether between herself and her farthest ally. When she lands the tether is broken, granting all allies near and between them a shield for four seconds and stunning all enemies in the same area.

Riven

Riven (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Dawnbringer Legionnaire

Ability (Blade of the Dawn): Riven empowers her blade, stunning nearby enemies while dealing magic damage. For the next eight seconds, she gains bonus attack damage.

Ryze

Ryze (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Forgotten Abomination Mystic

Ability (Rune Prison): Ryze imprisons the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage and stunning them. His next cast is then empowered to spread from his target, applying the same damage and stun to all enemies in a large area around that target.

Sejuani

Sejuani (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Nightbringer Cavalier

Ability (Fury of the North): Sejuani signals Bristle to charge, dealing magic damage and stunning the target. She then gains Frost Armor, granting her bonus armor and magic resist for four seconds.

Sett

Sett (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Draconic Brawler

Ability (Haymaker): Sett pulls back for a punch, shredding armor for 10 seconds and dealing a percentage of his attack damage as physical damage to all enemies in the area.

Soraka

Soraka (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Dawnbringer Renewer

Ability (Equinox): Soraka calms the area around the enemy with the highest current percent mana, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit and increasing the cost of their next ability.

Syndra

Syndra (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Redeemed Invoker

Ability (Force of Will): Syndra grabs the nearest enemy and flings them towards the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to all nearby enemies upon impact and stunning the thrown target.

Taric

Taric (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Verdant Knight

Ability (Nature’s Touch): All allies in a large area around Taric are healed and gain bonus armor for five seconds.

Teemo

Teemo (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 6 HP

Traits: Cruel Hellion Invoker

Ability (Teemo’s Cruelty): Teemo Infernal Souls around a random enemy. When an enemy nears an Infernal Soul (or after three seconds), it explodes on nearby enemies reducing their attack speed and dealing magic damage over three seconds.

Thresh

Thresh (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Forgotten Knight

Ability (Death Sentence): Thresh throws his scythe, chaining to the farthest enemy dealing magic damage and pulling them towards himself.

Trundle

Trundle (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Dragonslayer Skirmisher

Ability (Subjugate): Trundle drains the strength of his current target, stealing a percentage of their health, armor, magic resist, and attack damage for six seconds.

Udyr

Udyr (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Draconic Skirmisher

Ability (Feral Instinct): Udyr swaps between Turtle and Tiger stance with each cast, gaining the following benefits. Turtle: Gains a shield for four seconds. Tiger: Strikes three times quickly with his next basic attack for a percentage of his attack damage.

Varus

Varus (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Redeemed Ranger

Ability (Holy Arrows): Varus fires a hail of arrows around his target, dealing a percentage of his attack damage as physical damage. Varus and allies within the area are blessed, causing them to deal bonus magic damage with their attacks for six seconds.

Vayne

Vayne (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Forgotten Ranger

Ability (Silver Bolts): Passive: Vayne’s third attack on a target deals bonus true damage.

Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 4

Traits: Redeemed Spellweaver

Ability (Lifeform Disintegration Ray): Vel’Koz channels a ray of energy toward the enemy nearest to the center of the battlefield over three seconds, dealing magic damage. The beam widens as Vel’Koz channels, and he will turn if there are no enemies in the area.

Viego

Viego (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Forgotten Skirmisher Assassin

Ability (Sovereign’s Domination): Viego attempts to corrupt the soul of his target for five seconds, stunning them and dealing magic damage each second. Viego will be interrupted if he is stunned. If his victim dies they are resurrected at full health to fight for him, but lose a percentage of their maximum health per second. Viego’s allies prefer not to target Viego’s victim while they’re being corrupted, and corrupted enemies benefit from your team’s traits rather than their original owner’s traits.

Viktor

Viktor (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 2

Traits: Forgotten Spellweaver

Ability (Siphon Power): Viktor blasts his target, dealing magic damage to the nearest enemy and granting a shield to the ally nearest to that enemy.

Vladimir

Vladimir (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Nightbringer Renewer

Ability (Transfusion): Vladimir deals magic damage to the target and heals.

Volibear

Volibear (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 5

Traits: Revenant Brawler

Ability (Doombringer): Volibear leaps towards his target then slams the ground in a large area around him, removing any shields, dealing magic damage, and knocking up and stunning enemies.

Warwick

Warwick (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Forgotten Brawler

Ability (Infinite Duress): Warwick leaps to the enemy with the lowest percent heal, stunning them and dealing magic damage and healing himself over two seconds. If this ability kills the target, Warwick will instantly cast again.

Yasuo

Yasuo (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Nightbringer Legionnaire

Ability (Burning Blade): Yasuo strikes his target, dealing magic damage. He then empowers his blade, gaining stacking bonus true damage on-hit for the rest of combat.

Ziggs

Ziggs (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 1

Traits: Hellion Spellweaver

Ability (Arcane Bomb): Ziggs throws an Arcane Bomb at his target, dealing magic damage.

Zyra

Zyra (Image via Riot Games)

Cost: 3

Traits: Draconic Spellweaver

AbilitY (Grasping Roots): Zyra sends a surge of vines towards the farthest enemy. Enemies hit by the vines are dealt magic damage and stunned.

#2. New Traits

Abomination

Champions: Kalista, Brand, Nunu, Ryze

Trait: When three allied champions have died, the Monstrosity will awaken from its grave. The Monstrosity gets bonus Health and attack damage based on allied Abomination units’ star levels. The Monstrosity will also receive a random copy of an item from each of the three Abomination champions nearest the grave when combat starts

Breakpoints: 2 / 3 / 4 / 5

Assassin

Champions: Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Katarina, Nocturne, Diana, Viego

Trait: Innate: When combat starts, Assassins leap to the enemy backline. Assassins’ abilities can critically strike, and they gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage

Breakpoints: 2 / 4 / 6

Brawler

Champions: Gragas, Warwick, Sett, Nunu & Willump, Volibear

Trait: Brawlers gain additional maximum health.

Breakpoints: 2/4

Caretaker

Champions: Heimerdinger

Trait: Caretakers deploy with a Baby Dragon that can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. The baby dragon gains 100% of its handler’s attack speed and resotres 50 mana to its caretaker upon death.

Breakpoints: 1

Cavalier

Champions: Kled, Hecarim, Sejuani, Rell

Trait: Innate: Cavaliers charge quickly towards their target whenever they move. Cavaliers take reduced damage. At the start of combat and after each charge, this effect is doubled for four seconds.

Breakpoints: 2 / 3 / 4

Coven

Champion: Lissandra, LeBlanc, Morgana

Trait: At the start of combat, the Champion nearest to the center of your Coven Champions is chosen as the Coven Leader, gaining 50% bonus ability power. Each time a Coven Champion casts, 25% of the cost is bestowed upon the Coven Leader as mana.

Breakpoints: 3

Cruel

Champions: Teemo

Cruel champions are purchased with Little Legends health instead of gold. They can be sold for gold but not health. You’re welcome. Never underestimate the hunger of a cruel champion in single combat.

Breakpoints: 1

Dawnbringer

Champions: Gragas, Kha’Zix, Soraka, Nidalee, Riven, Karma, Garen

Trait: Dawnbringers rapidly heal some of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50%. When this heal occurs, all allied Dawnbringers gain bonus damage.

Breakpoints: 2 / 4 / 6 / 8

Draconic

Champions: Udyr, Sett, Ashe, Zyra, Heimerdinger

Trait: At the end of each player combat, gain a dragon egg on your bench. The bigger the egg, the longer it takes to hatch, and the rarer the reward.

Breakpoints: 3 / 5 (spawns Golden Eggs with rarer loot)

Dragonslayer

Champions: Trundle, Pantheon, Diana, Mordekaiser, Garen

Trait: Dragonslayers gain bonus ability power. After the first ally dragonslayer scores a takedown on an enemy with at least 1400 maximum health, all allies gain additional ability power for the rest of the round.

Breakpoints: 2/4

Eternal

Champions: Kindred

Trait: Wolf separated from Kindred to become a second champion. Wolf does not count towards your unit cap, and received all of Kindred’s stat bonuses

Breakpoints: 1

Forgotten

Champions: Vayne, Warwick, Hecarim, Thresh, Viktor, Katarina, Draven, Ryze, Viego

Trait: Forgotten champions have bonus attack damage and ability power. Each shadow item held by a forgotten champion increases these bonuses by 10% of all forgotten champions, stacking up to four times.

Breakpoints: 3/6/9

God-King

Champions: Garen, Darius

Trait: If you have exactly one God-King they deal 20% bonus damage to enemies who have at least one of their Rival Traits.

Garen: Forgotten, Nightbringer, Coven, Hellion, Dragonslayer, Abomination, Revenant

Darius: Redeemed, Dawnbringer, Verdant, Draconic, Ironclad

Breakpoints: 1

Hellion

Champions: Kled, Poppy, Ziggs, Kennen, Lulu, Teemo

Trait: Hellions gain attack speed. Whenever a hellion dies, a Doppelhellion of the same type (with one less star and no items) will leap from the Hellion portal and join the fight.

Breakpoints: 3/5/7

Invoker

Champions: Syndra, Ivern, Karma, Teemo

Trait: All allies gain extra mana from their basic attacks

Breakpoints: 2/4

Ironclad

Champions: Nautilus, Rell, Jax

Trait: All allies gain armor

Breakpoints: 2/3

Knight

Champions: Leona, Poppy, Nautilus, Thresh, Taric, Darius, Garen

Trait: All allies block a flat amount of damage from all sources

Breakpoints: 2/4/6

Legionnaire

Champions: Aatrox, Kalista, Riven, Yasuo, Draven, Mordekaiser, Kayle

Trait: Legionnaires gain bonus attack speed and their first attack after casting a spell heals them for 50% of the damage dealt.

Breakpoints: 2 / 4 / 6 / 8

Mystic

Champions: Lulu, Lux, Morgana, Ryze, Kindred

Trait: All allies gain Magic Resist

Breakpoints: 2/3/4

Nightbringer

Champions: Vladimir, Sejuani, Lee Sin, Morgana, Yasuo, Aphelios, Diana, Darius

Trait: Nightbringers gain a shield equal to a percentage of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50%. When this occurs, that Nightbringer gains bonus damage.

Breakpoints: 2/4/6/8

Ranger

Champions: Vayne, Varus, Ashe, Aphelios, Kindred

Traits: After 4 seconds, Rangers gain attack speed for 4 seconds. They regain this bonus every 4 seconds thereafter.

Breakpoints: 2/4

Redeemed

Champions: Aatrox, Leona, Syndra, Varus, Lux, Rell, Vel’Koz, Kayle

Traits: Redeemed have increased Armor, Magic Resist, and Ability Power. When they die, they pass this bonus split among remaining Redeemed allies.

Breakpoints: 3/6/9

Renewer

Champions: Lissandra, Vladimir, Soraka, Ivern, Heimerdinger

Traits: Renewers heal for a percentage of their maximum health each second. If they’re full health, they restore mana instead.

Breakpoints: 2/4

Revenant

Champions: Nocturne, Ivern, Volibear

Traits: Revenants revive after their first death each combat. Once revived, they take and deal 30% increased damage.

Breakpoints: 2/3

Skirmisher

Champions: Udyr, Kennen, Trundle, Lee Sin, Nidalee, Pantheon, Jax, Viego

Traits: Skirmishers gain a shield at the start of combat, and gain attack damage each second

Breakpoints: 3 / 6

Spellweaver

Champions: Ziggs, Brand, Viktor, Zyra, Vel’Koz

Traits: Spellweavers have increased Ability Power and get bonus Ability Power any time a champion uses an ability, stacking up to 10 times.

Breakpoints: 2/4

Verdant

Champions: Ashe, Taric, Kayle

Traits: Champions that start combat adjacent to at least one Verdant ally are immune to crowd control for the first five seconds of combat.

Breakpoints: 2