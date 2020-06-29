Free Fire: List of all the characters in the game

Free Fire provides its players with a wide range of characters that they can choose from.

These characters can be purchased from the in-game shop for diamonds.

All the Characters in Free Fire: Full list

Free Fire is a remarkable battle royale game available on the mobile platform. The game has attained massive popularity due to its ability to run on low-end devices. Some mobile gamers took a sigh of relief when they found out that Free Fire supports devices that have a comparatively lesser RAM. The game has surpassed 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Free Fire has a plethora of exclusive skins, cosmetics and weapons. The game also has a comprehensive range of characters that the players can choose from.

All the characters in Free Fire

#1 A124

A124 (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#2 Adam

Adam (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#3 Alok

Alok (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

Advertisement

#4 Alvaro

Alvaro (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#5 Andrew

Andrew (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#6 Antonio

Antonio (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#7 Caroline

Caroline (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#8 Eve

Eve (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#9 Ford

Ford (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#10 Hayato

Hayato (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#11 Joseph

Joseph (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#12 Jota

Jota (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#13 Kapella

Kapella (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#14 Kelly

Kelly (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#15 Kla

Kla (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#16 Laura

Laura (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#17 Maxim

Maxim (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#18 Miguel

Miguel (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#19 Misha

Misha (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#20 Moco

Moco (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#21 Nikita

Nikita (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#22 Notora

Notora (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#23 Olivia

Olivia (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#24 Palmoma

Paloma (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#25 Rafael

Rafael (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#26 Shani

Shani (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#27 Steffie

Steffie (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#28 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

#29 Wukong

Wukong (Picture Courtesy: Garena)

These characters can be purchased from the in-game shop for diamonds. Some of the characters can only be acquired through various in-game events. There are several costumes and character bundles that can be used to customize the available characters.