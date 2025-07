All characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how to unlock them

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a brand-new sports-life simulation game from Cygames, Inc. It is essentially a gacha game where you get to unlock a variety of characters, train them, and ultimately make them the best racers.

Ad

Currently, there are a total of 48 characters. To that extent, this article will provide a detailed overview of all the characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how to unlock them.

A detailed overview of all the characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how to unlock them

Although the game has 48 unlockable characters, only five are provided for free when you start:

Ad

Trending

Gold Ship

Vodka

Daiwa Scarlet

Sakura Bakushin

Haru Urara

The rest of the runners can be unlocked by using 150 Star Pieces each or need to be pulled through the game’s gacha mechanic by using Carats. Here is a detailed list of all the characters and what they bring to the table:

Some of the runners from Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Note: Details of only 27 characters are known so far. The rest shall be added as more information becomes available.

Ad

All Umamusume Pretty Derby Trainees Attributes Aptitudes Skills Super Creek Speed: 65 Stamina: 100 Power: 71 Guts: 100 Wit: 89 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A) Clear Heart Corner Recovery Deep Breaths Disorient Mejiro McQueen Speed: 71 Stamina: 111 Power: 71 Guts: 103 Wit: 94 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A) The Duty of Dignity Calls Spring Runner Stamina to Spare Keeping the Lead Rice Shower Speed: 71 Stamina: 117 Power: 70 Guts: 102 Wit: 90 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A) Blue Rose Closer Deep Breaths Subdued Pace Chasers Straight Descent Mayano Top Gun Speed: 73 Stamina: 100 Power: 67 Guts: 95 Wit: 90 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Front (A), Pace (A) 1st Place Kiss Straightaway Recover Deep Breaths Leader’s Pride T.M. Opera O Speed: 75 Stamina: 108 Power: 75 Guts: 102 Wit: 90 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) This Dance Is for Vittoria! Non-Standard Distance Prepared to Pass Up-Tempo Matikanefukukitaru Speed: 77 Stamina: 81 Power: 88 Guts: 81 Wit: 73 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Late (A) Luck Be with Me! Smoke Screen A Small Breather Lucky Seven Agnes Tachyon Speed: 82 Stamina: 76 Power: 76 Guts: 79 Wit: 87 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Pace (A) Introduction to Psychology Standard Distance Preferred Position Tether Gold Ship Speed: 82 Stamina: 96 Power: 100 Guts: 77 Wit: 70 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: End (A) Warning Shot Pressure Uma Stan I Can See Right Through You Haru Urara Speed: 83 Stamina: 58 Power: 89 Guts: 86 Wit: 84 Track: Dirt (A) Distance: Sprint (A) Style: Late (A) Super-Duper Stoked Lay Low Sprinting Gear 1,500,000 CC Special Week Speed: 83 Stamina: 88 Power: 98 Guts: 99 Wit: 91 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Shooting Star Homestretch Haste Steadfast Hydrate Daiwa Scarlet Speed: 84 Stamina: 77 Power: 79 Guts: 95 Wit: 90 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Mile (A) Style: Front (A), Pace (A) Red Ace Competitive Spirit Preferred Position Up-Tempo El Condor Pasa Speed: 85 Stamina: 76 Power: 80 Guts: 93 Wit: 91 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Mile (A), Medium (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Corazon Ardiente Straightaway Adept Hawkeye Pace Chaser Straightaways Nice Nature Speed: 86 Stamina: 72 Power: 89 Guts: 69 Wit: 84 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Late (A) I Can Win Sometimes, Right? Kokura Racecourse Murmur Sharp Gaze Air Groove Speed: 86 Stamina: 81 Power: 81 Guts: 86 Wit: 91 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Empress's Pride Go with the Flow Up-Tempo Disorient Symboli Rudolf Speed: 86 Stamina: 91 Power: 83 Guts: 96 Wit: 94 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Behold Thine Emperor's Divine Might Corner Adept Preferred Position Tether Sakura Bakushin Speed: 87 Stamina: 54 Power: 93 Guts: 85 Wit: 81 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Sprint (A) Style: Front (A), Pace (A) Class Rep + Speed = Bakushin Sprinting Gear Flustered Front Runners Pace Chaser Straightaways King Halo Speed: 87 Stamina: 60 Power: 93 Guts: 73 Wit: 87 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Sprint (A) Style: Late (A) Call Me King Outer Post Proficiency Gap Closer Studious Meijro Ryan Speed: 87 Stamina: 66 Power: 95 Guts: 71 Wit: 81 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Feel the Burn! Rainy Days Outer Swell Up-Tempo Winning Ticket Speed: 87 Stamina: 68 Power: 91 Guts: 74 Wit: 80 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Late (A) V is for Victory! Firm Conditions Steadfast Fighter Tokai Teio Speed: 90 Stamina: 89 Power: 83 Guts: 92 Wit: 96 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Pace (A) Sky-High Teio Step Prudent Positioning Thunderbolt Step Shrewd Step Grass Wonder Speed: 91 Stamina: 70 Power: 99 Guts: 74 Wit: 91 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Mile (A), Long (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Focused Mind Slick Surge Flustered Pace Chasers Tether Vodka Speed: 96 Stamina: 51 Power: 105 Guts: 75 Wit: 88 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A), Mile (A) Style: Late (A) Xceleration Straightaway Recovery Slick Surge Updrafters Maruzensky Speed: 96 Stamina: 68 Power: 86 Guts: 100 Wit: 100 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Mile (A) Style: Front (A) Unique Ability: Red Shift/LP1211-M Straightaway Adept Early Lead Shifting Gears Taiki Shuttle Speed: 96 Stamina: 71 Power: 98 Guts: 93 Wit: 92 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Sprint (A), Mile (A) Style: Pace (A) Shooting For Victory! Straightaway Adept Shifting Gears Pace Chaser Savvy Mihono Bourbon Speed: 96 Stamina: 72 Power: 92 Guts: 102 Wit: 88 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Medium (A) Style: Front (A) Unique Ability: GOO 1st F Rainy Days Early Lead Rosy Outlook Oguri Cap Speed: 101 Stamina: 66 Power: 106 Guts: 84 Wit: 93 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Mile (A), Medium (A) Style: Pace (A), Late (A) Triumphant Pulse Corner Acceleration Acceleration Hydrate Silence Suzuka Speed: 101 Stamina: 84 Power: 77 Guts: 100 Wit: 88 Track: Turf (A) Distance: Mile (A), Medium (A) Style: Front (A) Unique Ability: The View from the Lead Is Mine! Focus Final Push Rosy Outlook

This covers the aptitudes, attributes, and skills of all the characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.