Black Myth Wukong, despite featuring rather open-ended levels, is a linear game, divided into multiple chapters. Although the game takes a ton of inspiration from the likes of God of War (2018), God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, it's not as interconnected as those titles. Instead, it's akin to the Hitman games when it comes to level progression.
Just like the recent Hitman World of Assassination titles, Black Myth Wukong offers multiple chapters, with each offering its open sandbox to explore. Every new chapter offers its own contained narrative, disjointed from the others. The only connecting thread between the chapters is Sun Wukong's history and characters like Zhu Bajie.
So, here's a look at all the chapters in Black Myth Wukong in order of their appearance.
Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Myth Wukong.
List of all chapters in Black Myth Wukong
There are six chapters in Black Myth Wukong, discounting the prologue. Although the prologue is pretty lengthy, especially for an action RPG, it's not a chapter and cannot be revisited until you start a new Journey, i.e., a fresh playthrough. Additionally, you can travel freely between chapters, albeit with some caveats.
Here's a list of all the chapters in Black Myth Wukong, as well as the final bosses that you will face there:
Chapter 1 - The Black Wind Mountain
- Black Wind King
- Black Bear Guai
Chapter 2 - Yellow Wind Ridge
- Tiger Vanguard
- Yellow Wind Sage
Chapter 3 - The New West
- Kang-Jin Loong
- Kang-Jin Star
- Yellowbrow
Chapter 4 - The Webbed Hollow
- Violet Spider
- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
Chapter 5 - Flaming Mountains
- Red Boy
- Yaksha King
Chapter 6 - Mount Huaguo
- Stone Monkey
- The Great Sage's Broken Shell
Additionally, every chapter, barring Chapter 6 (Mount Huaguo), features Secret Areas that are completely separate regions accessible via optional quests. Furthermore, you can travel to and fro between the chapters you've unlocked, regardless of your progress.
Some quests require you to travel back to previous chapters to either collect your rewards or complete certain steps. Even the game's true ending is hidden behind a lengthy questline that requires you to travel through multiple chapters. Lastly, there's another region called the Ryui Scroll that grants you access to different merchants and the Blacksmith.
However, the Ryui Scroll isn't a chapter, but an area you can travel to for upgrades and crafting resources. It's somewhat akin to the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring or the Firelink Shrine in the Dark Souls games.