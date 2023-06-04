All chasms to enter the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game featuring a vastly expanded map of Hyrule, with two entirely new zones for players to explore, the Sky Islands and the Depths. While the previous game, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was already a massive game with a vast open-world to explore, the sequel takes it up a notch by adding multiple new regions in addition to Hyrule.
You start the game at the Great Sky Islands but will eventually be guided towards the surface, where you can finally explore the entirety of Hyrule and its many different biomes. One of the biggest new additions to the map in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Depths, an underground area beneath Hyrule that is equally as expansive as the surface above.
Although the Depths are an essential part of the game's progression and story, you're not directed towards it right from the get-go, unlike the overworld of Hyrule and the Sky Islands. Instead, you will stumble upon the Depths while exploring the open world and via the multiple "chasms" scattered across Hyrule.
How to reach the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?
You can get into the Depths as soon as you complete the game's prologue section, i.e., the Great Sky Island part, and make your way to Hyrule. However, there are a few things that you first need before you can descend the vast and dark wilderness of the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must also be equipped with plenty of Bringbloom Seeds to navigate the Depths.
To reach the Depths, you will need to find a chasm, which is scattered across the entirety of Hyrule. However, to descend the Depths, you will first need to get the "paraglider," which you can get after meeting Purah and completing the first main story quest in Hyrule. Once you have the paraglider and have plenty of Brightblooms in your possession, you're set to go down the chasms and into the Depths.
All chasms in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The chasms are essentially the gateway to the Depths, which is otherwise inaccessible. Getting to the Depths is crucial to progressing in the main story and getting your hands on some of the best gear early in the game. Here's a list of all the chasms across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:
Central Hyrule Depths
- Hyrule Field Chasm
- Forest of Time Chasm
- Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm
- Hyrule Castle Chasm
Great Plateau Depths
- Great Plateau North Chasm
- Great Plateau East Chasm
- Great Plateau South Chasm
- Great Plateau West Chasm
Hebra Depths
- Rito Village Chasm
- North Lomei Chasm
Hyrule Ridge Depths
- Hyrule Ridge Chasm
Gerudo Depths
- Birida Lookout Chasm
- Yiga Clan Hideout Chasm
- East Gerudo Chasm
- South Lomei Chasm
Foron Depths
- Hill of Baumer Chasm
- Lake Hylia Chasm
Necluda Depths
- Tobio’s Hollow Chasm
- Meda Mountain Chasm
- Eventide Island Chasm
Lanayru Depths
- Naydra Snowfield Chasm
- East Hill Chasm
- Lanayru Wetlands Chasm
Akkala Depths
- South Akkala Plains Chasm
- Tingel Island Chasm
- East Akkala Plains Chasm
- Lomei Labyrinth Chasm
- Skull Lake Chasm
Eldin Depths
- Death Mountain Chasm
Great Hyrule Forest Depths
- Minshi Woods Chasm
- Elma Knolls Chasm
- Drenan Highlands Chasm
- Deku Tree Chasm
The Depths can be intimidating at first, but once you start navigating the dark dungeon-like areas and use Brightbloom properly, you will eventually be able to get around the map rather quickly. The Depths is also the home to some of the best bosses and loot in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.