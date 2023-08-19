All class-specific Illithid abilities in Baldur's Gate 3

Illithid abilities, also known as Illithid powers, are an exciting addition to Baldur's Gate 3 that can significantly impact your overall gameplay. In the game, it becomes pretty evident that the Mind Flayer is a sinful creature. You try to escape him from his ship, where he infects you with a parasite. While your early objective is to eliminate this parasite, you can choose to keep it.

In fact, as you go on consuming more Mind Flayer parasites, you'll unlock Illithid abilities. These powers become more potent as you ingest more parasites. Many of these abilities are universally available to all the classes in Baldur's Gate 3. However, certain options will only be available to specific classes.

Complete list of class-specific Illithid abilities in Baldur's Gate 3

As mentioned earlier, the Baldur's Gate 3 Illithid abilities mentioned below are exclusive in some sense. You'll be able to enjoy only one of them based on your chosen class:

Barbarian: Endless Rage - Deal +1d4 damage when Rage is active; receive +1d4 damage each turn; Rage doesn't end as long as you take damage.

Bard: Stage Fright - Affects a given area, and enemies have Disadvantage, and they also take damage when they miss; targets can bypass this effect once they succeed in an attack roll.

Cleric: Survival Instinct - Heals for +3d4 HP when an ally reaches zero HP and saves them from being unconscious.

Druid: Aberrant Shape - Change into an Intellect Devourer; does psychic damage.

Fighter: Psionic Pull - It allows users to pull an enemy or object closer to them.

Paladin: Fracture Psyche - Your target's Armor Class is reduced by one.

Ranger: Force Tunnel - Charge and push all objects and creatures away along the mentioned path.

Rogue: Inkblot - Immediately activate Hide and create a cloud of Magical Darkness.

Sorcerer: Horrific Visage - Deal +1d4 damage for three turns and put terrify status on a creature while adding +2 Sorcery Points.

Warlock: Supernatural Attraction - Select another infected creature and teleport to their location.

Wizard: Reflective Shell - Reflects all projectiles that target you for two turns.

There are general Illithid abilities in Baldur's Gate 3 that are also unlocked with the help of the Mind Flayer parasites. Do note that there will be consequences for consuming the parasites.

After a certain point, if you consume too many parasites, you might transform into a full-fledged Mind Flayer yourself. However, the additional powers might be beneficial for your in-game progression, as some of them have unique effects.