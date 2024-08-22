All Chapter 2 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong

Where are all the Shrines in Chapter 2? (Image GameScience)

Keeper's Shrines in Black Myth Wukong are extremely necessary. These are where you will spawn after getting killed in an encounter. This game may not be as brutal in terms of difficulty, but it does require a lot of trial and error to get used to the attacks of the bosses. So, if you're saved at a Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong, you'll be brought back to the last one you saved at.

Here are all the locations of Shrines in Chapter 2.

Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2

Use the Shrines to upgrade your character (Image via GameScience)

Other than saving, the Keeper’s Shrine is used for

  • Rest: Restore Health and Mana. It also respawns common enemies.
  • Travel: Fast Travel to other Keeper's Shrine.
  • Self-Advance: Respec, upgrade, and choose new spells.
  • Craft: Craft new gear.
  • Brew: Customize your Gourd.
  • Store: Purchase and Sell items.
  • Make Medicines: Craft medicines.
  • Retrieve Spirits: Get back uncollected Yaoguai Spirits.

The locations for the Shrines in Chapter 2 (Image via GameScience)

All the Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 are shown in the table below:

Keeper's Shrine

Location

How to reach

Village Entrance

Sandgate Village

Navigate across the river from your starting point, then climb the incline to the bridge's left.

Bottom Of The Well

Sandgate Village

Finish the questline: Old Rattle-Drum.

Valley Of Despair

Sandgate Village

At the Village Entrance, take the right and go to the field's end. Defeat the King and Second Prince behind the large doors to get to the shrine.

Temple Entrance

Crouching Tiger Temple

Journey through the First Prince's cavern on the left path from Valley Of Despair.

Cellar

Crouching Tiger Temple

Defeat both Tiger and Stone Vanguards, then activate the Tally in the Tiger's arena.

Squall Hideout

Fright Cliff

From Valley Of Despair, go to the bridge on the right and pass through the stone archway.

Rockrest Flat

Fright Cliff

Exit Squall Hideout and choose either of the roads into the cavern, emerging on the opposite side.

Hidden Loong Cavern

Fright Cliff

Get the Loong Scale and use it on the Sand fall near the Rockrest Flat Shrine.

Rock Clash Platform

Fright Cliff

From Rockrest Flat, take the left route past the Stone Vanguard's arena. Alternatively, descend into the arena via Yellow Wind Formation.

Windrest Bridge

Yellow Wind Formation

Defeat the Tiger Vanguard at Temple Entrance, then exit through the temple's far side.

Windrest Hamlet

Yellow Wind Formation

Stick to the main route from Windrest Bridge.

Windseal Gate

Yellow Wind Formation

Venture across the Tiger's Acolyte bridge past Windrest Hamlet, then explore the subsequent cave.

Sandgate Pass

Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī

Finish the Yellow-Robed Squire's quest series, then accompany them through Rockrest Flat's hidden doors.

Sandgate Bound

Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī

Venture into the arid expanse beyond Sandgate Pass and the Tiger Vanguard's domain.

That’s all the Keeper’s Shrine locations in Chapter 2. We hope it will help you on your epic journey.

