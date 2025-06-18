All characters from Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond brings a new lineup of leaders to the battlefield, each tied to a unique craft and playstyle. From noble warriors and ancient beasts to powerful archmages and mysterious machines, these characters aren’t just flashy – they define how you play.

In this article, we look at all the characters in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond.

All leaders in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

There are seven leaders in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond (Image via Cygames)

Lovesign, the Forestcraft leader

Lovesign is the second prince of a wealthy kingdom. Instead of leading, he spends his days roaming the streets and enjoying a life of luxury. But don’t be fooled by his laziness; Forestcraft is all about quick plays and token generation, and Lovesign fits right in with its chaotic, trickster vibe.

Marie Malisse, the Swordcraft leader

Marie is a graceful but deadly noblewoman from a land filled with blooming flowers. A warrior of rank Soleil, she slices through enemies with elegance. Swordcraft decks revolve around follower synergy and formation tactics, and Marie brings both beauty and precision to the battlefield.

Kaori Yuihara, the Runecraft leader

Hailing from a futuristic city, Kaori is a Nayuta-class archmage known for her devastating flame magic. Her intense spells can burn enemies to ashes, fitting for Runecraft’s high-risk, high-reward spell combos and powerful amulets.

Galan, the Dragoncraft leader

Galan doesn’t look like much at first glance, but behind the counter lies wisdom and power. Dragoncraft thrives on ramping up mana and unleashing huge creatures. Galan may be old, but his style is as fierce as any dragon.

Diawl, the Abysscraft leader

A cursed beast from a fog-covered town, Diawl brings darkness and decay. Abysscraft uses self-damage and shadow mechanics to overwhelm foes. Diawl’s eerie aura matches the risky but rewarding playstyle of this craft.

Esperanza, the Havencraft leader

Mysterious and distant, Esperanza gives off the vibe of someone who knows far more than she lets on. Havencraft focuses on countdown amulets and divine power, and Esperanza’s calm demeanor hides the fury she can unleash.

Dreizehn, the Portalcraft leader

Built in a world ruled by machines, Dreizehn is a cybernetic girl with dual pistols and a deadly toolkit. Portalcraft relies on artifacts and combo execution, and Dreizehn’s mechanical precision brings it all together.

Each of these leaders in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond brings a distinct personality and gameplay flavor. Whether you prefer brute force, calculated spells, or tricky combos, there’s a craft waiting for you to master.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

