All Chapter 1 Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong

Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong are places of interest that reward you with one Spark upon interacting. Sparks are essentially level-up points for unlocking new abilities and spells for the Destined One. This makes them an important resource for leveling up your combat abilities for upcoming boss fights.

There are three Meditation Spots in the game's first chapter, depicted with a golden orb glowing next to a structure. Simply interact with the structure to trigger a short cutscene that shows your nearby surroundings and grants you a Spark Point.

This guide will help you locate all the Chapter 1 Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong to help you get your first three Spark points.

Location of all three Meditation Spots in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong

First Meditation Spot

Located in the dilapidated wooden building (Image via GameScience)

The first Meditation Spot is located just a bit beyond the Bullguard, the First Yaoguai Chief boss fight. Follow the path through the arena and exit it. Keep going and take a right to find a dilapidated structure overlooking the forest.

Enter the structure to find the Meditation Spot depicted with a small glowing orb near the ledge.

Second Meditation Spot

The second Meditation Spot is near Back Hills Shrine (Image via GameScience)

The next spot on your journey can be accessed after the Lingxuzi, the Wolf Yaoguai King boss fight. Defeat the boss and follow the path to reach the Back Hills Shrine in the Bamboo Grove area.

From this Shrine, proceed down the steps and take a left upon reaching the bottom to find a small opening to a cave. Enter the cave to find your second Meditation Spot in Black Myth Wukong.

Third Meditation Spot

Pass through Black Wind Cave to find the third Meditation Spot (Image via GameScience)

The final Meditation Spot in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong can be found immediately after defeating the Whiteclad Noble boss. From the battle arena, follow the path through the Black Wind Cave and take a left to find some wooden platforms. Climb the platform to find the third Mediation Spot overlooking the chasm.

How to use Sparks obtained from Meditation Spots

Sparks can be used to unlock new abilities for the Destined One (Image via GameScience)

Once you’ve accumulated some Sparks from resting at Meditation Spots, head to any Keeper’s Shrine and open the Self-Advance menu, which features various spells and abilities you can unlock or upgrade by spending Sparks.

You can pick any spell or ability to try new playstyles. In case you don’t like the new powers, you can easily reinvest your Sparks in different abilities by using the Reignite the Sparks feature.

To reinvest Sparks, select “Reignite the Sparks” from the Self-Advance menu. Then, you can either choose to recover all the Sparks at once or partially reclaim them by selecting abilities one by one.

