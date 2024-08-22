All Chapter 2 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong

Keeper's Shrines in Black Myth Wukong are extremely necessary. These are where you will spawn after getting killed in an encounter. This game may not be as brutal in terms of difficulty, but it does require a lot of trial and error to get used to the attacks of the bosses. So, if you're saved at a Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong, you'll be brought back to the last one you saved at.

Here are all the locations of Shrines in Chapter 2.

Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2

Use the Shrines to upgrade your character (Image via GameScience)

Other than saving, the Keeper’s Shrine is used for

Rest: Restore Health and Mana. It also respawns common enemies.

Restore Health and Mana. It also respawns common enemies. Travel: Fast Travel to other Keeper's Shrine.

Fast Travel to other Keeper's Shrine. Self-Advance: Respec, upgrade, and choose new spells.

Respec, upgrade, and choose new spells. Craft: Craft new gear.

Craft new gear. Brew: Customize your Gourd.

Customize your Gourd. Store: Purchase and Sell items.

Purchase and Sell items. Make Medicines: Craft medicines.

Craft medicines. Retrieve Spirits: Get back uncollected Yaoguai Spirits.

The locations for the Shrines in Chapter 2 (Image via GameScience)

All the Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 are shown in the table below:

Keeper's Shrine Location How to reach Village Entrance Sandgate Village Navigate across the river from your starting point, then climb the incline to the bridge's left. Bottom Of The Well Sandgate Village Finish the questline: Old Rattle-Drum. Valley Of Despair Sandgate Village At the Village Entrance, take the right and go to the field's end. Defeat the King and Second Prince behind the large doors to get to the shrine. Temple Entrance Crouching Tiger Temple Journey through the First Prince's cavern on the left path from Valley Of Despair. Cellar Crouching Tiger Temple Defeat both Tiger and Stone Vanguards, then activate the Tally in the Tiger's arena. Squall Hideout Fright Cliff From Valley Of Despair, go to the bridge on the right and pass through the stone archway. Rockrest Flat Fright Cliff Exit Squall Hideout and choose either of the roads into the cavern, emerging on the opposite side. Hidden Loong Cavern Fright Cliff Get the Loong Scale and use it on the Sand fall near the Rockrest Flat Shrine. Rock Clash Platform Fright Cliff From Rockrest Flat, take the left route past the Stone Vanguard's arena. Alternatively, descend into the arena via Yellow Wind Formation. Windrest Bridge Yellow Wind Formation Defeat the Tiger Vanguard at Temple Entrance, then exit through the temple's far side. Windrest Hamlet Yellow Wind Formation Stick to the main route from Windrest Bridge. Windseal Gate Yellow Wind Formation Venture across the Tiger's Acolyte bridge past Windrest Hamlet, then explore the subsequent cave. Sandgate Pass Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī Finish the Yellow-Robed Squire's quest series, then accompany them through Rockrest Flat's hidden doors. Sandgate Bound Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī Venture into the arid expanse beyond Sandgate Pass and the Tiger Vanguard's domain.

That’s all the Keeper’s Shrine locations in Chapter 2. We hope it will help you on your epic journey.

