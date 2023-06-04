All chasms to enter the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game featuring a vastly expanded map of Hyrule, with two entirely new zones for players to explore, the Sky Islands and the Depths. While the previous game, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was already a massive game with a vast open-world to explore, the sequel takes it up a notch by adding multiple new regions in addition to Hyrule.

You start the game at the Great Sky Islands but will eventually be guided towards the surface, where you can finally explore the entirety of Hyrule and its many different biomes. One of the biggest new additions to the map in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Depths, an underground area beneath Hyrule that is equally as expansive as the surface above.

Although the Depths are an essential part of the game's progression and story, you're not directed towards it right from the get-go, unlike the overworld of Hyrule and the Sky Islands. Instead, you will stumble upon the Depths while exploring the open world and via the multiple "chasms" scattered across Hyrule.

How to reach the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

You can get into the Depths as soon as you complete the game's prologue section, i.e., the Great Sky Island part, and make your way to Hyrule. However, there are a few things that you first need before you can descend the vast and dark wilderness of the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must also be equipped with plenty of Bringbloom Seeds to navigate the Depths.

To reach the Depths, you will need to find a chasm, which is scattered across the entirety of Hyrule. However, to descend the Depths, you will first need to get the "paraglider," which you can get after meeting Purah and completing the first main story quest in Hyrule. Once you have the paraglider and have plenty of Brightblooms in your possession, you're set to go down the chasms and into the Depths.

All chasms in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The chasms are essentially the gateway to the Depths, which is otherwise inaccessible. Getting to the Depths is crucial to progressing in the main story and getting your hands on some of the best gear early in the game. Here's a list of all the chasms across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Central Hyrule Depths

Hyrule Field Chasm

Forest of Time Chasm

Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm

Hyrule Castle Chasm

Great Plateau Depths

Great Plateau North Chasm

Great Plateau East Chasm

Great Plateau South Chasm

Great Plateau West Chasm

Hebra Depths

Rito Village Chasm

North Lomei Chasm

Hyrule Ridge Depths

Hyrule Ridge Chasm

Gerudo Depths

Birida Lookout Chasm

Yiga Clan Hideout Chasm

East Gerudo Chasm

South Lomei Chasm

Foron Depths

Hill of Baumer Chasm

Lake Hylia Chasm

Necluda Depths

Tobio’s Hollow Chasm

Meda Mountain Chasm

Eventide Island Chasm

Lanayru Depths

Naydra Snowfield Chasm

East Hill Chasm

Lanayru Wetlands Chasm

Akkala Depths

South Akkala Plains Chasm

Tingel Island Chasm

East Akkala Plains Chasm

Lomei Labyrinth Chasm

Skull Lake Chasm

Eldin Depths

Death Mountain Chasm

Great Hyrule Forest Depths

Minshi Woods Chasm

Elma Knolls Chasm

Drenan Highlands Chasm

Deku Tree Chasm

The Depths can be intimidating at first, but once you start navigating the dark dungeon-like areas and use Brightbloom properly, you will eventually be able to get around the map rather quickly. The Depths is also the home to some of the best bosses and loot in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

