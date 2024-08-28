All Chapter 5 Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong

During your playthrough of Black Myth Wukong, you will discover various Keeper’s Shrines spread across the game. These Shrines provide the protagonist a place to rest and cool down for a minute between chaotic and violent moments. Keeper’s Shrine is a small statue that acts as a checkpoint where Son Wukong can rest, craft, and save his progress.

These checkpoints also act as fast travel points with 13 of them being in Chapter 5. In this article, we will look at the locations of all the Keeper’s Shrines in Chapter 5 of Black Myth Wukong.

Locations of all Keeper’s Shrines in Chapter 5 of Black Myth Wukong

Valley Entrance Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

1) Ashen Pass I Keeper’s Shrine

At the beginning of Chapter 5, you will have to fight a few enemies right after you spawn.

Once you have defeated the enemies, a cutscene will play after which you need to go through the giant double door.

After exiting through the door and taking a few steps forward, you will see the Ashen Pass I Shrine on your right.

2) Camp of Seasons Keeper’s Shrine

From the Ashen Pass I, turn northwest and keep heading straight.

At the end of the path, take the stairs on the left and then take another hard left to climb a staircase where you will have a boss fight once you reach the top.

Defeat the boss protecting the Shrine and make your way forward to reach the Camp of Seasons Shrine.

3) Height of Ember Keeper’s Shrine

From the Camp of Seasons, take a hard left to cross a long bridge and go through the caves.

On exiting the cave, take a left to cross a short bridge and continue to head forward until you see a flight of stairs you need to climb.

After climbing the staircase you will see another bridge to cross which will take you to another flight of stairs.

Climbing these will lead you to the Height of Ember Shrine sitting under a tree.

4) Ashen Pass II Keeper’s Shrine

Head straight from the Height of Ember where you will have a boss fight.

Defeat the boss and go through the door on the right leading to a cave down the hill.

Descend the hill and enter the cave while staying on the left side and moving forward till you exit from the other side.

Take a left and keep going straight where you will encounter two boss fights.

After defeating the bosses, head up the path and you will find the Ashen Pass II Shrine.

5) Valley Entrance Keeper’s Shrine

From the Ashen Pass II, take a right turn and follow the path to enter a cave.

Inside the cave, shimmy between the cracks to exit on the other side.

Upon exit, a fox will spawn out of nowhere and will run forward.

Follow the fox till it reaches a cliff and transforms into a human.

Jump from the cliff and you will land in an area called the Furnace Valley.

Follow the path forward and you will see an enemy protecting the shrine.

Defeat him to gain access to the Valley Entrance Shrine.

6) Rakshasa Palace Keeper’s Shrine

From the Valley Entrance follow the main path until you reach the end.

Descend the hill and stay to the left until you see a few small towers showing you the way towards an arch.

Go through the archway and turn right until you see another one up the hill.

Once you go through the second archway you will enter a boss fight.

Defeating the boss will open a set of double doors.

Go through those doors and on the right you will see the Rakshasa Palace Shrine.

7) The Emerald Hall Keeper’s Shrine

Head on the main path from the Rakshasa Palace and follow the staircase with a bridge on top.

Turn right from the second bridge to descend the stairs and head towards the giant shield-wielding enemy in front.

Take a hard right from that enemy and enter a small crossing while avoiding fireball projectiles.

On the other side of the small crossing will be a staircase on your left with The Emerald Hall Shrine on top.

8) Ashen Pass III Keeper’s Shrine

From the Emerald Hall take a left to climb a staircase which will take you to a boss fight.

After defeating the boss, take a left and follow the path which will take you to a series of stairs leading to a cave at the top.

Inside the cave, you must defeat a boss. This lets you follow the main path again.

This path will lead you to a few staircases on your left which will take you to the top.

Stick to the edge of the wall on the right side and avoid enemies while moving forward.

At the end of the path, you will see a small hill with the Ashen Pass III Shrine on top.

9) Fallen Furnace Crater Keeper’s Shrine

From the Ashen Pass III, take a left and follow the path without taking any left or right turns that you might see.

If it's your first time here, be sure to dodge the boulder enemy that will keep trying to crush you.

Once you reach the end, head normally on the main path until you come across a rock bridge.

Follow the rock bridge till you reach the top where you will see the Fallen Furnace Crater Shrine on the right side.

10) Cooling Slope Keeper’s Shrine

From the Fallen Furnace Crater, return to the way you came from by descending the rock bridge until you reach the main path.

The boulder enemy will no longer be here so you can head back safely while looking for a turn waiting for you on your left.

Once you reach the left turn, descend the hill and dodge the enemies around you.

Just keep following the path while avoiding enemies.

After a long hike, you will see the Cooling Slope Shrine in the middle of the pathway.

11) Purge Pit Keeper’s Shrine

From the Cooling Slope, head forward while jumping over streams of lava on your path.

At the end of the path, you will enter a boss arena where you need to defeat a huge cart.

After the boss fight, talk to the bison on the right who will open the ice door for you.

Once you enter the secret area behind the ice door, descend the hill and head toward the tower in the middle of the location.

Reaching this tower will trigger a cutscene after which you can take the path behind it.

Follow the path closely while avoiding the Rhino enemies until you reach a set of stairs

Climb these stairs and exit on the other side and on the left, you will see the Purge Pit Shrine.

12) Cave Depths Keeper’s Shrine

From the Purge Pit, descend the stairs on your right in a circular path where you will have a boss fight.

After defeating the boss, enter the cave above the staircase and follow the main path.

Avoid the rhino enemies while moving forward and on the right side will be the Cave Depths Shrine.

13) Corridor of Fire and Ice Keeper’s Shrine

From the Cave Depths, head left and avoid the rhino enemies waiting for you.

After dodging their attacks, follow the main path and pass the rhino guards.

Head forward till you start seeing icicles leading to an ice slide.

Descend the slide and when you reach the end, on the right will be the Corridor of Fire and Ice Shrine.

What are Keeper’s Shrines used for in Black Myth Wukong?

Ashen Pass II Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Sun Wukong will discover various Keeper's Shrines during his adventure in Black Myth Wukong. These Shrines can restore your health, respawn enemies, and act as a base for crafting new weapons and armor. You can also use these Shrines to fast-travel across locations and as a store to buy and sell materials.

