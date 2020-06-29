Free Fire: List of all the characters in the game
- Free Fire provides its players with a wide range of characters that they can choose from.
Free Fire is a remarkable battle royale game available on the mobile platform. The game has attained massive popularity due to its ability to run on low-end devices. Some mobile gamers took a sigh of relief when they found out that Free Fire supports devices that have a comparatively lesser RAM. The game has surpassed 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.
Free Fire has a plethora of exclusive skins, cosmetics and weapons. The game also has a comprehensive range of characters that the players can choose from.
All the characters in Free Fire
#1 A124
#2 Adam
#3 Alok
#4 Alvaro
#5 Andrew
#6 Antonio
#7 Caroline
#8 Eve
#9 Ford
#10 Hayato
#11 Joseph
#12 Jota
#13 Kapella
#14 Kelly
#15 Kla
#16 Laura
#17 Maxim
#18 Miguel
#19 Misha
#20 Moco
#21 Nikita
#22 Notora
#23 Olivia
#24 Palmoma
#25 Rafael
#26 Shani
#27 Steffie
#28 Wolfrahh
#29 Wukong
These characters can be purchased from the in-game shop for diamonds. Some of the characters can only be acquired through various in-game events. There are several costumes and character bundles that can be used to customize the available characters.