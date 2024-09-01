There are a total of six classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 that you can choose in-game. Space Marines are known for being apex predators on the battlefield and are far from heavily armored one-trick ponies. The Adeptus Astartes can adapt to any given situation, boosting specialized troops for every task.

While not everyone is keen on experimenting with classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the choice is still present. That said, these six classes will allow you to fight back the Tyranids swarm and against other corrupted Adeptus Astartes. Learning to master their arsenal and tactical abilities will give you the edge in every engagement.

Read on to find out more about the different classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

All classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and what they do

As mentioned, there are six different classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. They vary from agile Space Marines that can move across the battlefield with finesse to heavily armored troops that won't back down. Here's a quick rundown of the all classes:

Classes Default Equipment Special Equipment Assault Thunder Hammer Heavy Bolt Pistol Power Fists Jump Pack Vanguard Bolt Pistol Combat Knife Bolter Grapnel Launcher Tactical Bolt Pistol Bolter Astartes Chainsword Auspex Scan Sniper Bolt Sniper Rifle Bolt Pistol Combat Knife Camo Cloak Heavy Heavy Bolter Plasma Cannon Iron Halo Bulwark Plasma Pistol Power Sword Storm Shield Chapter Banner

Keep in mind that this is not the extent of the arsenal of the Adeptus Astartes. There are many more weapons in addition to these that will be unlockable as you progress in-game. That said, here's a deeper dive into all the classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Assault: Aerial Dominance

Assault Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Assault class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is built for aerial dominance. Using the Jump Pack, you will be able to take to the air to either avoid getting into a fight (not likely) or setting yourself up to pounce down on xenos below.

When using the Jump Pack in conjunction with the Thunder Hammer, it will allow you to smash into opponents on the ground. Upon impact, a shockwave will send xenos flying in every direction.

If the Thunder Hammer doesn't feel personal enough, you can always switch to Power Fists to deliver some divine intervention up close and personal. If all else fails, switch to your Heavy Bolt Pistol to shoot Tyranids at point-blank range.

Vanguard: Melee Specialist

Vanguard Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Vanguard class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 specializes in melee and close-range combat. You will be fast and nimble and can use your Combat Knife to carve up opponents.

Using the Grapnel Launcher, you will be able to shoot at an opponent and zip towards them. Imagine the Grapple Hook from Just Cause, but instead of merely making contact with the enemy, you can get up close and shank them.

If you need to create some distance, you can always whip out your Bolter to deal damage from range. If you ever need a secondary weapon, your Bolt Pistol will be at the ready.

Tactical: Master of Ranged Combat

Tactical Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Of all the classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the Tactical class will likely be the one you're bound to try out first. Staying true to a Space Marine's combat ability, you will be able to use several ranged weapons to unleash absolute destruction.

If a filthy xeno happens to lunge at you, your trusty Astartes Chainsword will make quick work of them, resulting in an instant red mist. You can also use your ability called Auspex Scan to highlight targets. This will allow you to deal increased damage against them for a short duration. This will come in handy when dealing with Hive Tyrants and other such monstrous Tyranids.

Sniper: Long-Range Expert

Sniper Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

It's no secret that all Adeptus Astartes are experts at ranged combat. However, the Sniper is the ultimate long-range xeno-killing machine. Using your Bolt Sniper Rifle, you will be able to take out enemies before they even have a chance to spot you.

You will excel at mobility and cover distances with ease. This is partly because you will have lighter armor than other classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Despite being lightly armored, the Sniper is still a bonafide Space Marine; which means that the Combat Knife is still a viable weapon of choice.

Using your Camo Cloak, you can sneak up on vital targets and take them out before they have a chance to react. Keep in mind that this should probably be used on isolated targets only. Don't try this when there are numerous Tyranids nearby.

Heavy: Special Weapons Expert

Heavy Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Heavy is going to be one of the best supporting classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This absolute unit of Adeptus Astartes is armed to the teeth and carries some of the most lethal firepower in-game. You will be able to stand your ground and mow down hordes of Tyranids as they eat your bolter rounds or super-heated plasma.

While playing as the Heavy class, you can use the Heavy Bolter and Plasma Cannon. Given how deadly these weapons are, your job will be to thin the herd and lay down suppressing fire for your allies on missions.

If you ever should get overwhelmed in combat, you can use your Iron Halo ability to block incoming damage. Despite it being able to block incoming fire, it will not last forever. Once deployed, take advantage of this protective barrier and fire until all xenos have been purged.

Bulwark: Indomitable

Bulwark Class (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Out of the six classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the Bulwark is probably going to be the most picked. You get to play as an Adeptus Astartes that carries around a Storm Shield.

Much like the Iron Halo, this too can absorb a lot of damage. You will be able to use it to push toward enemy positions or block a swarm of Tyranids and keep them pinned in place. In short, you have boundless defensive capabilities.

This is only made stronger by the Chapter Banner. When deployed, it will restore armor within a wide radius, allowing you to stay in the fray longer. Aside from your defensive capabilities, you will be armed with a Plasma Pistol and Power Sword.

Superheated shots of plasma will burn through anything, while your Power Sword sheathed in a lethal corona of disruptive energy, will cut through almost anything.

In conclusion, these six classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are going to allow you to create a playstyle that is suited for you. You're free to switch between them at any time to try out different loadouts and abilities. And remember the only thing that matters is that you burn the heretic, kill the mutant, and purge the unclean at any cost.

Glory to the Emperor of Mankind.

