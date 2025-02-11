Civilization 7 introduces a unique progression system that forces players to think ahead when selecting civilizations across the game’s three Ages: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern. While the initial civilization you choose will automatically unlock some options for later Ages, unlocking every civilization isn't as simple as following a predetermined path.

Understanding how this system works is crucial to mastering Civilization 7 and ensuring your choices align with your long-term strategy.

Listing all civilizations in Civilization 7 and how to unlock them

A still from Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

How unlocks work in Civilization 7

Trending

Setting up a game starts with the selection of an Antiquity Age civilization. That choice determines which civilizations will come naturally unlocked in the Exploration Age and, eventually, the Modern Age. Such connections are drawn from historical and geographic relationships and therefore feel much like real history unfolding in the game.

But if you don't want to follow that structured path, you can unlock any civilization by completing some in-game objectives. The Player Unlocks screen tracks those requirements so you can plan your civilization's progression. These objectives range from improving specific resources to achieving milestones in terms of military or economic achievements and will offer a certain amount of strategic flexibility.

Check out: All Mementos in Civilization 7 and how to unlock

Civilization 7: All automatic civilization unlocks

Each Antiquity Age civilization provides access to specific Exploration Age and Modern Age civilizations. While these connections are logical and provide synergy between Ages, they are not the only options. If you meet the necessary gameplay requirements, you can select it outside this natural progression.

Here’s how it naturally unlocks as you progress through the Ages:

1) Antiquity Age civilizations and their unlocks

Han leads to Ming and Mongolia, ultimately unlocking Qing.

Aksum unlocks Songhai in the Exploration Age but has no automatic Modern Age unlocks.

Egypt provides access to both Abbasid and Songhai, though there are no direct Modern Age options.

Maya can progress to Hawai’i or Inca, eventually unlocking Mexico.

Rome provides options for Norman and Spain, ultimately branching into America, French Empire, or Prussia.

Greece allows for Norman and Spain in the Exploration Age, with Russia as a Modern Age choice.

Maurya shares Chola and Majapahit in the Exploration Age but doesn’t automatically unlock a Modern Age civilization.

Khmer opens paths to Chola and Majapahit, with Siam as the final Modern Age option.

Persia transitions into Abbasid or Mongolia, leading to Mughal.

Mississippian opens up Shawnee, Hawai’i, and Inca, but does not have a Modern Age unlock.

2) Exploration Age civilizations and their modern unlocks

Majapahit also leads to Meiji Japan.

Chola leads to Mughal or Siam.

Mongolia allows for either Qing or Russia.

Shawnee provides options for America or Mexico.

Hawai’i progresses to Meiji Japan.

Abbasid unlocks Buganda and Mughal.

Norman can evolve into America or French Empire.

Inca unlocks Mexico.

Spain naturally progresses into Mexico.

Songhai leads to Buganda.

Ming unlocks Qing.

3) Modern Age civilizations and their unlocks

Russia requires three Settlements on Tundra.

America requires three Distant Land Settlements in Plains or Grasslands.

Meiji Japan unlocks by improving three Tea resources.

Buganda is unlocked by settling two Cities next to a Lake.

Siam unlocks after building four Temples or improving three Ivory resources.

Qing is available after improving three Jade resources.

Mexico is obtained by having three Distant Land Settlements in Desert or Tropical terrain.

Prussia unlocks with three Army Commanders or three improved Niter resources.

Mughal requires improving three Salt tiles or maintaining four Trade Routes with unique civilizations.

French Empire requires improving three Wine resources.

Check out: All Leaders in Civilization 7: Unique Ability, Attributes, Agendas, and Starting Bias

Leaders and their civilization unlocks

Civilization 7 is a turn-based strategy title from Firaxis Games (Image via 2K)

Leaders are crucial in determining how your civilization will progress. Some automatically unlock civilizations based on their historical relevance, but this does not mean they are always the best strategic choices. For example, while Benjamin Franklin is tied to America, he might benefit more from Russia's scientific affinity in the Modern Age.

Similar to Augustus, Charlemagne does not have the civilizations unlocked automatically. Hence, its path is a bit flexible. Below are some key leader-civilization connections:

Ashoka provides access to Chola.

Amina unlocks Songhai (Exploration) and Buganda (Modern).

Himiko allows access to Meiji Japan.

Friedrich unlocks Prussia.

Napoleon leads to the French Empire.

Catherine the Great is tied to Russia.

Isabella naturally progresses from Spain to Mexico.

Confucius progresses from Ming to Qing.

Benjamin Franklin automatically unlocks America in the Modern Age.

Tecumseh unlocks Shawnee and then can choose between America or Mexico.

Trung Trac provides access to Majapahit in the Exploration Age but does not automatically unlock a Modern Age civilization.

Harriet Tubman leads to America.

Xerxes does not provide automatic unlocks for any civilizations.

These leader-based unlocks add another layer of strategy, influencing how you shape your civilization’s journey.

Check out: How to get Napoleon Bonaparte in Civilization 7 for free

How to unlock civilizations through gameplay

While automatic unlocks provide a structured path, you can unlock any civilization by meeting specific gameplay conditions. Some of these conditions are straightforward and might happen naturally, while others require careful planning.

Unlocking Exploration Age civilizations

Chola is unlocked by having three Settlements with City Centers next to Coastal tiles (excluding Lakes).

Shawnee is available after improving three Hides or becoming Suzerain of two City-States.

Ming requires either improving three Silk resources or having eight different Resources in one Settlement.

Inca requires three Settlements with at least three Mountains each.

Hawai’i is available after settling on an Island with a maximum of 15 land tiles.

Majapahit is unlocked by improving three Pearl tiles.

Mongolia unlocks by having three Siege units or improving three Horses.

Abbasid requires improving three Camel tiles.

Spain requires reconquering a lost Settlement.

Norman is unlocked by improving three Iron resources or building five Walls.

The Civilization 7 system of unlocking civilizations across the Ages adds a new layer of strategy and adaptability. While there are natural historical paths, there are many ways to break from tradition and make your custom progress.

Sticking with historically connected civilizations or forging an unconventional path, the unlocking of new civilizations through gameplay decisions can reshape a player's approach to victory entirely.

Check out: Civilization 7 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.